CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Adam Kinzinger, One Of Trump’s Most Prominent GOP Critics, Announces Retirement

By Opinion and Editorial
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VX7PW_0cgdiZv500

Andrew Trunsky

Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, one of the most prominent Republican critics of former President Donald Trump, announced his retirement from Congress Friday.

Kinzinger delivered the news in an announcement video, saying that he remembered “saying that if I ever thought it was time to move on from Congress, I would. And that time is now.” He praised those who stood for truth but criticizing those who were elected to lead who have failed to do so.

“My disappointment in the leaders that don’t lead is huge,” Kinzinger said. “The battlefield must be broader and the truth needs to reach the American people across the whole country.”

Kinzinger denounced the tribalism that has taken over American politics, warning that it has become so powerful that it risks America’s ability to lead and overcome future obstacles.

“Our political parties only survive by appealing to the most motivated and the extreme elements within it,” Kinzinger said. “The pricetag to power has skyrocketed. And fear and distrust has served as an effective strategy to meet that cost.”

Kinzinger was one of 10 Republicans to vote to impeach Trump in January for inciting an attack on the Capitol as Congress met to certify President Joe Biden’s victory. He and Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney are the only Republicans serving on a select committee investigating the events of that day, and the panel has not ruled out subpoenaing Trump to testify before it.

“Dehumanizing each other has become the norm. We’ve taken it from social media to the streets,” Kinzinger said. “We’ve allowed leaders to reach power selling the false premise that strength comes from degrading others and dehumanizing those that look, act or think differently than we do. As a country, we’ve fallen for those lies, and now we face a poisoned country filled with outrage blinding our ability to reach real strength.”

Kinzinger praised his nine Republican colleagues who joined him in impeaching Trump, did not rule out a run for future office. He is expected to continue leading Country First, his political action committee that he formed earlier in 2021 in a bid to lessen Trump’s grip on the GOP.

“I cannot focus on both a reelection to Congress and a broader fight nationwide,” Kinzinger said. “I want to make it clear, this isn’t the end of my political future, but the beginning.”

His announcement also came just hours after Democrats in the Illinois legislature released another congressional map for the next decade. They have complete control over the redistricting process and have weighed how heavily to gerrymander the state’s districts, and the most recent map would have had Kinzinger facing off against fellow Republican Rep. Darin LaHood in one of just three GOP seats.

Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon

Comments / 0

Related
The Free Press - TFP

US Sen. Scott Rips Democrats For Choosing ‘King’ Biden’s Vaccine Mandate Over The Poor And Elderly

Democrats proclaim that health care, housing, and an old-age pension are “rights.”. But U.S. Sen. Rick Scott recently pointed out that Democrats allow such benefits to take a back seat to President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Last week, Scott introduced legislation that would have prevented mandatory virus jabs on...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

A Republican victory in Virginia might not mean what you think it means

As the people of Virginia go to the polls to elect a new governor, all eyes are on the first big political test since Joe Biden swept to power in November.There is nothing certain about the result in Tuesday’s election: the governorship of Old Dominion tends to go to the opposite party of the current president and Biden’s approval ratings are at an all-time low; but a Republican hasn’t been elected to the post for more than 10 years; and the two candidates, Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin, are now neck-and-neck in the polls.Democrats have been sending in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Illinois State
illinois.edu

What’s next for Adam Kinzinger?

Last week, Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger came out with a video announcing he would not be seeking re-election. There’s been speculation about him possibly running for governor or the US Senate here in Illinois — both of which would be uphill climbs just to win the primary. We talked about what the future might hold for Kinzinger with former leading conservative radio host and current editor-at-large of "The Bulwark."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Darin Lahood
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
mediaite.com

Adam Kinzinger Tears Into Republicans Submitting to ‘Cancerous’ Embrace of Conspiracies: ‘It’s Not on Liz Cheney and I’ to Save the Party

Following his announcement that he will not pursue re-election, Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) condemned the GOP for what he described as the “cancer” of lies and conspiracy theories corroding the party. Kinzinger spoke to ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on Sunday for ABC’s This Week, where he was asked to explain his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#American#Republicans#Capitol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Guardian

Republican Adam Kinzinger: I’ll fight Trumpism ‘cancer’ outside Congress

The Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger said on Sunday he would fight the “cancer” of Trumpism outside the congressional GOP, after he retires from the House next year. “In the House you can fight to try to tell the truth,” the Illinois representative said, speaking to ABC’s This Week. “You can fight against the cancer in the Republican party of lies, of conspiracy, of dishonesty.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Ashley Pratte OatesGOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger fought Trump for the soul of his party. Trump won.

As the Republican Party continues to purge and cannibalize, President Joe Biden’s administration has worked hard to be a presidency for all Americans. In fact, the same week Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump, announced he would not be seeking re-election, the Senate confirmed Biden's appointments of former U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake and Cindy McCain as ambassadors within his administration. Well-known Trump critics, Biden endorsers and Arizonans, Flake and McCain were often targets of Trump during his presidency and throughout the 2020 campaign.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
79K+
Followers
11K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy