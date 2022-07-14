ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Flint, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Kzenon // Shutterstock

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Flint features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Flint on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Flint.

Tripadvisor

#13. China House

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Chinese
- Price: $
- Address: 2257 E Hill Rd, Grand Blanc, MI 48439-5068
Tripadvisor

#12. BD's Mongolian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (59 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mongolian, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4205 Miller Rd Ste 19, Flint, MI 48507-1260
Tripadvisor

#11. Ichiban Japanese Bistro & Steak house

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2381 E Hill Suite 3, Grand Blanc, MI 48439
Tripadvisor

#10. Canton Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5313 Fenton Rd, Flint, MI 48507-4034
Tripadvisor

#9. Golden Moon

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4527 Miller Rd, Flint, MI 48507-1197
Tripadvisor

#8. MaMang

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: not available
- Address: 300 E 1st St, Flint, MI 48502-1900
Tripadvisor

#7. Empire Wok

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4211 E Court St Ste G, Burton, MI 48509-1719
Tripadvisor

#6. Wing Fong Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 3801 Corunna Rd, Flint, MI 48532-5008
Tripadvisor

#5. Bangkok Peppers

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (98 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2221 E Hill Rd, Grand Blanc, MI 48439-5000
Tripadvisor

#4. Habachi Buffet

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (57 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $
- Address: 3022 S Linden Rd., Flint, MI 48507
Tripadvisor

#3. Empress of China Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2320 S Dort Hwy, Flint, MI 48507-5206
Tripadvisor

#2. Sagano Japanese Bistro & Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (166 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Japanese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2065 S Linden Rd, Flint, MI 48532-4160
Tripadvisor

#1. Lotus Room

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (56 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6004 Torrey Rd Ste H, Flint, MI 48507-3800
