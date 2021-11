The company says it will save up to $225 million next year from the new agreement. Over the weekend, the U.S. and EU agreed to resolve a tariff dispute related to steel and aluminum imports, and it's good news for manufacturers like Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG). Investors didn't waste any time noticing and drove Harley shares up as much as 11% at its high on Monday. Shares held most of those gains, closing today's session up 9.1%.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO