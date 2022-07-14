ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Portland, Oregon, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qb9V1_0cgbiccQ00
Anna_Pustynnikova // Shutterstock

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Portland, Oregon features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Portland, Oregon on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Portland, Oregon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b8MEi_0cgbiccQ00
Tripadvisor

#30. Good Taste Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 18 NW 4th Ave, Portland, OR 97209-3802
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gXD3k_0cgbiccQ00
Tripadvisor

#29. Boke Bowl

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (97 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Japanese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1028 SE Water Ave, Portland, OR 97214-2186
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V3ADt_0cgbiccQ00
Tripadvisor

#28. Khao San

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1435 NW Flanders St Ste A, Portland, OR 97209-2647
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZlLal_0cgbiccQ00
Tripadvisor

#27. Dragonwell Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (126 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 735 SW 1st Ave 735 SW First Ave, 97204, Portland, Oregon, Portland, OR 97204-3326
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17539A_0cgbiccQ00
Tripadvisor

#26. Pho Oregon Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 2518 NE 82nd Ave, Portland, OR 97220-5301
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eBu2P_0cgbiccQ00
Tripadvisor

#25. Afuri Izakaya

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (114 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 923 SE 7th Ave, Portland, OR 97214-2474
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25NrDo_0cgbiccQ00
Tripadvisor

#24. Duck House Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (90 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1962 SW 5th Ave, Portland, OR 97201-5224
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z8LDj_0cgbiccQ00
Tripadvisor

#23. Farmhouse Kitchen Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3354 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97214-5047
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dNzPb_0cgbiccQ00
Tripadvisor

#22. Cuon

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 600 SW 4th Ave, Portland, OR 97204-2504
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XvnbU_0cgbiccQ00
Tripadvisor

#21. Shandong

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (131 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3724 NE Broadway St, Portland, OR 97232-1825
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HnVXU_0cgbiccQ00
Tripadvisor

#20. Sa Bai Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4440 NE 131st Pl, Portland, OR 97230-1425
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r6VDk_0cgbiccQ00
Tripadvisor

#19. Bamboo Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (179 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 404 SW 12th Ave, Portland, OR 97205-2329
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3itEFb_0cgbiccQ00
Tripadvisor

#18. HK Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (120 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4410 SE 82nd Ave Unit 1000, Portland, OR 97266-2955
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24XaOH_0cgbiccQ00
Tripadvisor

#17. Eem

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3808 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR 97227-1467
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vWsbK_0cgbiccQ00
Tripadvisor

#16. Shigezo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (160 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 910 SW Salmon St, Portland, OR 97205-2431
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u97tp_0cgbiccQ00
Tripadvisor

#15. Masu Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (201 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 406 SW 13th Ave Ste 202, Portland, OR 97205-2359
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z4nMo_0cgbiccQ00
Tripadvisor

#14. Hat Yai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1605 NE Killingsworth St, Portland, OR 97211-4929
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XrsMr_0cgbiccQ00
Tripadvisor

#13. Yama Sushi & Sake Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (132 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 926 NW 10th Ave, Portland, OR 97209-3412
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ip2iH_0cgbiccQ00
Tripadvisor

#12. Pho Van Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (137 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1919 SE 82nd Ave, Portland, OR 97216-1405
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xqJ87_0cgbiccQ00
Tripadvisor

#11. Red Onion Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (176 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1123 NW 23rd Ave, Portland, OR 97210-2903
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SiPEe_0cgbiccQ00
Tripadvisor

#10. E-San Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (171 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 133 SW 2nd Ave, Portland, OR 97204-3534
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PwTHG_0cgbiccQ00
Tripadvisor

#9. Departure Restaurant and Lounge

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (941 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 525 SW Morrison St 15th Floor, Portland, OR 97204-1440
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q9jip_0cgbiccQ00
Tripadvisor

#8. Restaurant Murata

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (99 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 200 SW Market St Ste 105, Portland, OR 97201-5722
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DpUIS_0cgbiccQ00
Tripadvisor

#7. Bamboo Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (138 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 836 NW 23rd Ave, Portland, OR 97210-3004
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D5aeR_0cgbiccQ00
Tripadvisor

#6. Nong's Khao Man Gai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (223 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Fast Food
- Price: $
- Address: 609 SE Ankeny St Ste B, Portland, OR 97214-1210
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m3AAr_0cgbiccQ00
Tripadvisor

#5. Frank's Noodle House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (276 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 822 NE Broadway St, Portland, OR 97232-1216
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OHd8t_0cgbiccQ00
Tripadvisor

#4. Thai Bloom!

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (148 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 333 NW 23rd Ave, Portland, OR 97210-3403
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AobeE_0cgbiccQ00
Tripadvisor

#3. Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (545 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 835 SW 2nd Ave, Portland, OR 97204-3005
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KXZtD_0cgbiccQ00
Tripadvisor

#2. Bamboo Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (325 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 304 SE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97214-1808
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rp8Et_0cgbiccQ00
Tripadvisor

#1. Thai Peacock

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (321 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 219 SW 9th Ave, Portland, OR 97205-2801
- Read more on Tripadvisor

