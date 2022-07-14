Elena Eryomenko // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Greenville, North Carolina, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Greenville, North Carolina features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Greenville, North Carolina on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Greenville, North Carolina.

Tripadvisor

#16. Noodles & Company

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 3030 Evans St., Greenville, NC 27834

Tripadvisor

#15. Lemongrass Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 650 E Fire Tower Rd, Winterville, NC 28590-8383

Tripadvisor

#14. Ninja Hibachi Express

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 604 SW Greenville Blvd, Greenville, NC 27834-6824

Tripadvisor

#13. Japan Inn

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (55 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 739 Red Banks Rd, Greenville, NC 27858-5832

Tripadvisor

#12. Anchalee Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (100 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4056 S Memorial Dr Ste 109 Ste. 109, Winterville, NC 28590-5001

Tripadvisor

#11. Hibachi Grill

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (52 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Chinese

- Price: $

- Address: 3437 S Memorial Dr, Greenville, NC 27834-6732

Tripadvisor

#10. Osaka Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (48 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 302 Greenville Blvd SE Ste A, Greenville, NC 27858-5760

Tripadvisor

#9. Ming Dynasty Chinese

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3101 E 10th St, Greenville, NC 27858-4203

Tripadvisor

#8. Fuji Japan Sushi & Japanese Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 204 SW Greenville Blvd, Greenville, NC 27834-6908

Tripadvisor

#7. Speedy Wok

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 4320 E 10th St Ste E, Greenville, NC 27858-0838

Tripadvisor

#6. China 10

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1904 E Fire Tower Rd Suite 104, Greenville, NC 27858-4322

Tripadvisor

#5. Shogun

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 420 E Arlington Blvd Ste F, Greenville, NC 27858-7852

Tripadvisor

#4. E C Pho

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 703 Greenville Blvd SE, Greenville, NC 27858-5103

Tripadvisor

#3. Sakura Asian Express

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $

- Address: 3209 S Memorial Dr, Greenville, NC 27834-6718

Tripadvisor

#2. Wasabi 88

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (118 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1605 E Fire Tower Rd, Greenville, NC 27858-4138

Tripadvisor

#1. Tokyo Japan

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (89 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3525 S Memorial Dr, Greenville, NC 27834-7018

