SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Today’s kids use technology in the classroom a lot more than previous generations but one Siouxland school is taking it a step further. Loess Elementary School is teaching its 5th grade students how to code. The school partnered up with staff from Thompson Electric to practice coding and also discuss computer safety topics like phishing emails and cyber security. Cindy Bigbee is a teacher at the school. She says this experience with a variety of technology gives the students a leg up on other schools.

