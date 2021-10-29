CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Rep. Matt Gaetz’s Potential Assassin In Custody After Gaetz Complained Publicly About Justice Department

By Liam Edgar
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 5 days ago
Last week U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz claimed on the House floor that a Portland hitman had threatened to kill him – and that the Justice Department refused to act, even though the U.S. Capitol Police had recommended action by law enforcement.

The alleged hitman had even traveled to Washington to stalk Gaetz, the congressman said. But federal authorities did nothing because Gaetz is a Republican, he added.

Now, just a week later, authorities have arrested a suspect for threatening the Florida Republican’s life.

The Gateway Pundit reported on Wednesday that Eugene Huelsman, a former cameraman for ABC, NBC and CNN, was arrested in Los Angeles after being indicted by a federal grand jury in Pensacola.

According to the indictment, Huelsman contacted Gaetz’s office three days after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

“Tell [Gaetz] to watch his back, tell him to watch his children,” Huelsman said at the time. “I’m coming for him, he’s gonna f–king die… I’m gonna f–king kill him… Watch your back, I’m coming for you. I’m gonna put a bullet in you and I’m gonna put a bullet in one of your f–king kids too.”

But, as the website Law & Crime reported this week, “Federal prosecutors filed the indictment under seal on May 18, securing an arrest warrant that day — but authorities could not immediately locate their suspect.”

In an order sealing the indictment, Assistant U.S. Attorney David Goldberg wrote, “The current whereabouts of the defendant are unknown and the public revelation of the indictment could severely hamper law enforcement’s ability to locate and apprehend the defendant to answer the charges.”

Huelsman was located quickly enough, however, after Gaetz’s remarks on the House floor last week.

That fact did not escape the GOP congressman.

“An indictment was issued in May, and has now been unsealed the week after my criticism,” said Gaetz.

“If they took our security seriously, they would arrest all of the people who violate federal law and the threats to kill us, not just some of them… I think that the Department of Justice is biased against Republicans.”

Huelsman was charged with transmitting a threat in interstate commerce to injure another. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison, according to Law & Crime.

In his comments last week, Gaetz said the owner of a Twitter account called “CIA Bob is at your door” had tweeted at him on Oct. 8, saying, “Lookee here pal, I lived in Portland. Portland has ordered a hit on you. I accepted the contract. Have a good day.”

It’s unclear if that is Huelsman’s Twitter account.

Don Moseley
5d ago

The political divide in this country has gotten way out of hand. We don't HAVE to agree with one another politically to get along. Most of my friends are Trump supporters. I am not. We treat each other with respect and get along just fine. Stop hating each other for God's sake. We should be better than that.

Unaffiliated
5d ago

So What About The Ones Threatening To Kill Vice President Mike Pence At The US Capitol Building On January 6,2021 ? What's The Difference ? A Death Threat...Is A Death Threat !!

Barbara Karls
5d ago

waa waa, when will GATZ be charged for his crimes. crying about crimes ( threats) against him but yet many are waiting for his arrest.yes, feel bad for wife if she was included. but not him

