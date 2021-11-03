CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiking

The Best Snowshoes Let You Frolic Through Winter Wonderlands

By Geoff Nudelman
SPY
SPY
 6 days ago

Much like every other outdoor endeavor, snowshoeing has never been more popular.

It’s clear to see why: all you need is a pair of snowshoes, poles and the proper winter clothing and you can head straight to your nearest snowy trail. Snowshoeing has the lowest barrier of skill needed for a winter sport, and it’s an interesting alternative to hiking when the trails are covered in more than just a dusting of white.

When shopping for snowshoes , you’ll find a range of materials from foam and plastic on the cheaper end to high-grade aluminum and fully-customizable fits in more expensive models. Most snowshoes are designed for hiking at slower speeds, but some models are built with lightweight materials and fewer features for speedier snowshoeing, although that’s saved mainly for experienced users.

So what are the year’s best snowshoes for beginners and seasoned pros alike? Keep scrolling to see our picks for the best snowshoes of 2021.

What Type of Snowshoes Do You Need?

Snowshoes are divided by the type of terrain they can manage: flat, rolling and mountain. As for sizing, ask your local gear shop for the smallest size that will support your weight. Sizing can vary slightly between brands.

  • Flat Terrain Snowshoes: Designed for beginners and casual users, these have simple traction and bindings, lack a heel lift and are typically less expensive. If you don’t know where to start, chances are you should start here.
  • Rolling Terrain Snowshoes: These are the mid-level option in both function and price. Rolling terrain snowshoes are designed to tackle terrain ranging from entirely flat to slightly sloped and feature somewhat aggressive crampons for traction. However, these snowshoes are not intended to be used in steep or icy conditions.
  • Mountain Terrain Snowshoes: These snowshoes have the full capabilities for unpredictable terrain and conditions. At the top of the price pyramid, you’ll pay for the aggressive crampon system, complex binding system and secure heel lift, all d esigned to manage steep and icy terrain as well as the flat or slightly sloped terrain of those above.

As with any winter sport, it’s essential to have some baseline knowledge of trails, weather and avalanche danger before heading out. Additionally, having the right snow jacket, pants and layers are crucial to having a good (and safe) time.

Most winter areas have pre-groomed trails for newer snowshoers as more experienced adventurers tend to enjoy making their own trails in less-traveled areas. The good news is, you can have a great time either way. Check out eight of our favorite snowshoe options below.

1. Atlas Helium

BEST OVERALL

The Helium is proof that you don’t need to break the bank to get a high-quality snowshoe. Here, you get three sizing options with an easy-to-use binding and tempered steel traction. Atlas is a long-trusted brand in snowshoes, and you get a few of their performance elements typically saved for more expensive models. The biggest downside is that they don’t come with poles or a carrying case, but the lower entry price should leave some room to acquire those essentials.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tfrTv_0cggoWLH00


Buy: Atlas Helium $139.95

2. Tubbs Xplore Snowshoe Kit

BEST SNOWSHOE KIT

The problem with snowshoes is that they often don’t come with poles and other basic gear needed for those new to the sport. Minus a carrying bag, this Tubbs kit has all you need to get moving. The Xplore snowshoe has a basic strap binding with low- to medium-level traction ideal for groomed trails with the occasional rough spot.  The included gaiters are a nice addition that’ll help prevent snow from getting into your boots (because wet socks equal a terrible time).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CNiGh_0cggoWLH00


Buy: Tubbs Xplore Snowshoe Kit $179.95

3. MSR Revo Ascent

BEST HIGH-END SNOWSHOE

If you’re ready to make the leap to something more aggressive, the Revo Ascent highlights advancement in mountain-terrain snowshoeing with a feature-packed layout. The proprietary Paragon binding is freeze-resistant and holds the foot in place while offering superior grip below. Although these snowshoes may look flimsy at first glance, they’re anything but. MSR put a lot of R&D into this model, and this writer can report that they withstand rough use and climb through unexpected rocks and obstacles with ease.

Read More: Best Snow Pants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kUFUP_0cggoWLH00


Buy: MSR Revo Ascent Snowshoes $269.95

4. G2 Lightweight Snowshoe Set

BEST UNISEX SNOWSHOE

Families looking to get into snowshoeing may want to opt for “unisex” snowshoes that may not include as many features but are just fine for the occasional snowshoe. This option from G2 has all the casual snowshoer needs to get moving, and the carrying bag is a big plus to save your car from getting wet post-trail. The addition of foam inside the binding is a nice touch for some extra comfort, and you get some of the same capabilities as more expensive models.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sv7yV_0cggoWLH00


Buy: G2 Lightweight Snowshoes $113.99

5. Crescent Moon Luna

BEST RUNNING SNOWSHOE

A unique alternative to the traditional rigid snowshoe is this foam option from Colorado-based Crescent Moon. The key here is simplicity, both in the binding and shape, making this an excellent choice for runners or those just wanting something more lightweight. These snowshoes have much more give and bend than other models and come in at a very reasonable price point.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TTUSk_0cggoWLH00


Buy: Luna Running Snowshoes $129.99

6. L.L. Bean Men’s Winter Walker Snowshoe Package

MOST GIFTABLE

This package is a great gift set with all you need to get moving on the trails. This would be an excellent Christmas gift for the outdoorsman in your life, or a great way for a beginner to discover the joys of snowshoeing for themselves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29ATKG_0cggoWLH00


Buy: L.L. Bean Men’s Winter Walker Snowshoe Package $179.00

7. Tubbs Flex Esc Snowshoe

BUDGET BUY

A value-packed snowshoe with a comfort-focused fit and solid traction, this shoe provides good function at a great price.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ku50E_0cggoWLH00


Buy: Tubbs Flex ESC Snowshoe $129.95

8. Yukon Charlie’s Pro Snowshoes

ALSO CONSIDER

This pair from Yukon Charlie’s is an ideal snowshoe for all levels, with a slightly wider stance. That makes these the best snowshoes for men with larger feet, and it’s priced very reasonably if you don’t want to invest too much into the sport.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20mGfM_0cggoWLH00


Buy: Yukon Charlie’s Pro Snowshoes $129.95

Love what you’re seeing? Follow us on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook and be the first to hear about new product launches, the latest trends and can’t miss deals you won’t find anywhere else.

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Hot Tub It Up No Matter the Weather With a Hot Tub Gazebo You Can Use All Year Long

It’s that time of year again: summer has come to an end, and while it can be kind of hard to embrace winter, hot tubs make it a whole lot easier. Even though it’s cold outside, it’s warm in here, baby. Get out your best swim trunks and prepare for decadent, steamy relief that works out all the kinks in your muscles. But, those with a hot tub know damn well — a good soak is nothing without the privacy of a hot tub gazebo. For those who are blessed enough to have a jacuzzi hot tub sitting in their backyard,...
LIFESTYLE
SPY

The 10 Best Backpack Coolers to Keep Your Drinks Cool On the Go

There are few things better than sitting down with a group of friends to enjoy a cool, crisp, and tasty beverage. Whether it’s a beer, soda or seltzer, joining in a communal sharing of cold ones is the best way to spend the days, especially during a backyard bonfire. But as you’re moving from one locale to another, it’s important to ensure your drinks stay cool when you’re on the go, which is where one of the best coolers come into play. But sometimes, a full cooler isn’t the easiest thing to transport, and that’s where the best backpack coolers...
LIFESTYLE
SPY

The Best Christmas Vacation Destinations Let You Create New Holiday Traditions

Whether you’re planning a romantic getaway, prefer to travel with the family, or just want to fly solo, we have a list of the absolute best vacation spots to travel to spend the Christmas holiday. With travel restrictions being lifted following the COVID-19 shutdown, more and more people are looking for places to travel during the holidays away from the confines of their homes — and, sometimes, families. Yes, we get it. You love your family. We love our families too, but after nearly two years of restrictions, the Christmas break seems like the perfect time to hop on an airplane,...
TRAVEL
ELLE DECOR

80 DIY Christmas Decorations to Transform Your Home Into a Winter Wonderland

'Tis the season for decking your halls (and trees, walls, doors...you get the picture). Sometimes using store-bought (or even more convenient—ordering them online) decorations is the way to go, but there's something so special and charming about homespun DIY Christmas decorations that money simply cannot buy. Case in point: These thoughtful Christmas craft ideas and projects are impossibly easy, make for hours of family fun and are easy on the wallet (we could all use a little extra dough to spend on gifts for kids and stocking stuffers).
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snowshoes#Snowshoeing#Frolic
Elle

6 Bag Trends That Will Carry You Through Winter

While handbag trends don't change as drastically as footwear during winter, it's not exactly the time for straw beach bags. Instead, we're suggesting fabrics that complement your puffers and shearling, shoulder totes that let you stuff your hands back into your pockets on cold nights, and more of the top trends of 2021. Pulled from Instagram, Tiktok, and the runway alike, read on for the biggest hits of the season.
APPAREL
MIX 106

10 Adorable McCall Winter Wonderland Cabins You Can Rent for $250 or Less

If you're anything like us, you routinely fail to use all of your paid time off. Perhaps looking around these super cute McCall cabins will inspire you to take a long weekend!. Trust us, we more than understand what it's like to feel so overwhelmed by deadlines and projects that you cant visualize how using all of your vacation days is actually possible. Sometimes, working ahead to enjoy a week off is so exhausting that it doesn't even seem like it's worth it.
BOISE, ID
POPSUGAR

12 Cool Size-Inclusive Coats That Will Keep You Warm Through Winter

Before you know it, your leather jackets and denim styles won't cut it anymore, and you'll need to reach for a thicker coat. You'd also like to have a couple of different options, because our style can change from day to day, and since everyone sees the coat first, having some picks you really love is critical come winter. So, we found some great coats that will get you through the season in style, and they were made especially for curvy women.
APPAREL
Caledonian Record-News

Winter Guide: If Winter Brings A Wonderland, Skiing Is Believing

Winter brings a wonderland of outdoor adventure in the North Country of New Hampshire and the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont and skiing is believing. The region provides ample opportunities for downhill skiers and snowboarders of all abilities in a variety of settings on mountains (Cannon Mountain — summit elevation: 4,080) and hills (Mt. Eustis Ski Hill in Littleton, N.H. — rope tow).
LYNDON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Instagram
wichitaonthecheap.com

Wichita tree lighting & Winter Wonderland event

The Wichita Park & Recreation Department has a fun, festive and FREE event planned for this December. Winter Wonderland will bring holiday cheer to Naftzger Park along with the Mayor’s tree lighting on Saturday evening, December 11, 2021. (In years past, the Mayor’s tree lighting was held at Old Town...
WICHITA, KS
heystamford.com

Stamford’s Holiday Stroll to Transform Mill River Park into Winter Wonderland

A brand new holiday tradition is just weeks away! Introducing Stamford’s Holiday Stroll. This holiday season Mill River Park will transform into a winter wonderland, complete with a brand new immersive light display experience, a 30 foot interactive christmas tree, the Half Full Winter Beer Garden, and the return of the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Ice Skating Rink!
STAMFORD, CT
PopSugar

Cute and Cozy Cable-Knit Sweaters to Get You Through the Winter

It's officially the most wonderful time of the year. No, we don't mean the holiday season (though we love a pine-scented candle as much as the next person). We're talking about the arrival of sweater weather. If you're anything like us, you break out your favorite knits as soon as the first whisper of a fall breeze rustles the leaves. But now that November has officially kicked off, we are truly at the height of sweater season. This year, consider upping your sweater game with cable knits.
APPAREL
inparkmagazine.com

Dutch Winter Wonderland holiday event returns

Dutch Wonderland’s annual holiday event — Dutch Winter Wonderland — will make a return on Saturday, November 20 with the gates opening at 3:00 p.m. The event will include themed rides, special entertainment, warm holiday drinks and The Royal Light Show, which features more than 35,000 lights dancing to music. Visitors to Dutch Winter Wonderland can anticipate views of more than one million lights throughout their trip to the Kingdom for Kids. Additional activities such as cookie decorating, pictures with Santa and more can also be found throughout the park.
FESTIVAL
columbusnavigator.com

Franklin Park Conservatory Will Turn Into An Illuminated Winter Wonderland For Conservatory Aglow

Conservatory Aglow will return to Franklin Park Conservatory on November 20. Presented by American Electric Power Foundation with lighting partner Ahlum & Arbor Tree Preservation, the exhibit transforms the gardens into a winter wonderland of lights. Thousands of lights will illuminate the grounds of the Conservatory, offering visitors the opportunity...
LIFESTYLE
fargounderground.com

Holiday Favorite, Christkindlmarkt, Creates Winter Wonderland at New Location

This winter, Christkindlmarkt will return to the community in a new venue, the Fargo Civic Center. The European-inspired holiday event encourages the community to spend time together with activities for the whole family to enjoy. Throughout the four-day event, the outdoor Winter Wonderland will bring the cheer of the holiday...
FARGO, ND
presidiosentinel.com

Winter Wonderland Fashion Show & Luncheon

The Arc of San Diego is presenting a spectacular philanthropic event taking place this holiday season, Winter Wonderland Fashion Show & Luncheon, which takes place on Friday, December 3 at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront (1 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101). Doors open at 10 a.m. with registration, vendor boutique, and silent auction followed at 12 noon with a luncheon and runway show.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ccenterdispatch.com

Driving in a Winter Wonderland: 5 Safety Tips

(StatePoint) Though the winter season has its joys, it also brings unique challenges – especially when venturing out in hazardous weather. According to the Federal Highway Administration, 24% of all weather-related vehicle crashes happen on snowy, slushy and icy pavement, while 15% occur during snowfall or sleet. Here are five tips to protect yourself, your loved ones and your vehicle this season.
TRAFFIC
SPY

SPY

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy