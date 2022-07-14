ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Indianapolis, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HcDMa_0cgaJkmk00
Elena Eryomenko // Shutterstock

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Indianapolis features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Indianapolis on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Indianapolis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OwWDQ_0cgaJkmk00
Tripadvisor

#30. Asaka Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6414 E 82nd St, Indianapolis, IN 46250-1584
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C2db2_0cgaJkmk00
Tripadvisor

#29. Oriental Inn

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1421 N Arlington Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46219-3206
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lP62T_0cgaJkmk00
Tripadvisor

#28. Modita

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: American, Japanese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 850 Massachusetts Avenue Suite 110, Indianapolis, IN 46204
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Asgfa_0cgaJkmk00
Tripadvisor

#27. Tomo Japanese Steak House & Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7411 N Keystone Ave Ste A, Indianapolis, IN 46240-3374
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1adzSk_0cgaJkmk00
Tripadvisor

#26. Thai Papaya

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3905 W 96th St Suite 1000, Indianapolis, IN 46268-3153
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Inemf_0cgaJkmk00
Tripadvisor

#25. Phaya Thai Street Food

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Thai, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 5645 N Post Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46216-2239
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=038MD3_0cgaJkmk00
Tripadvisor

#24. Fujiyama Steak House of Japan

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (96 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5149 Victory Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46203-5948
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vWka2_0cgaJkmk00
Tripadvisor

#23. Sushi Club

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8028 S Emerson Ave Suite BB, Indianapolis, IN 46237-8670
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oxLto_0cgaJkmk00
Tripadvisor

#22. Thaitanium

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 741 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, Indianapolis, IN 46204-1608
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1muAuo_0cgaJkmk00
Tripadvisor

#21. Sandra Rice and Noodle

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10625 Pendleton Pike, Indianapolis, IN 46236-2881
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pyefd_0cgaJkmk00
Tripadvisor

#20. Saigon Market & Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4760 W 38th St, Indianapolis, IN 46254-3318
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GNpCO_0cgaJkmk00
Tripadvisor

#19. Bangkok Restaurant & Jazz Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 225 E Ohio St, Indianapolis, IN 46204-2118
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b4Xyh_0cgaJkmk00
Tripadvisor

#18. Ichiban Japanese Restaurant and Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8265 US 31 S, Indianapolis, IN 46227-6228
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XCdog_0cgaJkmk00
Tripadvisor

#17. Taste Restaurant @ Lucky Lou Seafood and Dimsum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3623 Commercial Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46222
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oRzPL_0cgaJkmk00
Tripadvisor

#16. One World Market Food court

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Specialty Food Market, Japanese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8466 Castleton Corner Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46250-3579
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JRT7N_0cgaJkmk00
Tripadvisor

#15. Sakura Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (97 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7201 N Keystone Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46240-3243
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YMJ0j_0cgaJkmk00
Tripadvisor

#14. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (371 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8601 Keystone Crossing, Indianapolis, IN 46240
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3urgy7_0cgaJkmk00
Tripadvisor

#13. King Wok

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4150 Lafayette Rd Ste D, Indianapolis, IN 46254-5443
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E2ZWH_0cgaJkmk00
Tripadvisor

#12. Thai Recipes Restaurant

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 404 E Thompson Rd Ste G2, Indianapolis, IN 46227-1800
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w8ykg_0cgaJkmk00
Tripadvisor

#11. Thai Town Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $
- Address: 1237 S High School Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46241-3126
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j6P80_0cgaJkmk00
Tripadvisor

#10. Thai Orchid

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8145 Bash St, Indianapolis, IN 46250-2094
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JJbJs_0cgaJkmk00
Tripadvisor

#9. Mikado Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (198 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 148 S Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46225-1006
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xJEjF_0cgaJkmk00
Tripadvisor

#8. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (424 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 49 W Maryland St. Ste 226, Indianapolis, IN 46204
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ELPMc_0cgaJkmk00
Tripadvisor

#7. Jasmine Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4825 E 96th St Ste 400, Indianapolis, IN 46240-3800
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uVKLD_0cgaJkmk00
Tripadvisor

#6. Blue Sushi Sake Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2721 E 86th St Ste 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240-2413
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37LRHz_0cgaJkmk00
Tripadvisor

#5. Thai Taste Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (128 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5353 E 82nd St, Indianapolis, IN 46250-4510
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kUPu6_0cgaJkmk00
Tripadvisor

#4. Siam Square

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (141 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 936 Virginia Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46203-1706
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27BLqL_0cgaJkmk00
Tripadvisor

#3. Egg Roll Number 1

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (73 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 4540 S Emerson Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46203-5930
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a4dLh_0cgaJkmk00
Tripadvisor

#2. Thai Paradise

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (114 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Thai, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 137 W Market St, Indianapolis, IN 46204-2801
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17XZ3N_0cgaJkmk00
Tripadvisor

#1. Thai Spice

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (148 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2220 E County Line Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46227-6315
- Read more on Tripadvisor

