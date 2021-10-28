CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleShoreline Fire Department’s Training Division is tasked with supporting the federal and state requirements that mandate ongoing training. Required training for public safety personnel covers a wide range...

KREX

Identity of Crash Victim Released

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — The Mesa County Coroner’s Office has identified the person involved in a fatal motorcycle accident as 60-year-old Gary Hayden of Grand Junction. The cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries. The accident took place at 27 Road and Highway 50, near City Market at approximately 4:30 p.m. on October 29, […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Dozens of employees terminated at Parkview Medical Center over vaccine mandate

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- More than fifty employees at Parkview Medical Center were let go from the Pueblo hospital on Monday for not abiding by the state's COVID-19 vaccine requirements for health care workers. A state emergency rule from the state's Board of Health mandates all Colorado healthcare workers be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by The post Dozens of employees terminated at Parkview Medical Center over vaccine mandate appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
CBS Sacramento

Several Guns, Various Drugs Uncovered During Search In Grass Valley

GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — Two people were arrested after several firearms and various drugs, including fentanyl, were found while authorities served a search warrant in Grass Valley, police said Tuesday. Scott Brett Frazer, 28, and Allen Bruce Pollock, 34, were booked into jail on multiple drug- and firearm-related charges. The Grass Valley Police Department said the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office assisted in serving the search warrant Tuesday morning along the 16000 block of Round Valley Circle. A search of the home uncovered dozens of firearms, fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, psychedelic mushrooms, prescription drugs and other stolen items that were linked to at least two burglaries in the area, police said. See photos of the confiscated items below. gv-drug-bust(credit: Grass Valley Police Department)gv-gun-bust(credit: Grass Valley Police Department) Frazer and Pollock are known felons who were suspected of selling fentanyl and other drugs. Both were arrested without incident.
GRASS VALLEY, CA
CBS Boston

Bicyclist From Massachusetts Killed, Another Seriously Injured In Texas Crash

HAMILTON (CBS) — One bicyclist from Massachusetts was killed and another seriously injured in a Texas crash over the weekend. It happened Saturday at about 11 a.m. three miles east of Rye on Farm-to-Market 787. The state’s Department of Public Safety reported that a 2014 Ford Escape was heading east “when the driver failed to control their speed and struck three-pedal cyclists.” Kent Wosepka, a 51-year-old from South Hamilton, was airlifted to the hospital but died the next day. Wosepka was a part-time faculty member in the finance department at Boston College’s Carroll School of Management from 2017 to 2020. “Kent was a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
KSLTV

BREAKING: Person shot by police in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — Police shot a man in Ogden Monday, after responding to a call of a weapon disturbance. The identity of the person taken to a hospital after they were hit by police officer fire isn’t known, nor is their condition, according to a press release from Ogden City Police Department.
OGDEN, UT
Public Safety
Prevention Services / Programs

The Prevention Division, commonly referred to as the Fire Marshal’s Office is committed to preventing fires and improving life safety in our community. The Fire Marshal’s Office conducts building inspections, building plan reviews, fire code compliance, alarm system inspections, commercial sprinkler system inspections, occupancy inspections, and other related activities for both State and County compliance. The Prevention Division also actively works with the City to promote public safety and make recommendations about the planning and permitting processes that affect our community.
WHIO Dayton

Huber Heights Fire Division members complete training on responding to school bus crashes

HUBER HEIGHTS — Members of the Huber Heights Fire Division completed training this week on extricating victims from a school bus crash. “The Huber Heights Fire Division responds to all kinds of motor vehicle accidents throughout the year, but it isn’t often we have to deal with a crashed school bus,” a social media post from the fire division said.
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
CBS LA

2 Injured In Riverside House Fire Sparked By Lit Cigarette

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — A bedtime cigarette sparked a fire at a Riverside home over the weekend, according to fire officials. Firefighters were called out to a house fire in the 2000 block of Marlborough at about 6:54 a.m. Saturday, and found a single-story duplex with smoke showing from the back. When crews made their way inside the home, they found one person at the back door, trying to get out. After rescuing that person and putting out the fire in the main bedroom, firefighters determined the fire started in a mattress and surrounding clothes and was most likely started by a cigarette. The woman who was rescued told firefighters she fell asleep while smoking in bed, according to Riverside Fire officials. She was taken to a hospital for further treatment. A second person – who had tried to rescue the woman who had fallen asleep in the main bedroom where the fire started — was treated at the scene and released against medical advice, fire officials said. The loss caused by the fire was estimated at $17,000.
RIVERSIDE, CA
cityofdavis.org

Urban Forestry Division

*********************************************************************************. The City of Davis is seeking public comments for the draft revision of Chapter 37 Tree Planting, Preservation, and Protection (Tree Ordinance) of the City of Davis Municipal Code. The draft revision is an update of this chapter of the Municipal Code that governs tree policy within Davis. Please use the following link to access the draft document.
DAVIS, CA
Records Request

Shoreline Fire Department is committed to providing full access to public records in accordance with the Public Records Act. The Department will provide requestors the fullest assistance and the most timely actions possible while protecting public records from damage and preventing excessive interference with other essential agency functions. RCW 42.56.100.
SHORELINE, WA
Fire Cadet Program

The Shoreline Fire Cadet Program offers young men and women an opportunity to explore a career in the fire service. The Cadet Program involves many hands-on and team oriented learning activities while training along side career firefighters. Each Cadet will learn mental and physical wellness, a sense of self-responsibility, personal growth, leadership, teamwork and firefighting skills.
Fire Codes

Currently Shoreline Fire Department has adopted the 2018 International Fire Code. Click the button below for local amendments.
Interlocal Agreements

RCW 39.34 permits public agencies to enter into interlocal agreements with other public agencies in the interest of cooperatively sharing resources for their mutual benefit. The following are the Interlocal Agreements entered into by Shoreline Fire Department. These are posted in accordance with RCW 39.34.040. For questions or more information...
POLITICS
Message from the Fire Marshal

I am honored to be the Fire Marshal for the Shoreline Fire Department and City of Shoreline. I am proud of the Shoreline Fire Department and the City of Shoreline’s commitment to supporting the pro-active approach to fire and life safety. The fire department, City leadership and our citizens, partner together in support of our commitment to providing the resources it takes to accomplish this.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Medical Services

Emergency Medical Services is dedicated to increasing survival and reducing pain and disability from out-of-hospital emergencies. Emergency medical services make up the largest number of our 911-responses. Shoreline Fire Department provides two levels of medical care: Basic Life Support and Advanced Life Support. Firefighter/EMT’s (Emergency Medical Technicians) and Firefighter/Paramedics provide a total team approach and provide distinct yet complimentary care.
KING COUNTY, WA

