CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Gov. Newsom cancels trip to climate conference due to 'family obligations'

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eTFc7_0cgnhDme00

Unspecified "family obligations" prompted California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday to suddenly cancel his trip to Scotland for the annual United Nations Climate Change Conference, a huge gathering of international leaders on a subject that is among his highest priorities.

Newsom, who has four children ages 5 to 12, will participate in the gathering virtually, spokesperson Erin Mellon said. Mellon declined to comment when asked to provide details about what prompted Newsom to change his plans.

Newsom asked Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, a fellow Democrat, to lead California's delegation to Glasgow. In an interview with The Associated Press, Kounalakis said she spoke to Newsom on Thursday and had a sense she might be asked to go.

RELATED: California proposes new oil drilling ban near neighborhoods

"The governor has a young family and we should all be understanding, especially those of us who have been there," said Kounalakis, who has two grown sons.

Democratic state Sen. Bob Hertzberg, who is attending the conference, said he suspects Newsom is very disappointed to not be going.

"He loves this issue, he cares about it a lot," Hertzberg said. "It's a big deal to him, and I'm sure he desperately wanted to go."

Newsom has spoken passionately about the need to act decisively on climate change issues. Last month, while touring damage from one of the state's many recent major wildfires, he said: "I quite literally have no patience for climate change deniers," adding: that view is "completely inconsistent ... with the reality on the ground."

California has long been a global leader on climate issues, dating back to the 1960s when the state first regulated emissions for cars and trucks. While President Donald Trump was in office, California filed more than 100 lawsuits against the federal government, mostly over environmental issues.

Newsom has sought to extend California's influence further through a series of ambitious executive orders that, should they survive a lengthy and contentious rule-making process, could fundamentally change how people live. So far, Newsom has proposed a ban on the sale of all new gas-powered cars in California by 2035, a ban on all oil drilling by 2045 and outlawing the sale of gas-powered lawn equipment by 2024 or whenever state regulators determine that is feasible.

Most recently, Newsom proposed a prohibition on new oil and gas drilling within 3,200 feet (975 meters) of schools, homes and hospitals in what would be the largest buffer zone in the country in a state that is the country's seventh-largest oil producer.

Newsom not attending the conference in person will impact the state's influence "to an extent," said state Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, a Los Angeles-area Democrat. But he said Newsom doesn't need to be in Scotland to be a leader on climate change.

Still, Rendon said he's been frustrated that the state isn't moving faster.

"Our aggressive actions, I think, were cool when we thought the problem was progressing at a certain pace. Now, I'm not sure that they are aggressive enough or immediate enough," said Rendon, who will attend the U.N. conference. "It's an opportunity to kind of talk about what we've done but at the same time to kind of light a fire under the butts of some of our fellow legislators and have a sense of urgency about an issue that is not only existential but that's immediate."

Last month Newsom easily beat back a Republican-backed recall election that sought to remove him from office, solidifying his power in the nation's most populous state. The trip to Scotland would have been his most significant international trip as governor, providing him a global platform to highlight his agenda and urge others to follow California's lead.

Newsom is up for re-election in 2022 and is a heavy favorite to remain office for a second term. Under California's law governors are limited to two terms.

Canceling the trip is unlikely to hurt him politically, said Sherry Bebitch Jeffe, a professor of public policy communication at the University of Southern California. In fact, Newsom might have been harmed politically as well as personally if he did attend, she said.

"The optics of his leaving the country, assuming there's something happening that needs his attention at home, would be totally negative," she said.

"He won't be able to hobnob and network, but he will be visible," she added. "As long as there is Zoom, as long as there is a means of virtual face-to-face communication, I don't think he'll be off the radar screen."

Newsom had only recently decided to attend the conference, sending staff, media organizations and other lawmakers scrambling to prepare for the trip. His decision not to go was equally abrupt and more surprising.

Hertzberg credited Newsom for putting his children first.

"At some point, as much as we want to be out there in politics, you're a human being. You've got to take care of your family. And he's doing it, and I think that's a good thing," Hertzberg said.

Comments / 95

Flying Dutchman
5d ago

The whole conference should have been done virtually. Imagine an entire tarmac full of private jets and the carbon print they will leave behind. Biden will use Air Force One and another 2 or so transport jets will fly his car over and the. Vehicles for his staff and secret service personnel.

Reply(9)
52
SammyC2357
5d ago

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday abruptly canceled his trip to the United Nations Climate Change Conference because of unspecified "family obligations," according to a spokeswoman in his office. In other words he has to try and explain to his wife why there was a floozy in bed with him.💔

Reply(6)
43
Barbara Hernandez
5d ago

This creep is setting himself up to be your next president. Auntie will make sure he gets in. TIME TO VOTE THEM ALL OUT OF OFFICE!!!

Reply(1)
57
Related
Washington Examiner

Gavin Newsom's daughter not yet vaccinated as he implements sweeping mandate

Gov. Gavin Newsom admitted that his own daughter, who just turned 12, is not yet vaccinated against COVID-19 despite California's sweeping mandate requiring students to get the shot. The governor's office told the Washington Examiner that his daughter, who is subject to vaccine mandates applying to those 12 and up,...
HEALTH
SFGate

Newsom asks the courts to halt a COVID vaccine mandate

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who previously said that Democratic politicians should "lean into" COVID-19 policies such as vaccine mandates and issued the nation's first such mandate for schoolchildren, is trying to get the federal courts to halt a vaccine mandate for prison guards. Two weeks ago, a federal judge ruled...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Furious parents blast 'inhumane treatment' after California school district told parents to send children in with 'warm jackets' as they would be forced to eat lunch in the rain because of Covid-19 restrictions

A California school district sparked a huge backlash after one of its schools sent an email to parents earlier earlier this week telling them their children would be forced eat lunch outside in the rain due to coronavirus restrictions. The email from Patwin Elementary School notified parents that 'students are...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
kusi.com

Gov. Newsom and the supply chain crisis impacting California

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The supply chain crisis continues around the country and in the Golden State. California business groups have even begun suggesting solutions to Gov. Gavin Newsom, such as suspending assembly bills impacting labor laws. But would that be enough to fix California’s supply chain issues?. Assemblymember Kevin...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eleni Kounalakis
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Anthony Rendon
thecentersquare.com

Newsom's daughter to get vaccine after days of criticism

(The Center Square) – The office of Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday the governor's daughter is scheduled to receive the COVID-19 vaccine "in a manner of days," after several days of criticism that he mandated the vaccine on other children while not having his daughter get one. "The Governor’s daughter...
HEALTH
SFGate

I voted against Gavin Newsom's recall but can no longer be silent about his hypocrisy

Since Gavin Newsom beat back the recall election by a landslide, there has been a lot of triumphalism about him in liberal and progressive circles. It’s very likely he’s paving the road for an eventual presidential run — despite his claims to the contrary — and that he’ll use his handling of the pandemic in the world’s fifth largest economy as proof of his efficacy as a leader.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Executive Orders#The Associated Press#Democratic
KABC

More scolding from Governor heading to Scotland, wasting your tax dollars

(Oakland, CA) — Governor Gavin Newsom–who just returned from a trip to Scotland touting his success in —wait for it—climate change– is getting another coronavirus shot and he’s encouraging state residents to get theirs as well. California Represented At Global Climate Summit. Governor Gavin Newsom and San Diego Assembly member...
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Scotland
SFist

Sacramento Lawmakers Seek to Redo the Recall Process, Begin Hearings

In hopes of avoiding another $276 million recall waste, the state assembly starts hearings to revise the recall process that’s been on the books for 110 years. Governor Gavin Newsom was elected in 2018 with 61.9% of the vote. For this September’s recall election, he was kept in office with the exact same 61.9% voting to keep Newsom as governor and against the recall. It is mathematically fair to say that the recall was an absolute goddamned waste of $276 million in taxpayer dollars, brought forth by the same people who’ve tried to recall Newsom six times in three years, and who only got lucky once because a judge gave them a four-month extension on collecting signatures.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
41K+
Followers
6K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy