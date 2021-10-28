CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Child Passenger Safety Week 101

shorelinefire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre your children ready to move out of their...

shorelinefire.com

KPLC TV

National Teen Driver Safety Week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It can easily be considered one of the best moments in a teenager’s life. Getting your driver’s license and getting behind the wheel. While it can signify a new stage in life, a scary statistic lingers. “So what we have is national stats, so in...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
montanarightnow.com

DPHHS helping ensure child safety with Child Welfare 101 trainings

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Department of Health and Human Services (DPHHS) is offering a series of child welfare 101 trainings across the Treasure State. These trainings are bringing together key community partners that make up the welfare system. This includes judges, county attorneys, public defenders, court appointed special advocates...
KIDS
WBRE

Wolf Administration promoting Teen Driver Safety Week

HARRISBURG, DAUHPIN COUNTY — On Tuesday, representatives from Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), State Police and the Department of Education began their campaign to promote Teen Driver Safety Week. The week is nationally recognized from Oct. 17-23. “We can all do our part to make highways safer by working together to help new drivers gain […]
HARRISBURG, PA
yourmileagemayvary.net

Air Rage: Story Of Man Killed By Fellow Passengers On Southwest Flight

We’ve all heard about air rage. There have been lots of cases of it since the rules about wearing masks on planes have been implemented. However, air rage isn’t new to air travel. It’s been happening for decades (The first recorded case of air rage was on a flight from Havana to Miami, in 1947 – a drunk man assaulted another passenger and a flight attendant), over mixed-up seats, smoking in the lavatory, fliers not getting the kind of service they expected, and lots of other things that, for whatever reason, set someone off.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
#Booster
biztucson.com

Tucson Medical Center Receives Major Grant to Fund Child Passenger Safety Efforts

Tucson Medical Center (TMC) has received grant funding from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) totaling $25,000. The funds will provide 400 car seats to enhance the safety of children throughout Southern Arizona. The seats will be distributed to low income families along with one-on-one education through car seat education classes. The next car seat giveaway will be happening in Spring 2022, but dates are not yet determined. Once dates have been determined, registration can be found at www.tmcaz.com/events/carseatgiveaway.
TUCSON, AZ
binghamtonhomepage.com

NYS reminds residents to buy cordless window coverings for child safety

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — October is National Window Covering Safety Month. The New York State Division of Consumer Protection is alerting families to buy window coverings without cords to avoid injuries to young children. “Strangulation from the cord of a window treatment can happen in the blink of an eye,”...
KIDS
Kids
Society
thecomanchechief.com

It’s National School Bus Safety Week

You probably would agree there’s a state or national week designated these days for almost everything, but this one, School Bus Safety Week, is very important. Anytime it comes to the safety of the country’s children, that is worth noting and taking seriously. During this week everyone should be focusing...
EDUCATION
liveinsurancenews.com

State Farm aims to improve the use of child safety seats and seatbelts

Nearly three quarters of babies and kids aren’t traveling with the appropriate restraints. State Farm has issued an insurance news release pointing out that most child safety seats are not being properly used and that seatbelts are still not being worn enough despite the fact that they save lives. The...
CARS
WTVM

Americus Police Department receives $10K child safety grant

AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Americus Police Department (APD) has received a child safety grant totaling $10,476.00. The department was awarded the grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. Officials say the money will be used to purchase convertible car seats and booster seats. Additionally, funds will cover the...
AMERICUS, GA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Firefighters teach fire safety at child care center

In recognition of Fire Prevention Week, members of the St. Amant and 5th Ward Volunteer Fire Departments paid a visit to Kidz Corner Child Care Center on Oct. 21, Chief James E. LeBlanc said. This annual event was part of St. Amant & 5th. Ward VFD Fire Safety Week activities.
SAINT AMANT, LA
Daily Democrat

Yolo County awarded $175,000 grant for child passenger safety

The Yolo County Health and Human Services Agency was awarded a $175,000 single-year grant. This grant will fund child passenger safety education and training programs targeted at helping parents and caretakers ensure children are riding safely in vehicles. Yolo County aims to reduce the risk of child injury while traveling...
YOLO COUNTY, CA
gilaherald.com

ADOT marks National Teen Driver Safety Week

PHOENIX – Is there a teen driver in your household? Maybe your teen plans to take the road test soon or is studying for the written test?. Across the country, traffic safety stakeholders, including the Arizona Department of Transportation, are marking National Teen Driver Safety Week (Oct. 17-23) and encouraging teens to make safe choices when driving. Nationally, car crashes are among the leading causes of death for teens. In 2020 in Arizona, 35 teen drivers died in vehicle collisions and 2,324 others suffered injuries, according to statewide crash reports.
KIDS
WTAJ

Wolf Administration promoting Teen Driver Safety Week

HARRISBURG (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — On Tuesday, representatives from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), State Police and the Department of Education began their campaign to promote Teen Driver Safety Week. The week is nationally recognized from Oct. 17-23. “We can all do our part to make highways safer by working together to help new drivers gain […]
HARRISBURG, PA

