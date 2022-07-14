ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Huntsville, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

Kzenon // Shutterstock

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Huntsville features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Huntsville on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Huntsville.

#28. METEOR BUFFET AND GRILL

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 751 Highway 72 E, Huntsville, AL 35811-1660
#27. Mei Wei Asian Bistro

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Chinese
- Price: $
- Address: 309 Pelham Ave SW B4, Huntsville, AL 35801-5009
#26. Panda Japanese and Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Japanese
- Price: $
- Address: 5000 Whitesburg Dr SW, Huntsville, AL 35802-1697
#25. Rock N Roll Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2500 Clinton Ave W Ste B, Huntsville, AL 35805-3078
#24. Fuji Japanese Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2246 Winchester Rd NE, Huntsville, AL 35811-6800
#23. Fire Wok Asian Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 11310 Memorial Pkwy SW, Huntsville, AL 35803-2148
#22. Stone Age Korean BBQ

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2319 Memorial Parkway Southwest Ste 125, Huntsville, AL 35801
#21. I Love Korea

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (57 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 404 Jordan Ln NW, Huntsville, AL 35805-2624
#20. Rice Box

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (64 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1420 Waddell Dr, Huntsville, AL 35806-1784
#19. Miyako Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10013 Memorial Pkwy SE, Huntsville, AL 35803-1009
#18. Shinsegae Oriental Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2701 Patton Rd SW, Huntsville, AL 35805-4352
#17. New china buffet

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 207 Jordan Ln NW, Huntsville, AL 35805-2619
#16. I Love Sushi Jones Valley

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (105 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2000 Cecil Ashburn Dr SE, Huntsville, AL 35802-2571
#15. New Ichiban

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4581 Whitesburg Dr #A3, Huntsville, AL 35802
#14. Maki Fresh

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Japanese
- Price: $
- Address: 930 Bob Wallace Ave SW Ste 210 The Shops at Merchants Walk, Memorial Parkway and Bob Wallace Ave., Huntsville, AL 35801-5644
#13. Oshi Poke Bowl and Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 201 Jefferson St NW Ste 1, Huntsville, AL 35801-4992
#12. Ding How II Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (99 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4800 Whitesburg Dr SW, Huntsville, AL 35802-1698
#11. 88 Buffet

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (171 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6125 University Dr NW, Huntsville, AL 35806-1757
#10. Thai Garden

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (86 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 800 Wellman Ave NE, Huntsville, AL 35801-3634
#9. Big Oh's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 121 Norhside Square, Huntsville, AL 35763
#8. Mei Wei Asian Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (78 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6290 University Dr NW, Huntsville, AL 35806-1790
#7. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (390 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 305 The Bridge St. Ste 101, Huntsville, AL 35806
#6. Surin of Thailand

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (170 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 975 Airport Rd SW A1, Huntsville, AL 35802
#5. Four Leaves Asian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (120 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Japanese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7044 University Dr NW Ste A, Huntsville, AL 35806-6202
#4. Big Bowl Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6125 University Dr NW, Huntsville, AL 35806-1757
#3. Viet Cuisine

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 210 Jordan Ln NW, Huntsville, AL 35805-2620
#2. Phuket Thai Restaurant and Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (237 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 475 Providence Main Street NW Ste 102, Huntsville, AL 35806-4815
#1. Viet Huong Vietnamese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (196 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 930 Old Monrovia Rd NW, Huntsville, AL 35806-2514
