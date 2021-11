You may have recently seen him being pushed to his limit on season 3 of SAS Australia, but off-screen, Gary Fahey spends his time helping men overcome the limits they have placed upon themselves. The former head of the Australian Prime Minister’s Personal Protection Team is now an Ambassador for the Australian and New Zealand Mental Health Association and best-selling author of Externally Bulletproof, Internally Brittle: How to turn your struggle into your SUCCESS. Known for his brutally honest approach, Gary has learned to use his past experiences to help others overcome their own internal struggles.

