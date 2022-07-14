ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in New York City, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=243m7i_0cgaJmYC00
Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in New York City, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

New York City features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in New York City on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in New York City.

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in New York City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N6YsB_0cgaJmYC00
Tripadvisor

#30. Xi'an Famous Foods

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (302 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Chinese
- Price: $
- Address: 2675 Broadway, New York City, NY 10025-5025
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BoTMx_0cgaJmYC00
Tripadvisor

#29. Tasty Hand Pulled Noodles

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (397 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 1 Doyers St, New York City, NY 10013-5150
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HMD0j_0cgaJmYC00
Tripadvisor

#28. Barn Joo 35

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (239 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 34 W 35th St, New York City, NY 10001-2256
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GneE0_0cgaJmYC00
Tripadvisor

#27. Natsumi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (887 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 226 W 50th St, New York City, NY 10019-6702
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MlAsz_0cgaJmYC00
Tripadvisor

#26. Kuu Ramen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (200 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 20 John St near Wall Street and Fulton St subway, New York City, NY 10038-4038
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Where people in New York City are moving to most

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fofoe_0cgaJmYC00
Tripadvisor

#25. Kung Fu Little Steamed Buns Ramen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (437 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 811 8th Ave, New York City, NY 10019-7418
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T25on_0cgaJmYC00
Tripadvisor

#24. Ivan Ramen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (464 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 25 Clinton St, New York City, NY 10002-1793
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38nqfg_0cgaJmYC00
Tripadvisor

#23. Blue Ribbon Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,037 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 119 Sullivan St, New York City, NY 10012-3680
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eUBiJ_0cgaJmYC00
Tripadvisor

#22. Buddakan

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,395 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 75 9th Ave At W 15th and W 16th in Chelsea, Meatpacking District, New York City, NY 10011-7006
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SCJXB_0cgaJmYC00
Tripadvisor

#21. IPPUDO WESTSIDE (Midtown)

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,311 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 321 W 51st St, New York City, NY 10019-6401
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in New York City, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IDgtP_0cgaJmYC00
Tripadvisor

#20. Jongro BBQ

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (452 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Barbecue, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 22 W 32nd St 2nd Fl, New York City, NY 10001-3807
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UwHgI_0cgaJmYC00
Tripadvisor

#19. Franchia Vegan Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (399 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12 Park Ave between 34th and 35th Streets, New York City, NY 10016-4307
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Thm2L_0cgaJmYC00
Tripadvisor

#18. An’nam

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (292 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 234 W 48th St, New York City, NY 10036-1540
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tQbEW_0cgaJmYC00
Tripadvisor

#17. Excellent Dumpling House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (718 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 165 W 23rd St, New York City, NY 10011-2404
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3waWqx_0cgaJmYC00
Tripadvisor

#16. VIV Thai Restaurant and Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (276 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 717 9th Ave Between 48th and 49th Street, New York City, NY 10019-7388
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Dogs available for adoption in New York City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z3Pkp_0cgaJmYC00
Tripadvisor

#15. Red Farm

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (405 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 529 Hudson St, New York City, NY 10014-6125
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GO2FG_0cgaJmYC00
Tripadvisor

#14. Red Farm

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (672 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2170 Broadway between 77th St & 76th St in Upper West Side, New York City, NY 10024-6642
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JhxMs_0cgaJmYC00
Tripadvisor

#13. Sakagura

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (496 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 211 E 43rd St Basement, New York City, NY 10017-4707
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dLbTQ_0cgaJmYC00
Tripadvisor

#12. Saigon Shack

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (275 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 114 Macdougal St, New York City, NY 10012-1245
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZukbR_0cgaJmYC00
Tripadvisor

#11. Hatsuhana Sushi Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (415 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 17 E 48th St Ste 1 between Madion and 5th avenue, New York City, NY 10017-1010
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in New York City, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29m8mz_0cgaJmYC00
Tripadvisor

#10. Momoya Chelsea

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (249 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 185 7th Ave, New York City, NY 10011-1804
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d9IQj_0cgaJmYC00
Tripadvisor

#9. Izakaya MEW

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,073 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 53 W 35th St Basement, New York City, NY 10001-2219
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eyJUk_0cgaJmYC00
Tripadvisor

#8. Momosan Ramen & Sake

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (589 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 342 Lexington Ave, New York City, NY 10016-0907
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gJBX3_0cgaJmYC00
Tripadvisor

#7. Hangawi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (640 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 12 E 32nd St, New York City, NY 10016-5419
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RZ64J_0cgaJmYC00
Tripadvisor

#6. Land

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (332 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 450 Amsterdam Ave, New York City, NY 10024-5507
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in New York City, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZMoqp_0cgaJmYC00
Tripadvisor

#5. Up Thai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (362 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1411 2nd Ave Frnt 1, New York City, NY 10021-3771
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34gSUq_0cgaJmYC00
Tripadvisor

#4. Obao

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,186 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 647 9th Ave, New York City, NY 10036-3661
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rso6C_0cgaJmYC00
Tripadvisor

#3. Pure Thai Cookhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,493 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 766 9th Ave Btwn 51 & 52 St, New York City, NY 10019-6323
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48hU7E_0cgaJmYC00
Tripadvisor

#2. Mei Jin Ramen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (176 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1574 2nd Ave, New York City, NY 10028-2617
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VSzJ4_0cgaJmYC00
Tripadvisor

#1. Bua Thai Ramen & Robata Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (332 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Thai, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1611 2nd Ave Between 83rd & 84th Street on Upper East Side, New York City, NY 10028
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Metros sending the most people to New York City

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Restaurants
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Tripadvisor Reviews#Restaurant Info#Vegan#Food Drink#Asian#Chinese
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy