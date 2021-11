News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for Cian PLC (NYSE: CIAN) opened for trading at $17.40 after pricing 18,213,400 American Depositary Shares (the “ADSs”), each representing one ordinary share of Cian, 4,042,400 of which are being offered by Cian and 14,171,000 of which are being offered by certain selling shareholders of Cian (the “Selling Shareholders”), at a price to the public of $16 per ADS.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO