The Internal Revenue Service has issued hundreds of thousands of new tax refunds to people who received unemployment compensation last year, the agency announced Monday. Some 430,000 refunds totaling more than $510 million were issued to people who paid taxes on unemployment compensation that was ultimately excluded from income for tax year 2020. The refunds come from a provision of the American Rescue Plan that excluded up to $10,200 in jobless benefits from taxable income for individuals and married couples whose adjusted gross income was $150,000 or less.

INCOME TAX ・ 1 DAY AGO