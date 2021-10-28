Business Spotlight

What drew you to a career in senior living and healthcare?. I think that this type of career is more of a calling than something that you’re drawn to. When I was in college, I wanted to work on the marketing and public relations side in particular, on the PR side. I took a part-time job in a retirement community doing a newsletter – it was supposed to be for three months – and at the end of that I would go back and pursue my dream of working for one of the automotive companies. I’m from Detroit – so, in fact, I wanted to work for Ford, and I’d already had the interview at what we call the Glass House, their world headquarters. So, my designs were solely set on public relations and automobiles. And instead, that three months has turned into 34 years. And I think anytime you discover treasure, you’re not quite sure you have it until you look back; but what a fortunate part-time job that I took, I’ve never looked back from that first day that I walked into the retirement community and met my first resident.

