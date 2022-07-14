Anna_Pustynnikova // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Portland, Oregon, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Portland, Oregon features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Portland, Oregon on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Portland, Oregon.

#30. Good Taste Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (62 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 18 NW 4th Ave, Portland, OR 97209-3802

#29. Boke Bowl

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (97 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Japanese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1028 SE Water Ave, Portland, OR 97214-2186

#28. Khao San

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1435 NW Flanders St Ste A, Portland, OR 97209-2647

#27. Dragonwell Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (126 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 735 SW 1st Ave 735 SW First Ave, 97204, Portland, Oregon, Portland, OR 97204-3326

#26. Pho Oregon Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 2518 NE 82nd Ave, Portland, OR 97220-5301

#25. Afuri Izakaya

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (114 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 923 SE 7th Ave, Portland, OR 97214-2474

#24. Duck House Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (90 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1962 SW 5th Ave, Portland, OR 97201-5224

#23. Farmhouse Kitchen Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3354 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97214-5047

#22. Cuon

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 600 SW 4th Ave, Portland, OR 97204-2504

#21. Shandong

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (131 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3724 NE Broadway St, Portland, OR 97232-1825

#20. Sa Bai Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4440 NE 131st Pl, Portland, OR 97230-1425

#19. Bamboo Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (179 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 404 SW 12th Ave, Portland, OR 97205-2329

#18. HK Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (120 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4410 SE 82nd Ave Unit 1000, Portland, OR 97266-2955

#17. Eem

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3808 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR 97227-1467

#16. Shigezo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (160 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 910 SW Salmon St, Portland, OR 97205-2431

#15. Masu Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (201 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 406 SW 13th Ave Ste 202, Portland, OR 97205-2359

#14. Hat Yai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1605 NE Killingsworth St, Portland, OR 97211-4929

#13. Yama Sushi & Sake Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (132 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 926 NW 10th Ave, Portland, OR 97209-3412

#12. Pho Van Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (137 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1919 SE 82nd Ave, Portland, OR 97216-1405

#11. Red Onion Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (176 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1123 NW 23rd Ave, Portland, OR 97210-2903

#10. E-San Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (171 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 133 SW 2nd Ave, Portland, OR 97204-3534

#9. Departure Restaurant and Lounge

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (941 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 525 SW Morrison St 15th Floor, Portland, OR 97204-1440

#8. Restaurant Murata

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (99 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 200 SW Market St Ste 105, Portland, OR 97201-5722

#7. Bamboo Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (138 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 836 NW 23rd Ave, Portland, OR 97210-3004

#6. Nong's Khao Man Gai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (223 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Fast Food

- Price: $

- Address: 609 SE Ankeny St Ste B, Portland, OR 97214-1210

#5. Frank's Noodle House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (276 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 822 NE Broadway St, Portland, OR 97232-1216

#4. Thai Bloom!

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (148 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 333 NW 23rd Ave, Portland, OR 97210-3403

#3. Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (545 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 835 SW 2nd Ave, Portland, OR 97204-3005

#2. Bamboo Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (325 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 304 SE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97214-1808

#1. Thai Peacock

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (321 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 219 SW 9th Ave, Portland, OR 97205-2801

