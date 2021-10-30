CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden heads to global climate talks empty-handed

By Jim WATSON, Alberto PIZZOLI, Mandel NGAN, Alain BOMMENEL, Frankie Taggart
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bR3cT_0cgirmhI00
US President Joe Biden, pictured with First Lady Jill Biden in Rome on October 29, 2021 was hoping for a win to take to the climate summit /AFP

US President Joe Biden heads to a climate gathering this weekend without a commitment on tackling global warming after his deeply divided Democrats failed to get behind his sweeping economic agenda.

Biden had wanted to show the landmark COP26 conference in Scotland that Washington is leading the world on decarbonizing, but the package of social reforms containing his signature climate policy was held up by infighting in Congress.

"The Build Back Better Act is a huge step forward in meeting President Biden's climate goals," said Intersect Power chief Sheldon Kimber, part of a group of CEOs calling on lawmakers to end months of inaction as Biden took off for Rome.

"But meeting them is going to take collective will, some social consensus, and leadership from the government and the private sector, and I hope that Congress finds the will to pass this legislation."

The White House says it is closer than ever to realizing an ambitious goal of slashing emissions by at least 50 percent over the decade via climate provisions in its $1.75 trillion Build Back Better bill.

Almost a third of the price tag for the package of reforms on health and child care, education and clean energy is made up of spending on greening the environment.

"On climate, on so many other issues, this bill is historic, compared to anything we've ever done in our history, really," said Massachusetts senator and environmental activist Ed Markey.

"You have to go back to the New Deal in Franklin Roosevelt's era to find anything that's comparable."

- Double blow -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T4TnU_0cgirmhI00
Centrist Democratic US Senator Joe Manchin (from the coal-producing state of West Virginia) killed a program of incentives and penalties within the bill to push fossil fuel burning utilities toward cleaner energy /AFP/File

But differences among Democrats mean it is almost certain not to pass before Sunday -- the start of the biggest climate conference since talks in Paris in 2015 and a crucial step in setting worldwide emissions targets.

Biden's biggest setback came when a single coal-state Democrat in the 50-50 split Senate killed a program of incentives and penalties within the bill to push fossil fuel burning utilities toward cleaner energy.

The White House released a slimmed-down bill on Thursday offering alternative climate measures and appeasing moderates by drastically reining in the initial $3.5 trillion top line.

Biden had delayed his flight to rally House Democrats to hold a vote on the pared back bill, but progressives insisted there was not enough time to green-light the compromise ahead of Biden's European excursion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23RgYl_0cgirmhI00
Climate: key points of the UN assessment /AFP

A party-wide commitment would have allowed Biden to arrive at the UN climate summit with a credible pledge to devote more than $500 billion to meet its emissions targets.

It was a double blow on the environment for Biden, as the party's left flank has steadfastly refused to support separate infrastructure legislation without a simultaneous vote on their favored social welfare priorities.

The $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure framework (BIF), which has already advanced from the Senate, would provide almost $50 billion to prepare communities for flooding and wildfires fueled by climate change.

- 'Good news' -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26tT4N_0cgirmhI00
US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is confident of support among her members for the infrastructure and social spending bills /AFP

Liberals in the House, already angered by long-term priorities like family leave and a proposed billionaires' tax getting left on the cutting room floor, fear that moderates will drop the party-line social spending bill as soon as the cross-party roads and bridges package passes.

"As you know by now, the House will postpone the vote on the BIF," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a letter to colleagues on Thursday night.

"The good news is that most members who were not prepared for a yes vote today have expressed their commitment to support the BIF."

Despite lawmakers' simmering frustrations as they headed back to their home districts, progressives signaled late Thursday they would be ready -- in principle -- to vote on the infrastructure bill and the social welfare bill as early as next week.

Mike Vandenbergh, a legal scholar at Vanderbilt University in Nashville and an expert in environmental law, said that even without unity in Congress, Biden's election victory over Donald Trump alone was a signal to the world that America cares about climate change.

"It is very difficult to prevail over a sitting president, but Biden did that in part because of climate issues," Vandenbergh told AFP.

"That is the most important lesson of the last year regarding international climate efforts."

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Biden arrives back in Washington to a political nightmare

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday received an unwelcome wake-up call for his still-new presidency as the Democrat arrived back in Washington from a European excursion suddenly facing a transformed political landscape. Republican Glenn Youngkin's projected gubernatorial victory over Democratic former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in Virginia, which Biden won...
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
AFP

China hits back after Biden criticises Xi's COP26 no-show

China hit back Wednesday against criticism by US President Joe Biden, who had accused Beijing of not showing leadership after President Xi Jinping skipped the make-or-break COP26 United Nations summit in Glasgow. Xi -- who leads the planet's largest emitter of the greenhouse gases responsible for climate change -- has not travelled outside of China since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic and has not joined world leaders for COP26. Biden on Tuesday had launched blistering criticism of the Chinese and Russian leaders for not attending the summit. "Actions speak louder than words," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin responded Wednesday.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Net zero clothing: Biden motorcade flashed in Scotland

The leader of the United States is used to crowds and curious onlookers wherever he goes -- but probably not a naked Scotsman with a mobile phone. "At one point when we were still on smaller country roads, a large, naked Scottish man stood in his front window taking a picture of the motorcade with his phone," a report from Scott Detrow of National Public Radio said.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fox News

NBC News reporter says Biden’s apparent nap is ‘political obstacle,’ reminds viewers he keeps long hours

An NBC News reporter worked to find excuses Monday for President Joe Biden’s apparent cat nap during speeches at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference. Biden, who warned military service members this summer that top Pentagon officials consider climate change to be the "greatest threat" to America’s national security in the coming years, sat with his arms crossed, looking like he was drifting in and out of sleep, in a viral video shared by Washington Post reporter Zach Purser Brown.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Major methane deal at climate summit -- without China

Countries on Tuesday issued a landmark pledge to slash their methane emissions this decade, with US President Joe Biden chiding China's leader for skipping the make-or-break COP26 climate summit.  - Access issues - Earlier on Tuesday, countries made a multibillion-dollar pledge to end deforestation by 2030. 
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ed Markey
Person
Joe Manchin
The Independent

Troubles at home shadow Biden's climate efforts abroad

President Joe Biden is joining other world leaders in highlighting the importance of preserving forests as a force against global warming, whipping up ambitions at a U.N. climate summit abroad even as a coal-state U.S. senator is again threatening Biden's landmark climate legislation at home.Comments by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin that he still has doubts about Biden's $1.75 trillion domestic policy proposal, which includes $555 billion in provisions to combat climate change, come at an unfortunate time for the president. They landed as Biden and his aides are exhorting, coaxing and deal-making with government heads for faster action on...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KREX

Biden uses trip abroad to confront China on climate, more

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Over five days abroad at two global summits, President Joe Biden showed a new willingness to openly confront China over climate change and its lack of leadership on the global stage. Biden ended his time at the U.N. climate summit in Scotland on Tuesday by chastising Chinese President Xi Jinping for […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Climate Change#Democrats#Intersect Power#The White House#Democratic#Afp File
AFP

Biden calls for an end to inaction in Congress after brutal elections

President Joe Biden returned from Europe Wednesday with a wake-up call for feuding Democrats holding up his sweeping domestic reforms in Congress -- after a humiliating state election defeat that many blamed on inertia and infighting among the party's lawmakers. "I do know that people want us to get things done," he told reporters asking for his takeaway on longtime favorite Terry McAuliffe's loss to a Republican newcomer in Tuesday's Virginia governor's election. "And that's why I'm continuing to push very hard for the Democratic Party to move along and pass my infrastructure bill and my Build Back Better bill." Amid nosediving approval ratings and frustration over his stalled economic agenda, Biden came home to a Republican red wave that swept over the eastern United States Tuesday, from Virginia Beach to Long Island and beyond.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
abc27 News

Biden’s climate plan aims to reduce methane emissions

The Biden administration on Tuesday launched a wide-ranging plan to reduce methane emissions, targeting a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming and packs a stronger short-term punch than even carbon dioxide. The plan was announced as President Joe Biden wraps up a two-day appearance at a United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Biden pledged […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
United Nations
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Scotland
AFP

Manchin dashes hopes of quick action on Biden's agenda

A US senator with a critical role in shaping Joe Biden's legislative agenda dashed hopes Monday of the spending package at its core being signed quickly into law -- saying he needed time to mull the economic impacts. A visibly frustrated Joe Manchin blasted Democratic House colleagues for holding a cross-party infrastructure bill "hostage" in a bid to win his support for the larger $1.75 trillion social welfare plan. Known as Build Back Better, the potentially transformational overhaul of health care, education, climate policy and taxation has no Republican support, meaning it has to pass along party lines by a process known as "reconciliation" and cannot lose Manchin or any other Democrat in the 50-50 Senate. "The political games have to stop... Holding this (infrastructure) bill hostage is not going to work in getting my support for the reconciliation bill," the Manchin, 74, told reporters in Congress.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Shore News Network

Global climate talks open to ever more daunting challenge

GLASGOW (Reuters) – World leaders began arriving on Monday at a U.N. conference critical to averting the most disastrous effects of climate change, their challenge made even more daunting by the failure of major industrial nations to agree ambitious new commitments. The COP26 conference in the Scottish city of Glasgow...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

AFP

27K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy