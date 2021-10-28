CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook changes its company name to Meta

Cover picture for the article(CNN) -- Facebook is changing its company name as it shifts its focus to the "metaverse" and confronts wide-ranging scrutiny of the real-world harms from its various platforms after a whistleblower leaked hundreds of internal documents. Founder Mark Zuckerberg said Thursday that Facebook will change its corporate name to...

KABC

Yahoo Pulls Services Out Of China–It This Just The Beginning?

(China) — Another American tech company is shutting services down in China. Yahoo officially exited the communist country Monday, citing the “increasingly challenging business and legal environment.” Yahoo joins Microsoft’s LinkedIn, which announced last month it was shutting down services in the country due to a “more challenging operating environment.” China’s Personal Information Protection Law went into effect Monday, imposing new data-collection restrictions for tech companies. China’s “Great Firewall” is used to censor online content, with major services such as Google and Facebook blocked.
AFP

Whistleblower blasts Facebook's Meta rebrand

Whistleblower Frances Haugen issued a stinging rebuke of Facebook's "Meta" rebrand on Monday, accusing the company of yet again prioritising expansion over people's safety. The company last week announced it was changing the name of Facebook's parent company to "Meta" to signal the change in focus. 
CBS News

Facebook bets big on the Metaverse. What is it?

The future of the internet is going to be virtual and "Meta," the company known to the public as Facebook says, believing that 1 billion people will be working and playing in the immersive, three-dimensional world referred to as the "Metaverse" by the end of the decade. "We believe the...
AFP

Facebook ends facial recognition over privacy fears

Scandal-hit Facebook is shutting down its long-criticized facial recognition system and deleting scan data on a billion people, it said Tuesday, in a shock response to privacy concerns. The announcement came as the tech giant battles one of its worst crises ever, with reams of internal documents leaked to reporters, lawmakers and US regulators fuelling fresh calls for government regulation. This policy change shuts down a feature that automatically identified people who appeared in Facebook users' digital photos, and was key to the company building a global library of faces that became a magnet for controversy. "This change will represent one of the largest shifts in facial recognition usage in the technology's history," wrote Jerome Pesenti, the vice president of artificial intelligence at Facebook's parent company Meta.
The Independent

Mark Zuckerberg's bizarre home decoration spotted in live video

Mark Zuckerberg’s announcement that he was creating a “metaverse” and moving on from Facebook has become a source of online parody because of a bottle of BBQ sauce. Viewers of Mr Zuckerberg’s video pointed to the BBQ sauce bottle being used as a bookend by the Facebook founder on Thursday, with many arguing that it was “bizarre”. “To show that he is a normal human who loves normal human things, like BBQ sauce”, a Twitter user wrote.“Zuck using sweet baby ray’s BBQ sauce as a bookend is the most normal thing he’s ever done”, another argued.Others suspected that Mr...
Vice

Zuckerberg's Foundation Kills 'Meta' Science Company on Day of Facebook Rebrand

Thursday marked a new chapter in Facebook's ongoing attempt to deal with the fallout from recent revelations about its inadequate content moderation role in sparking a mental health crises, decisions to prioritize engagement over safety, facilitation of genocide, and more: it changed its name to Meta Platforms, Inc—”Meta” for short.
The Independent

Apple almost pulled Facebook and Instagram off iPhones after it found human trafficking was organised on apps

Apple threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from its app stores after the social media giant’s apps were found to be used to sell maids in the Philippines.Internal documents, reportedly seen by the Associated Press, show that Facebook was “under-enforcing on confirmed abusive activity”.Facebook’s investigation into its platform found that “domestic workers frequently complained to their recruitment agencies of being locked in their homes, starved, forced to extend their contracts indefinitely, unpaid, and repeatedly sold to other employers without their consent” but that, “in response, agencies commonly told them to be more agreeable.”It also found that recruitment agencies dismissed “more...
Cheddar News

The Verge: Facebook Planning to Rebrand With New Name

Facebook as a company may soon operate under a new name. The change, reported in The Verge, at the social media giant would reflect the company's and CEO Mark Zuckerberg's new focus on building the metaverse. The report's author, senior reporter for The Verge Alex Heath joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
abc10.com

Facebook is tracking you on other websites. Here's how you can stop it.

A technology outage and whistleblower claims about Facebook priorities have renewed discussions about the company’s ethics, including what it does with user data. Whether or not account holders realize it, Facebook’s default privacy settings allow the company to record a multitude of personal data—every video they’ve watched, search history, their location when logged in on a mobile device, what their face looks like and much more.
Daily Mail

Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan says her two daughters, aged five and four, are already learning to code with their father - and admits she thought her husband was a 'bit of a rebel' when they first met at Harvard

Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan has revealed how her two daughters, aged five and four, are already learning to code with their tech-whizz father. The American philanthropist and a former paediatrician, 36, also admitted that she thought her Facebook-founder husband was a 'bit of a rebel' when they first met at Harvard 18 years ago.
Reuters

Thousands gear up for tech fest in Lisbon in test of new normal

MADRID/STOCKHOLM, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Web Summit, one of the largest tech conference organisers, will open its doors next week in Lisbon for its first in-person event since the pandemic struck, with the likes of Microsoft, Amazon and Apple set to speak. Hot on the heels of the Mobile World...
