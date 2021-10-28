CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia Extends Detention Of Crimean Tatar Leader Another 2 1/2 Months

Cover picture for the articleA court in Russia-annexed Crimea has extended the detention of Crimean Tatar leader Nariman Dzhelyal until January 23, his lawyer Mykola Polozova said. Dzhelyal was arrested with four colleagues in early September on suspicion of involvement in an attack on a gas pipeline and initially ordered held for two...

AFP

Pentagon watches possible Russian troop buildup near Ukraine

The Pentagon is monitoring the Ukraine region closely amid reports of a new buildup of Russian troops on the country's border, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Monday. According to The Washington Post, US officials are concerned over unexplained movements of Russian military units in the area. Videos posted on social media show military trains and truck convoys moving tanks and missiles in Russia's southwest near Ukraine. A US official, speaking on the basis of anonymity, confirmed that there had been some movement, though not as large as the surge in Moscow's forces early this year.
MILITARY
The Independent

In Russia, COVID-19 surge shows no signs of abating

Daily coronavirus cases and deaths in Russia remained at all-time highs Wednesday as more regions announced extending existing restrictions in an effort to tame the country's unrelenting surge of infections. Russia's state coronavirus task force reported over 40,000 new confirmed cases from a day earlier, the most since the start of the pandemic. It was the fifth time in seven days that the country set a daily case record. The task force also reported 1,189 deaths, another daily record. Russia is five days into a nationwide non-working period that the government introduced to curb the spread of the virus....
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Washington Dc#Crimean Tatar#The Crimean Tatar#Pro Moscow#Federal Security Service#Interfax#Simferopol#Ukrainian#Anti Russian#Kremlin#Rfe Rl Inc
hngn.com

Vladimir Putin Defends Joe Biden's Decision To Withdraw US Troops From Afghanistan as Russia Ponders on Removing Taliban From Terrorist List

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that Joe Biden was correct in withdrawing American soldiers from Afghanistan, but he criticized the "mess" that was left behind. Following the Taliban's takeover of power and the expulsion of most Western diplomats from Kabul, Moscow has been attempting to strengthen its influence in Afghanistan.
U.S. POLITICS
USNI News

China and Russia Are Waging Irregular Warfare Against the United States: It is Time for a U.S. Global Response, Led by Special Operations Command

America’s adversaries already are fighting a sophisticated, enduring, low-intensity war against the United States and its allies. China and Russia’s ongoing campaigns demand the United States restructure its agencies, strategies, policies, and resources to better employ irregular warfare (IW) and meet the challenge. The U.S. government’s current approach to strategic competition is problematic, but there are military, technological, interagency, and combined approaches that would enable the nation to stay ahead of its adversaries and keep competition from escalating to kinetic warfare. Fortunately, the Department of Defense has a large, capable organization, with forces deployed around the world, that can employ IW to prevail in great power competition (GPC): U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF).
MILITARY
USNI News

Commercial Radar Satellites Reveal Russian Stealth Fighters

Back in 1955, the Soviet Union flew its bombers in a loop over an air show to give the illusion of having more aircraft than were actually in its arsenal, a move that caused alarm in the West. The resulting ‘bomber gap’ was finally disproven when U2 aircraft were able to systematically photograph Russian airbases. This allowed them to literally count the aircraft. Doing this took incredible resources and several years.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Washington Examiner

Xi demands US money and delivers a dud at COP26

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a dud letter to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Failing to attend the summit, the Chinese leader was expected to extend an olive branch with new pledges to cut carbon emissions. Instead, Xi offered no new commitments beyond pre-stated pledges to peak China's carbon emissions by 2030 and reach neutrality by 2060. The lack of new action will greatly disappoint COP26 delegates. It will particularly frustrate the European Union, which regards China's cooperation on climate change as a keystone of its diplomatic partnership with Beijing.
U.S. POLITICS
Telegraph

Royal Marines force US troops to surrender just days into training exercise

Royal Marines have forced US troops to surrender just days into a training exercise after eliminating almost the entire unit. The British commandos “dominated” US forces during a training exercise in California, using a new battle structure. The Telegraph understands the US forces asked for a “reset” half way into...
MILITARY
The Ledger

Voice of the people: Biden kept promise made

During the 2020 presidential campaign two slogans were often heard - “Promises Made, Promises Kept” from the Republicans and “Build Back Better” from the Democrats. Now President Joe Biden can also claim a kept promise. The Taliban is back in control of Afghanistan and is much stronger with all the military equipment we left behind. They have certainly been - built back better.
AUBURNDALE, FL
The Independent

Lawmakers demand apology for border detention of Iranians

Two U.S. congresswomen renewed demands Tuesday for U.S. Customs and Border Protection to provide a formal apology and release records in connection with the January 2020 detainment of 200 Iranian Americans at the U.S.-Canada border.Reps. Pramila Jayapal and Suzan DelBene, both of Washington state, sent a letter to the federal agency, requesting a public apology and renunciation of the hourslong detainment of travelers with links to Iran as they crossed the border from Canada into Washington in the days following a U.S. drone strike that killed a top Iranian general. “Men women and children legally entering or returning...
FOREIGN POLICY
houstonmirror.com

Turkmenistan Says Kabul Backs TAPI Gas Pipeline Project

Turkmenistan says the Taliban-led government in neighboring Afghanistan has vowed to ensure the completion and security of a pipeline project to bring Turkmen natural gas to Pakistan and India via Afghan territory. The 1,800-kilometer Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) pipeline is projected to run from the Galkynysh gas field in Turkmenistan to the...
WORLD
AFP

19 dead in IS suicide attack on Kabul military hospital

At least 19 people were killed and 50 more wounded in an attack on a military hospital in Kabul on Tuesday, the latest atrocity to rock Afghanistan since the Taliban seized power. "Nineteen dead bodies and about 50 wounded people have been taken to hospitals in Kabul," a health ministry official who asked not to be named told AFP. Mujahid played down the death toll, but confirmed that two Taliban fighters, two women and a child had been killed outside the hospital.
PUBLIC SAFETY
houstonmirror.com

Bulgarian Pipeline Rupture Halts Gas Shipments Through Balkans

Bulgaria's gas-network operator, Bulgartransgaz, says it has halted the transport of natural gas to Romania, Serbia, and Hungary after a pipeline rupture. Bulgartransgaz said on November 1 that an emergency occurred early in the morning near the northeastern village of Vetrino and crews were trying to replace a section of the gas pipeline 'as soon as possible.'
ENERGY INDUSTRY

