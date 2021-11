Why is the Spy House in Middletown considered the most haunted house in America? Psychics, historians, and regular people all agree that the energy there is off the charts and you couldn't tolerate staying there alone overnight if you had to. Mediums say it is just too much to handle energetically...even on a bet you would never be able to ride that out. So why is the Spy House the most haunted location in the country?

MIDDLETOWN, NJ ・ 5 DAYS AGO