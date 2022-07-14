ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Nashville, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ztJSL_0cgaJoJe00
Kzenon // Shutterstock

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Nashville features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Nashville on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Nashville.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x74qM_0cgaJoJe00
Tripadvisor

#30. Steamboys

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 1200 2nd Ave N, Nashville, TN 37208-1704
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WpWjr_0cgaJoJe00
Tripadvisor

#29. Midori

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5628 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211-6422
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NpadL_0cgaJoJe00
Tripadvisor

#28. Vinh-Long Vietnamese-Japanese

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 1061 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37217-1503
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EPaGc_0cgaJoJe00
Tripadvisor

#27. Siam Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 265 White Bridge Pike, Nashville, TN 37209-3205
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CaC8x_0cgaJoJe00
Tripadvisor

#26. Sonobana Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 40 White Bridge Rd, Nashville, TN 37205-1411
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l2aoD_0cgaJoJe00
Tripadvisor

#25. Two Ten Jack

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (150 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1900 Eastland Ave, Nashville, TN 37206-2550
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L3y1i_0cgaJoJe00
Tripadvisor

#24. Lucky Bamboo China Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5855B Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN 37209-3101
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BT4Ow_0cgaJoJe00
Tripadvisor

#23. Sichuan Hot Pot & Asian Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5680 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211-6424
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00QXfW_0cgaJoJe00
Tripadvisor

#22. Hawkers Asian Street Food

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 626A Main St, Nashville, TN 37206-3604
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zhrND_0cgaJoJe00
Tripadvisor

#21. Kien Giang Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 5825 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN 37209-3101
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aWg9e_0cgaJoJe00
Tripadvisor

#20. Samurai Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (94 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2209 Elliston Pl Ste A, Nashville, TN 37203-5205
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q9PeK_0cgaJoJe00
Tripadvisor

#19. Siam Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 316 McCall St, Nashville, TN 37211-2918
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wo7XA_0cgaJoJe00
Tripadvisor

#18. Kobe Asian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1609 Murfreesboro Pike Ste C, Nashville, TN 37217-2924
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RE7aK_0cgaJoJe00
Tripadvisor

#17. Otaku Ramen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (129 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1104 Division St, Nashville, TN 37203-4189
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gAuxB_0cgaJoJe00
Tripadvisor

#16. Korea House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Korean, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6410 Charlotte Pike Ste 108, Nashville, TN 37209-2970
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11RuXO_0cgaJoJe00
Tripadvisor

#15. Wasabi's Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (238 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2800 Opryland Dr Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, Nashville, TN 37214-1200
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gFaIK_0cgaJoJe00
Tripadvisor

#14. Eastern Peak

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 536 Thompson Ln, Nashville, TN 37211-2478
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lLkk7_0cgaJoJe00
Tripadvisor

#13. Thai Esane

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 907 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203-4705
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K5UJm_0cgaJoJe00
Tripadvisor

#12. Inchins Bamboo Garden

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Chinese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1800 W End Ave, Nashville, TN 37203-2506
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xpnT8_0cgaJoJe00
Tripadvisor

#11. Wild Wasabi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2083 Fremont Street Ste 215, Cummins Station, Nashville, TN 37203-4144
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QXEgu_0cgaJoJe00
Tripadvisor

#10. China Cottage Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (71 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1795 Gallatin Pike N, Nashville, TN 37115-2122
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GbewS_0cgaJoJe00
Tripadvisor

#9. Ginger Thai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (70 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2861 Logan St, Nashville, TN 37211-2409
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Mbhk_0cgaJoJe00
Tripadvisor

#8. Tansuo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (114 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 121B 12th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203-3604
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y9fgC_0cgaJoJe00
Tripadvisor

#7. Vui's Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (91 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2832 Bransford Ave, Nashville, TN 37204-3102
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kTJeQ_0cgaJoJe00
Tripadvisor

#6. Bangkokville Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 395 Haywood Ln, Nashville, TN 37211-5424
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08FoVr_0cgaJoJe00
Tripadvisor

#5. VN Pho & Deli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (75 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 5906 Charlotte Pike Suite C, Nashville, TN 37209-3181
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JkxRc_0cgaJoJe00
Tripadvisor

#4. Sunda New Asian - Nashville

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (136 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 592 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203-4079
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xEtdF_0cgaJoJe00
Tripadvisor

#3. Virago

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (428 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Japanese
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1126 McGavock St, Nashville, TN 37203-3106
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PMfI6_0cgaJoJe00
Tripadvisor

#2. Smiling Elephant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (252 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2213 8th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204-2205
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QRlky_0cgaJoJe00
Tripadvisor

#1. Miss Saigon Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (323 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5849 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN 37209-3101
- Read more on Tripadvisor

