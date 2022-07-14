Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Nashville, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Nashville features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Nashville on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Nashville.

Tripadvisor

#30. Steamboys

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 1200 2nd Ave N, Nashville, TN 37208-1704

Tripadvisor

#29. Midori

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5628 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211-6422

Tripadvisor

#28. Vinh-Long Vietnamese-Japanese

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 1061 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37217-1503

Tripadvisor

#27. Siam Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 265 White Bridge Pike, Nashville, TN 37209-3205

Tripadvisor

#26. Sonobana Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 40 White Bridge Rd, Nashville, TN 37205-1411

Tripadvisor

#25. Two Ten Jack

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (150 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1900 Eastland Ave, Nashville, TN 37206-2550

Tripadvisor

#24. Lucky Bamboo China Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (85 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5855B Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN 37209-3101

Tripadvisor

#23. Sichuan Hot Pot & Asian Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5680 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211-6424

Tripadvisor

#22. Hawkers Asian Street Food

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 626A Main St, Nashville, TN 37206-3604

Tripadvisor

#21. Kien Giang Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 5825 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN 37209-3101

Tripadvisor

#20. Samurai Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (94 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2209 Elliston Pl Ste A, Nashville, TN 37203-5205

Tripadvisor

#19. Siam Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 316 McCall St, Nashville, TN 37211-2918

Tripadvisor

#18. Kobe Asian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1609 Murfreesboro Pike Ste C, Nashville, TN 37217-2924

Tripadvisor

#17. Otaku Ramen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (129 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1104 Division St, Nashville, TN 37203-4189

Tripadvisor

#16. Korea House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Korean, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6410 Charlotte Pike Ste 108, Nashville, TN 37209-2970

Tripadvisor

#15. Wasabi's Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (238 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2800 Opryland Dr Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, Nashville, TN 37214-1200

Tripadvisor

#14. Eastern Peak

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 536 Thompson Ln, Nashville, TN 37211-2478

Tripadvisor

#13. Thai Esane

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (85 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 907 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203-4705

Tripadvisor

#12. Inchins Bamboo Garden

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Chinese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1800 W End Ave, Nashville, TN 37203-2506

Tripadvisor

#11. Wild Wasabi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2083 Fremont Street Ste 215, Cummins Station, Nashville, TN 37203-4144

Tripadvisor

#10. China Cottage Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (71 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1795 Gallatin Pike N, Nashville, TN 37115-2122

Tripadvisor

#9. Ginger Thai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (70 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2861 Logan St, Nashville, TN 37211-2409

Tripadvisor

#8. Tansuo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (114 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 121B 12th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203-3604

Tripadvisor

#7. Vui's Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (91 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2832 Bransford Ave, Nashville, TN 37204-3102

Tripadvisor

#6. Bangkokville Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 395 Haywood Ln, Nashville, TN 37211-5424

Tripadvisor

#5. VN Pho & Deli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (75 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 5906 Charlotte Pike Suite C, Nashville, TN 37209-3181

Tripadvisor

#4. Sunda New Asian - Nashville

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (136 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 592 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203-4079

Tripadvisor

#3. Virago

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (428 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Japanese

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1126 McGavock St, Nashville, TN 37203-3106

Tripadvisor

#2. Smiling Elephant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (252 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2213 8th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204-2205

Tripadvisor

#1. Miss Saigon Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (323 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5849 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN 37209-3101

