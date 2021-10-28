Child Passenger Safety Week 101

PHOENIX – Is there a teen driver in your household? Maybe your teen plans to take the road test soon or is studying for the written test?. Across the country, traffic safety stakeholders, including the Arizona Department of Transportation, are marking National Teen Driver Safety Week (Oct. 17-23) and encouraging teens to make safe choices when driving. Nationally, car crashes are among the leading causes of death for teens. In 2020 in Arizona, 35 teen drivers died in vehicle collisions and 2,324 others suffered injuries, according to statewide crash reports.
