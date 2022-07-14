Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Flint, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Flint features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Flint on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Flint.

#13. China House

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Chinese

- Price: $

- Address: 2257 E Hill Rd, Grand Blanc, MI 48439-5068

#12. BD's Mongolian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (59 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mongolian, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4205 Miller Rd Ste 19, Flint, MI 48507-1260

#11. Ichiban Japanese Bistro & Steak house

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (29 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2381 E Hill Suite 3, Grand Blanc, MI 48439

#10. Canton Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5313 Fenton Rd, Flint, MI 48507-4034

#9. Golden Moon

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (24 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4527 Miller Rd, Flint, MI 48507-1197

#8. MaMang

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: not available

- Address: 300 E 1st St, Flint, MI 48502-1900

#7. Empire Wok

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4211 E Court St Ste G, Burton, MI 48509-1719

#6. Wing Fong Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (23 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 3801 Corunna Rd, Flint, MI 48532-5008

#5. Bangkok Peppers

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (98 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2221 E Hill Rd, Grand Blanc, MI 48439-5000

#4. Habachi Buffet

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (57 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

- Price: $

- Address: 3022 S Linden Rd., Flint, MI 48507

#3. Empress of China Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2320 S Dort Hwy, Flint, MI 48507-5206

#2. Sagano Japanese Bistro & Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (166 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Japanese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2065 S Linden Rd, Flint, MI 48532-4160

#1. Lotus Room

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (56 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6004 Torrey Rd Ste H, Flint, MI 48507-3800

