Highest-rated Asian restaurants in New York City, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

New York City features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in New York City on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in New York City.

Tripadvisor

#30. Xi'an Famous Foods

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (302 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Chinese

- Price: $

- Address: 2675 Broadway, New York City, NY 10025-5025

Tripadvisor

#29. Tasty Hand Pulled Noodles

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (397 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 1 Doyers St, New York City, NY 10013-5150

Tripadvisor

#28. Barn Joo 35

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (239 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 34 W 35th St, New York City, NY 10001-2256

Tripadvisor

#27. Natsumi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (887 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 226 W 50th St, New York City, NY 10019-6702

Tripadvisor

#26. Kuu Ramen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (200 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 20 John St near Wall Street and Fulton St subway, New York City, NY 10038-4038

Tripadvisor

#25. Kung Fu Little Steamed Buns Ramen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (437 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 811 8th Ave, New York City, NY 10019-7418

Tripadvisor

#24. Ivan Ramen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (464 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 25 Clinton St, New York City, NY 10002-1793

Tripadvisor

#23. Blue Ribbon Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,037 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 119 Sullivan St, New York City, NY 10012-3680

Tripadvisor

#22. Buddakan

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,395 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 75 9th Ave At W 15th and W 16th in Chelsea, Meatpacking District, New York City, NY 10011-7006

Tripadvisor

#21. IPPUDO WESTSIDE (Midtown)

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,311 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 321 W 51st St, New York City, NY 10019-6401

Tripadvisor

#20. Jongro BBQ

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (452 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Barbecue, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 22 W 32nd St 2nd Fl, New York City, NY 10001-3807

Tripadvisor

#19. Franchia Vegan Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (399 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 12 Park Ave between 34th and 35th Streets, New York City, NY 10016-4307

Tripadvisor

#18. An’nam

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (292 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 234 W 48th St, New York City, NY 10036-1540

Tripadvisor

#17. Excellent Dumpling House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (718 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 165 W 23rd St, New York City, NY 10011-2404

Tripadvisor

#16. VIV Thai Restaurant and Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (276 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 717 9th Ave Between 48th and 49th Street, New York City, NY 10019-7388

Tripadvisor

#15. Red Farm

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (405 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 529 Hudson St, New York City, NY 10014-6125

Tripadvisor

#14. Red Farm

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (672 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2170 Broadway between 77th St & 76th St in Upper West Side, New York City, NY 10024-6642

Tripadvisor

#13. Sakagura

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (496 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 211 E 43rd St Basement, New York City, NY 10017-4707

Tripadvisor

#12. Saigon Shack

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (275 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 114 Macdougal St, New York City, NY 10012-1245

Tripadvisor

#11. Hatsuhana Sushi Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (415 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 17 E 48th St Ste 1 between Madion and 5th avenue, New York City, NY 10017-1010

Tripadvisor

#10. Momoya Chelsea

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (249 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 185 7th Ave, New York City, NY 10011-1804

Tripadvisor

#9. Izakaya MEW

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,073 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 53 W 35th St Basement, New York City, NY 10001-2219

Tripadvisor

#8. Momosan Ramen & Sake

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (589 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 342 Lexington Ave, New York City, NY 10016-0907

Tripadvisor

#7. Hangawi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (640 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 12 E 32nd St, New York City, NY 10016-5419

Tripadvisor

#6. Land

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (332 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 450 Amsterdam Ave, New York City, NY 10024-5507

Tripadvisor

#5. Up Thai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (362 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1411 2nd Ave Frnt 1, New York City, NY 10021-3771

Tripadvisor

#4. Obao

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,186 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 647 9th Ave, New York City, NY 10036-3661

Tripadvisor

#3. Pure Thai Cookhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,493 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 766 9th Ave Btwn 51 & 52 St, New York City, NY 10019-6323

Tripadvisor

#2. Mei Jin Ramen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (176 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1574 2nd Ave, New York City, NY 10028-2617

Tripadvisor

#1. Bua Thai Ramen & Robata Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (332 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Thai, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1611 2nd Ave Between 83rd & 84th Street on Upper East Side, New York City, NY 10028

