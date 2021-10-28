CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Point of View: Memories of October autumn

By Robert L. Heichberger
A dairy and vegetable farm in this rural region was the setting. A colorful autumn season was the time frame back during the Depression years of the 1930s. The scene was a white farm house and dairy barn surrounded by cultivated farm acreage, tucked away in the picturesque rolling Boston hills...

AUTUMN

It seems that the fall foliage is especially beautiful this year. I have really enjoyed seeing the leaves on many of the trees change from green to red, orange or yellow. The writer, Albert Camus, said “(A)utumn is the second spring when every leaf is a flower” and the poet, William Cullen Bryant referred to this time of year as “the year’s last, loveliest smile.” How true. But why do leaves change color?
Rod, Gun & Game: Octoberfest bucks and Halloween steelhead … BOO!

Whether you’re in chilly, breezy, snowy Saskatchewan, Canada, hunting waterfowl – or if you’re leaving WNY in advance of the first Lake Erie snow blast of the year and are in the legendary Bahamas, fly-casting the flats for bonefish – the outdoors beckons to us all in different degrees of fun and adventure. You might be among the luckiest folks to stay right here in WNY and dig in to the hot Lake Erie yellow perch fishing, the even hotter steelhead bite in all local Lake Erie tributary streams, the fish are up high in the tribs thanks to the rains – or high up in your safe tree stand hunting the NYS early archery season for big game whitetail deer and black bear. All of these local pursuits have been achieving record participation. Folks everywhere have rediscovered their passion and love for the outdoors. The positive effects of virus seclusion practices are obvious – we all enjoy the freedom we can find in the outdoors.
Blue Star Memorial planned in Ocean View

Plans are continuing to place a Blue Star Memorial, affixed to a boulder, at Atlantic and Woodland avenues in Ocean View, with the goal of unveiling it by spring. Members of Salt Air Gardeners have been working on the project with Ocean View Town Manager Carol Houck. Blue Star Memorials honor men and women who served in the United States armed forces. The effort began in 1944, when the New Jersey Council for Garden Clubs planted 8,000 dogwood trees as a living memorial to the veterans of World War II.
Great new listings with leafy views to enjoy Autumn foliage

During this time of year, people all over the country flock to the Northeast for one last chance to see the changing leaves of autumn before they all blow away. While New York City is usually not first on the list for fall foliage seekers, 14% of our urban area is parkland and the city is famously beautiful during this time of year.
The River: Agreeable October prompts memories of ‘Licking River Ramble’ and Fredericks Landing

(The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders is sharing the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life.) October’s always been my favorite month since I came into the world on an October Saturday eight decades ago. So far, this autumn month has exceeded expectations for agreeable weather with temperatures above average for this time of the season.
Sam Cook column: Calling from October skies evokes memories

Walking across my backyard the other day, I heard an unmistakable sound overhead. I knew immediately what it was. I had heard it many times while hunting pheasants in southwestern Minnesota and South Dakota. I had heard it on brisk March mornings along the Platte River in Nebraska. Sandhill cranes...
MY POINT OF VIEW: The evolution of Halloween

Halloween will occur on October 31, 2021. This holiday occurs the day before the Christian holy days of All Hallows’ Day. In some countries this is known as All Saints Day or Hallowmas which occur on November 1 and 2, respectively. In Germany, when I was assigned there, it was...
“Points Of View” Art Show at Prallsville Mills

“TUESDAY AFTERNOON”: This painting by Ilene Rubin is featured in “Points of View,” an art show and sale featuring five local artists, running October 22 to 24 at the Saw Mill, part of Prallsville Mills in Stockton. The seventh annual “Points of View,” an art show and sale featuring five...
Weather Vlog: Counting Down Until The Holiday Season

Hi Everyone! It is November 1. And to me, this begins the official countdown to all the holiday season fun and events. This is a fun 60-day period followed by 90 days of, well, winter. And I can tell you this, a big dose of that fall feeling is on the way. And cool temperatures showed up at times Saturday and Sunday. This past weekend I got reacquainted with a favorite light jacket over a favorite hoodie over an Under Armour turtleneck. And that was dayside. Last night, I would have lit a fire had the wood not been so saturated with Friday’s monsoon. So, my favorite sweat pants and a long sleeve tee made do while hanging out. They say spring is the season of renewal, but when I start reorganizing my closet and greet my sweaters, quarter zips and scarfs like the old friends they are, well that is renewal also. It’s a good time of the year. It is an exciting time of the year. And it is here! What a way to start a Monday. Cheers! MB!
October 20th PM: Seasonal autumn pattern, more rain chances next week

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight there will be a couple of spotty leftover showers with a cloudy sky. Low temperatures will fall into the middle and upper 30s throughout Siouxland. The wind will make it feel chillier as that’s reeled in from the northwest with gusts between 30 and 40 MPH.
Winter Weather Advisory For Accumulating Snow Through Early Wednesday

JAMESTOWN – As we’ve been discussing, the Southern Tier will see the first snowfall of the season as lake effect rain and snow showers will continue through mid week with a November chill in the air. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Warren...
You Might Not Like These Predictions About Pittsburgh’s Snowy Upcoming Winter

Winter’s right around the corner! Chances are you’re either already counting down the days until spring 2022, or you love the snowy days of winter. The Farmers’ Almanac recently came out with its forecast for the 2021-22 winter. The winter predictions for Pittsburgh include several snowstorms, including one that might rival the Blizzards of ’93 […] The post You Might Not Like These Predictions About Pittsburgh’s Snowy Upcoming Winter appeared first on Only In Your State.
Giant Eagle closing all stores and GetGo locations for Thanksgiving Day

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video at the top of this story was originally published in an unrelated Thanksgiving article on Oct. 28, 2021. Giant Eagle has announced Wednesday that all of their stores and GetGo locations will be closed on Thanksgiving this year “to give Team Members the opportunity to enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday with their families.”
