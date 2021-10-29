CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'A partnership of blood': Sudanese journalist reflects on the coup in Khartoum

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
Sudanese journalist Mohanad Hashim says the military coup...

CNN

Glenn Youngkin's underage son was turned away from a voting precinct on Election Day, top county election official says

(CNN) — Glenn Youngkin's 17-year-old son was turned away from a voting precinct on Election Day, the top election official for Fairfax County, Virginia told CNN on Friday. Elections officials were "made aware" on Friday morning of "concerns that a 17 yo male attempted on two occasions to vote on election day," Scott O. Konopasek, the Fairfax County General Registrar, said in a statement.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Factbox: The general who led Sudanese coup

(Reuters) - Sudan’s top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has led a military takeover in Khartoum, dissolving a ruling council in which the army and civilians had shared power and throwing the country’s democratic transition into turmoil. WHO IS BURHAN?. - He was little known in public life until taking part...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Sudanese Leaders Arrested, Group Denounces 'Coup'

Unidentified armed men arrested a number of Sudanese leaders and politicians in dawn raids Monday, a government source told AFP, after weeks of tensions between the military and civilian transitional authorities. The internet was cut across the country, AFP journalists said, as dozens of demonstrators gathered on the streets of...
AFRICA
Newsbug.info

After coup, Sudanese general says ousted premier stayed with him

KHARTOUM, Sudan — Sudan's top military official, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, said on Tuesday that the country's deposed prime minister was initially detained in al-Burhan's own residence rather than in a prison, apparently out of concern for his safety. Ousted Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok's whereabouts had been unclear since the...
POLITICS
AFP

Three killed as defiant Sudanese march against coup

Sudanese security forces on Saturday killed three protesters during mass anti-coup rallies, medics said, despite warnings from global powers who had urged the military to exercise restraint. "Two demonstrators were killed in the city of Omdurman by the putschist military council," the independent Central Committee of Sudan's Doctors said in a tweet, adding that one was shot in the head and the other in the stomach. It later said security forces had shot dead a third protester, also in Omdurman, Khartoum's sister city, bringing the overall death toll since the outbreak of anti-coup protests Monday to 12. The medics said "live rounds" were fired at protesters in Omdurman and parts of Khartoum.
PROTESTS
International Business Times

Sudanese Begin Protest Against Bloody Coup

Sudanese anti-coup protesters took to the streets Saturday to demonstrate against a military takeover that has derailed the country's transition to civilian rule and triggered a deadly crackdown. The protests come almost a week after the military last Monday detained Sudan's civilian leadership, dissolved the government and declared a state...
PROTESTS
BBC

Sudan coup: Khartoum barricaded by pro-democracy activists

Sudanese protesters have barricaded roads in the capital, Khartoum, as part of week-long demonstrations against a military coup. Three people were killed on Saturday when security forces fired shots and tear gas to disperse protesters in the nearby city of Omdurman, medics said. The interior ministry denied that live rounds...
PROTESTS
Shropshire Star

UN chief presses Sudanese army to reverse coup

Antonio Guterres said the generals should take heed of Saturday’s pro-democracy protest. The UN secretary general has urged Sudan’s generals to reverse their takeover of the country, a day after tens of thousands of people took to the streets in the largest pro-democracy protest since last week’s coup. Antonio Guterres...
POLITICS
AFP

Sudanese anti-coup protesters barricade streets

Sudanese anti-coup protesters on Sunday manned barricades in Khartoum a day after a deadly crackdown on mass rallies, as a defiant civil disobedience campaign against the military takeover entered its seventh day. Tens of thousands had turned out across the country for Saturday's demonstrations, marching against the army's October 25 power grab, when top General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan dissolved the government, declared a state of emergency and detained Sudan's civilian leadership. The move sparked a chorus of international condemnation and punitive aid cuts, with world powers demanding a swift return to civilian rule and calls for the military to show "restraint" against protesters. Volker Perthes, UN special representative to Sudan, said Sunday he had met with detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who is under armed guard by the ruling military junta.
PROTESTS
ch-aviation.com

Khartoum, Sudan reopens following military coup

Khartoum airport reopened on Wednesday afternoon (October 27) after Sudan’s Civil Aviation Authority cancelled an earlier NOTAM according to which all incoming and outgoing flights had been suspended until 0200L (1200Z) on Saturday, October 30, 2021, following a military takeover in the country. The announcement of the re-opening was made...
AFRICA
BBC

Sudan coup: Protesters tear-gassed at rally in Khartoum

Sudanese security forces have fired tear gas at protesters who were taking part in pro-democracy demonstrations in the capital, Khartoum. Teachers taking part in one protest were detained by the security forces. Overnight demonstrators set up barricades for the first of two days of planned civil disobedience to protest against...
PROTESTS
kdal610.com

Sudanese general ignored U.S. warning as army rolled out coup plan

KHARTOUM (Reuters) – Hours before Sudan’s army seized power and dissolved its government, a senior U.S. envoy warned the country’s top general not to take any steps against the civilian administration that was overseeing a democratic transition, diplomats said. Jeffrey Feltman, President Joe Biden’s special envoy for the Horn of...
MILITARY
Shore News Network

Sudanese army faces widening opposition to coup as nightly protests pick up

KHARTOUM (Reuters) -The Sudanese army faces widening opposition to this week’s coup with the U.N. Security Council on Thursday urging the restoration of the civilian-led transitional government and activists in Sudan mobilising for protests this weekend. The takeover, led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/general-who-led-sudanese-coup-2021-10-26 on Monday against a civilian...
PROTESTS
IBTimes

Ethiopian Govt Vows To Fight On In 'Existential War'

Ethiopia's government said Thursday it was on the brink of victory in an "existential war" against Tigrayan rebels and vowed to fight on, in an apparent rebuke of international ceasefire calls on the conflict's first anniversary. "This is not a country that crumbles under foreign propaganda! We are fighting an...
POLITICS
Shore News Network

Sudanese set for nationwide protests against military coup

KHARTOUM (Reuters) – Opponents of a military coup in Sudan have called for nationwide protests on Saturday to demand the restoration of a civilian-led government to put the country back on a path to democracy after decades of authoritarian rule. Thousands of Sudanese have already taken to the streets this...
PROTESTS
