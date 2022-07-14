Elena Eryomenko // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Indianapolis, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Indianapolis features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Indianapolis on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Indianapolis.

#30. Asaka Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6414 E 82nd St, Indianapolis, IN 46250-1584

#29. Oriental Inn

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1421 N Arlington Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46219-3206

#28. Modita

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: American, Japanese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 850 Massachusetts Avenue Suite 110, Indianapolis, IN 46204

#27. Tomo Japanese Steak House & Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7411 N Keystone Ave Ste A, Indianapolis, IN 46240-3374

#26. Thai Papaya

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3905 W 96th St Suite 1000, Indianapolis, IN 46268-3153

#25. Phaya Thai Street Food

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Thai, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 5645 N Post Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46216-2239

#24. Fujiyama Steak House of Japan

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (96 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5149 Victory Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46203-5948

#23. Sushi Club

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8028 S Emerson Ave Suite BB, Indianapolis, IN 46237-8670

#22. Thaitanium

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 741 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, Indianapolis, IN 46204-1608

#21. Sandra Rice and Noodle

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10625 Pendleton Pike, Indianapolis, IN 46236-2881

#20. Saigon Market & Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4760 W 38th St, Indianapolis, IN 46254-3318

#19. Bangkok Restaurant & Jazz Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 225 E Ohio St, Indianapolis, IN 46204-2118

#18. Ichiban Japanese Restaurant and Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8265 US 31 S, Indianapolis, IN 46227-6228

#17. Taste Restaurant @ Lucky Lou Seafood and Dimsum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3623 Commercial Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46222

#16. One World Market Food court

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Specialty Food Market, Japanese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8466 Castleton Corner Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46250-3579

#15. Sakura Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (97 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7201 N Keystone Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46240-3243

#14. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (371 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8601 Keystone Crossing, Indianapolis, IN 46240

#13. King Wok

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4150 Lafayette Rd Ste D, Indianapolis, IN 46254-5443

#12. Thai Recipes Restaurant

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 404 E Thompson Rd Ste G2, Indianapolis, IN 46227-1800

#11. Thai Town Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $

- Address: 1237 S High School Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46241-3126

#10. Thai Orchid

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8145 Bash St, Indianapolis, IN 46250-2094

#9. Mikado Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (198 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 148 S Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46225-1006

#8. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (424 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 49 W Maryland St. Ste 226, Indianapolis, IN 46204

#7. Jasmine Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4825 E 96th St Ste 400, Indianapolis, IN 46240-3800

#6. Blue Sushi Sake Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2721 E 86th St Ste 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240-2413

#5. Thai Taste Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (128 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5353 E 82nd St, Indianapolis, IN 46250-4510

#4. Siam Square

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (141 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 936 Virginia Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46203-1706

#3. Egg Roll Number 1

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (73 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 4540 S Emerson Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46203-5930

#2. Thai Paradise

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (114 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Thai, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 137 W Market St, Indianapolis, IN 46204-2801

#1. Thai Spice

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (148 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2220 E County Line Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46227-6315

