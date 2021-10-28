CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
smallbiztrends.com

Spotlight: Busy Baby is a Veteran-Owned, Shark Tank-Approved Startup

Babies love to play. But it can be challenging to keep their toys in one spot. To enhance playtime and make life easier for parents, Beth Fynbo launched Busy Baby. Thanks to lots of hard work and a Shark Tank appearance, the company now helps tons of families. Learn how in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.
KIDS
Reading Eagle

Business Spotlight: Alliance Fitness Center celebrates 30th anniversary

Location: 1 Meridian Blvd., Spring Township. What does your company produce: Fitness center. Mission: The mission of the Alliance Fitness Center is to unite the finest team of fitness professionals who together remain dedicated to helping individuals enhance their health and longevity through quality wellness programs. We have dedicated ourselves to reaching the highest level of education and expertise possible with the sole purpose of helping our clients eliminate those unhealthy lifestyles plaguing the American population.
FITNESS
granttribune.com

HomeTown Agency takes October business spotlight at monthly chamber meeting

Jeff Skeels was present at the October chamber meeting on Thursday, Oct. 21 at the senior center representing HomeTown Agency. The HomeTown Agency (HTA) was founded in 1996 by Rick Einspahr and Terry Engell with offices in Wauneta and Cambridge, making this their 25th year of operation. Jeff Skeels joined...
GRANT, NE
smallbiztrends.com

Spotlight: Neutrall Turns Old Topo Chico Bottles into a Sustainable Business

Businesses in nearly every industry are trying to be more sustainable. Sometimes, the answer comes from simple solutions — like reusing materials that would otherwise be discarded. For example, Neutrall offers unique products made from old bottles. This solution keeps them out of landfills and provides a stylish solution. Read...
ADVOCACY
socialwhirl.com

Q & A with Tim Mallad, CEO, Forefront Living

What drew you to a career in senior living and healthcare?. I think that this type of career is more of a calling than something that you’re drawn to. When I was in college, I wanted to work on the marketing and public relations side in particular, on the PR side. I took a part-time job in a retirement community doing a newsletter – it was supposed to be for three months – and at the end of that I would go back and pursue my dream of working for one of the automotive companies. I’m from Detroit – so, in fact, I wanted to work for Ford, and I’d already had the interview at what we call the Glass House, their world headquarters. So, my designs were solely set on public relations and automobiles. And instead, that three months has turned into 34 years. And I think anytime you discover treasure, you’re not quite sure you have it until you look back; but what a fortunate part-time job that I took, I’ve never looked back from that first day that I walked into the retirement community and met my first resident.
ECONOMY
sltablet.com

Business Spotlight Shines On Skincore, Where A Healthy Skin Starts With You

Skincore celebrated the opening of its new location at 533 Cagan Pak Ave., suite 310, Clermont on October 21. The South Lake Chamber of Commerce kicked-off the celebration with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Skincore owner Jadira is a graduate of the Elise Esthetics Institute and a licensed Esthetician and Electrologist. She...
CLERMONT, FL

