Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Colorado Springs, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Colorado Springs features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Colorado Springs on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Colorado Springs.

#29. Fuji Bistro- Sushi, Thai, Chinese

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6995 Lexington Dr Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80918

#28. Lanna Thai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8810 N Union Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80920-7798

#27. Pho-Nomenal

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5825 Stetson Hills Blvd Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80923-3501

#26. Kura Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (88 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3478 Research Pkwy Unit B, Colorado Springs, CO 80920

#25. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (241 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1725 Briargate Pkwy, Colorado Springs, CO 80920-7692

#24. Pei Wei Asian Diner

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (49 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Chinese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7148 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80920-3185

#23. Bada Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2777 Janitell Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80906-4102

#22. Uri Sushi & Grill

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (16 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3322 E Fountain Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80910-1732

#21. Thai Basil

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (105 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7882 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80920-3920

#20. NaRai Siam Cuisne

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 120 E Cheyenne Mountain Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80906-3718

#19. Ivy's Chinese Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 11550 Ridgeline Dr Unit 120, Colorado Springs, CO 80921-3953

#18. You-Ka Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Filipino, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 3743 Bloomington St Springs Ranch Shopping Center, Colorado Springs, CO 80922-3204

#17. Arharn Thai

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (62 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3739 Bloomington St, Colorado Springs, CO 80922-3204

#16. Wild Ginger Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2628 W Colorado Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80904-3025

#15. Asian Cookery

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (16 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Singaporean

- Price: $

- Address: 6760 N Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80918

#14. Pho and Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3357 Cinema Pt, Colorado Springs, CO 80922-2805

#13. China Town Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 326 S Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80903-2108

#12. Lucky Dumpling

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Cajun & Creole

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 26 S Wahsatch Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80903-3666

#11. HuHot Mongolian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (79 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Mongolian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7790 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80920-3258

#10. Chaang Thai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7525 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80920-3257

#9. Shangri-La Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (120 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8850 N Union Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80920-7798

#8. Nara Sushi and Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (55 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3117 W Colorado Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80904-2040

#7. Wok in Wok Out Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4737 N Carefree Cir, Colorado Springs, CO 80917-2118

#6. Sushi Ato

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 12245 Voyager Pkwy Suite 148, Colorado Springs, CO 80921-3840

#5. Saigon Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Vietnamese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 337 N Circle Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80909-6230

#4. Eim Thai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (55 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1466 Garden of the Gods Rd Suite 148, Colorado Springs, CO 80907-9463

#3. Saigon Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (192 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 20 E Colorado Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80903-2204

#2. Thai Mint

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (182 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1725 Briargate Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80920-3474

#1. NaRai Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (154 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 805 Village Center Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80919-3603

