Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Gainesville, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Gainesville features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Gainesville on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Gainesville.

#25. Chop Stix Bistro

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (54 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2441 NW 43rd St Ste 13, Gainesville, FL 32606-6676

#24. Volcanic Sushi + Sake

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: North West 51st Place Suite 509, Gainesville, FL 32653

#23. Volcanic Sushi & Sake

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (51 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5141 SW 91st Way Suite A, Gainesville, FL 32608

#22. Taste of Saigon II

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (62 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4860 NW 39th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32606-7235

#21. Red Rice Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3316 SW 35th Blvd, Gainesville, FL 32608-2407

#20. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (62 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Central Asian, Chinese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3597 SW 32nd Ct Ste 10, Gainesville, FL 32608

#19. Miya Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3222 SW 35th Blvd, Gainesville, FL 32608-2415

#18. Crane Ramen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (100 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 16 SW 1st Ave, Gainesville, FL 32601-6244

#17. Pho Ha Noi

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 3550 SW 34th St Ste D, Gainesville, FL 32608-1479

#16. Wah Ha Ha Thai Food!

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1902 SW 13th St, Gainesville, FL 32608-1531

#15. Bangkok Square

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Thai, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8181 NW 38th Lane Unit 100, Gainesville, FL 32606-0060

#14. Mr Han's Restaurant & Night Club

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (71 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6944 NW 10th Pl Ste 1, Gainesville, FL 32605-3147

#13. Ichiban Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (103 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4928 NW 39th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32606

#12. Bento Asian Kitchen + Sushi

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (141 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Cafe, Fusion

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3832 W Newberry Rd, Gainesville, FL 32607-4829

#11. Bento Asian Kitchen & Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (70 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Japanese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3841 SW Archer Rd, Gainesville, FL 32608-2382

#10. Momoyaki

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1624 South West 13th Street, Gainesville, FL 32608

#9. Mahzu Sushi & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5150 SW 34th St, Gainesville, FL 32608-5009

#8. Liquid Ginger

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (175 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 101 SE 2nd Pl Ste 118, Gainesville, FL 32601-1807

#7. Chopstix Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (187 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3500 SW 13th St, Gainesville, FL 32608-3504

#6. Garlic & Ginger

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (81 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5847 SW 75th St # 109, Gainesville, FL 32608-8513

#5. Yummy House Gainesville

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (93 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3102 SW 34th St, Gainesville, FL 32608-1725

#4. Ocean Buffet

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (130 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6795 W Newberry Rd, Gainesville, FL 32605-4312

#3. Beque Holic

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Fusion

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3812 W Newberry Rd, Gainesville, FL 32607-2341

#2. Dragonfly Sushi & Sake Co Incorporated

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (586 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 201 SE 2nd Ave, Gainesville, FL 32601-5811

#1. Bangkok Square

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (316 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6500 SW Archer Rd, Gainesville, FL 32608-4785

