In our effort to win and end World War II, the United States secretly manufactured plutonium for the atom bombs. These bombs eventually forced Japan to surrender and end the war. The plutonium was manufactured at the Hanford site, approximately 10 miles west of Richland off of highway 240. Hanford is listed as one of the most radioactive contaminated areas on the planet and contains about two-thirds of our nation’s nuclear waste.

RICHLAND, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO