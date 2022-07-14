ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Gainesville, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xXu2Q_0cgaKiz500
Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Gainesville, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Gainesville features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Gainesville on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Gainesville.

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Gainesville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rG6hQ_0cgaKiz500
Tripadvisor

#25. Chop Stix Bistro

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2441 NW 43rd St Ste 13, Gainesville, FL 32606-6676
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Os8id_0cgaKiz500
Tripadvisor

#24. Volcanic Sushi + Sake

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: North West 51st Place Suite 509, Gainesville, FL 32653
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IAJXW_0cgaKiz500
Tripadvisor

#23. Volcanic Sushi & Sake

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (51 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5141 SW 91st Way Suite A, Gainesville, FL 32608
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25q5wY_0cgaKiz500
Tripadvisor

#22. Taste of Saigon II

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4860 NW 39th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32606-7235
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bVVe7_0cgaKiz500
Tripadvisor

#21. Red Rice Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3316 SW 35th Blvd, Gainesville, FL 32608-2407
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Gainesville that don't require a college degree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j3Jwt_0cgaKiz500
Tripadvisor

#20. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Central Asian, Chinese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3597 SW 32nd Ct Ste 10, Gainesville, FL 32608
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cq4YP_0cgaKiz500
Tripadvisor

#19. Miya Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3222 SW 35th Blvd, Gainesville, FL 32608-2415
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JhFgr_0cgaKiz500
Tripadvisor

#18. Crane Ramen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (100 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 16 SW 1st Ave, Gainesville, FL 32601-6244
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Z5VQ_0cgaKiz500
Tripadvisor

#17. Pho Ha Noi

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 3550 SW 34th St Ste D, Gainesville, FL 32608-1479
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11gCSt_0cgaKiz500
Tripadvisor

#16. Wah Ha Ha Thai Food!

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1902 SW 13th St, Gainesville, FL 32608-1531
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Gainesville, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Ejvs_0cgaKiz500
Tripadvisor

#15. Bangkok Square

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Thai, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8181 NW 38th Lane Unit 100, Gainesville, FL 32606-0060
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47a7ZK_0cgaKiz500
Tripadvisor

#14. Mr Han's Restaurant & Night Club

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (71 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6944 NW 10th Pl Ste 1, Gainesville, FL 32605-3147
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YetZT_0cgaKiz500
Tripadvisor

#13. Ichiban Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (103 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4928 NW 39th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32606
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PyVCN_0cgaKiz500
Tripadvisor

#12. Bento Asian Kitchen + Sushi

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (141 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Cafe, Fusion
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3832 W Newberry Rd, Gainesville, FL 32607-4829
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T9vS0_0cgaKiz500
Tripadvisor

#11. Bento Asian Kitchen & Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (70 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Japanese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3841 SW Archer Rd, Gainesville, FL 32608-2382
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Gainesville that require a bachelor's degree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GHg5I_0cgaKiz500
Tripadvisor

#10. Momoyaki

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1624 South West 13th Street, Gainesville, FL 32608
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u5sYr_0cgaKiz500
Tripadvisor

#9. Mahzu Sushi & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5150 SW 34th St, Gainesville, FL 32608-5009
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wPn0L_0cgaKiz500
Tripadvisor

#8. Liquid Ginger

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (175 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 101 SE 2nd Pl Ste 118, Gainesville, FL 32601-1807
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Qxpi_0cgaKiz500
Tripadvisor

#7. Chopstix Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (187 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3500 SW 13th St, Gainesville, FL 32608-3504
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WVYRI_0cgaKiz500
Tripadvisor

#6. Garlic & Ginger

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (81 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5847 SW 75th St # 109, Gainesville, FL 32608-8513
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Gainesville, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p5ElA_0cgaKiz500
Tripadvisor

#5. Yummy House Gainesville

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (93 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3102 SW 34th St, Gainesville, FL 32608-1725
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sIqD4_0cgaKiz500
Tripadvisor

#4. Ocean Buffet

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (130 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6795 W Newberry Rd, Gainesville, FL 32605-4312
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jWzxx_0cgaKiz500
Tripadvisor

#3. Beque Holic

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Fusion
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3812 W Newberry Rd, Gainesville, FL 32607-2341
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GVskG_0cgaKiz500
Tripadvisor

#2. Dragonfly Sushi & Sake Co Incorporated

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (586 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 201 SE 2nd Ave, Gainesville, FL 32601-5811
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37HsVF_0cgaKiz500
Tripadvisor

#1. Bangkok Square

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (316 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6500 SW Archer Rd, Gainesville, FL 32608-4785
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Gainesville metro area

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
Gainesville, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Gainesville, FL
Restaurants
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
Lifestyle
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tripadvisor Reviews#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Central Asian#Restaurant Info#Bistro#Bangkok#Food Drink#Sushi
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy