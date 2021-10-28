News & Announcements

On Thursday, October 28, 2021, Washington County Public Health announced they were investigating six cases of Legionnaires’ disease in the Murrayhill area of Beaverton. The cases were reported within the last week in people who live within two miles of Murray Boulevard and Scholls Ferry Road. The people range in age from late 40s to early 80s; four have been hospitalized.

Water served to customers by the Hillsboro Water Department remains safe to drink and use, and is not affected by the Legionnaires' Disease cases reported in Beaverton.

Public Health is currently interviewing people diagnosed with the disease and employees of local businesses and housing complexes to try and determine if there is a common point of exposure. Public Health is also working with Oregon Health Authority and the CDC to collect samples and perform testing to link the cases to each other and to possible exposure sources.

County Health have not yet identified the source of the infections and is alerting the public so people in the area can be proactive in identifying cases quickly and get treatment.

Facts about Legionnaires' Disease

The disease:

It is not contracted by drinking or consuming water. People are infected by breathing in droplets from a contaminated water source.

It is a serious type of pneumonia (lung infection) caused by the Legionella bacteria that is found naturally in the environment and grows best in warm conditions. Common sources include hot tubs, hot water tanks, large air conditioning and plumbing systems, fountains, and water bodies.

It can cause flu-like symptoms including fever, tiredness, muscle aches and headaches, that often progress to coughing and shortness of breath. Nausea, diarrhea, and confusion are also possible symptoms.

Steps to Take if You Experience Symptoms

If you live in or frequent the affected area in Beaverton and experience these symptoms, please contact your health provider right away so they can determine if you have Legionnaires and provide treatment.

Resources for More Information

For more information about Legionnaires’ Disease, see this CDC page or download the CDC flyer.