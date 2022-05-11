Why Did LPBW’s Tori and Zach Roloff Move to Washington Instead of Roloff Farms?

Big changes! Little People, Big World stars Zach and Tori Roloff ’s move from Portland to Washington made many fans wonder why the couple didn’t relocate to Roloff Farms.

The TLC stars shared their major life update with fans via social media on October 14, 2021. Tori, 30, and Zach, 31, sold their family home in Oregon and crossed state lines for a new beginning with their two kids — son Jackson and daughter Lilah .

“We said goodbye to our sweet, cozy, unique and very green house in Portland yesterday!! We have had so many beautiful memories in that house including bringing our sweet bean home from the hospital, countless gatherings, and just a whole lot of love,” the mom of two gushed about their former abode on Instagram. “We will miss Portland but we’re so excited for our new adventure in … WASHINGTON!”

Their announcement made some fans concerned about their future on the famous brood’s reality show. However, Tori assured followers in the comment section that she and Zach are “still filming” amid their big life change, adding, “Can’t wait to share all the madness with everyone!”

LPBW first premiered in March 2006 and documented the lives of Matt and Amy Roloff , who are both little people, and their life on their Oregon farm with their four kids — fraternal twins Zach and Jeremy , daughter Molly and son Jacob .

Zach was just 14 when cameras began documenting his life, and he is the only child of Matt and Amy’s who still regularly appears on the show. He and Tori wed in 2015 and welcomed Jackson in 2017 followed by Lilah in 2019.

That’s not to say Zach and Tori will always be open to sharing their lives. They talked about the possibility of leaving LPBW in June.

"I think for us, we enjoy sharing our lives and for right now our kids get along great with the crew and it's fun," Tori told Entertainment Tonight . "The minute it's not fun anymore, then you got to come together and be like, all right, what's our next step?”

Shortly after Zach and Tori’s move, a source told In Touch exclusively that Zach’s mom Amy Roloff was “bummed” that her son moved away from the family farm, saying in November 2021 that when people asked Amy about it, “She said that they moved north of Vancouver and was kinda bummed about it since they aren’t as close to her and the farm.”

While their new house is less than an hour away from Roloff Farms, the couple’s move did come as a bit of a surprise to fans because Zach had been vocal in the past about wanting to take over Roloff farms. In a season 21 episode, he told his parents that he wanted his kids to “grow up on the property.”

“Maybe this could be an option for Tori and I,” Zach said in an episode of the TLC show that aired in 2020.

This led followers of the family to believe that Zach would eventually take over the farm after his father, Matt Roloff , stepped down. However, Tori explained their decision to move, saying, “sometimes things work out for the better.“

A new season of the show kicks off on Tuesday, May 17, on TLC, giving fans more opportunities to see Tori and Zach’s life in their new digs. The couple revealed more big news, sharing on Instagram that Tori had given birth to their new baby, Josiah Luke, on April 30.

"You surprised us all by coming early, but also the wait felt like a lifetime! Best birthday present ever," Tori wrote in one caption.

Keep scrolling for more details inside Zach and Tori’s move to Washington.