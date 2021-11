When Lily Huynh graduated from the University of Texas in 2019, she left campus with a degree in psychology and about $26,000 in student debt. Even after working 20 hours a week during part of her time in school and occasionally having “sleep for dinner,” Huynh said she needed the loans to pay for rent and for expenses such as textbooks. She has managed to pay off about $5,000 in interest on the loan, but she still will likely be making payments until at least 2040.

