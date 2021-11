Apparently, fans want something very specific from Idris Elba movies. When Elba was cast as the red, rude echidna Knuckles in "Sonic 2," fans went wild thinking of what the famous actor could bring to the character. Gamers immediately assembled several burning questions about the echidna's upcoming big screen debut, wondering if Knuckles will have an accent in "Sonic 2" or what his character design might look like. While fans got a first look at Knuckles' potential design via a leaked set photo, it's still unclear what direction the film will take Sonic's sometimes-antagonist. Now, fans might have a hint, as Idris Elba has revealed one small detail about how Knuckles will be portrayed.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO