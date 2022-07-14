Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Myrtle Beach, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Myrtle Beach features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Myrtle Beach on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Myrtle Beach.

#29. China Wok

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Chinese

- Price: $

- Address: 5411 Dick Pond Rd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588-6836

#28. Mulan Japanese

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: not available

- Address: 762 Oak Forest Ln, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-9736

#27. Lucky Panda

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (34 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 1399 S Commons Dr # 2, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588-7768

#26. China Chef

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (50 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 1470 S Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-4509

#25. California Rolls

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 715 N Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3726

#24. Saigon Cafe of Myrtle Beach

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 1943 10th Ave. North Unit A., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

#23. Fortune Asian Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7937 N Kings Hwy Suite 200, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-3056

#22. JimmyZ Original Hibachi House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (281 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 6108 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-2371

#21. China Dragon

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (63 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Fast Food

- Price: $

- Address: 7701 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-3042

#20. Thai Palms Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3803 Socastee Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588-6152

#19. Osaka Buffet

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (215 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 794 Oak Forest Ln #101, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-9736

#18. Vietnam House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (81 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 619 Broadway St, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3814

#17. Bangkok House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $

- Address: 318 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3945

#16. Black Thai Restaurant & Lounge

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (224 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 710 Main St, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3809

#15. Dragon Pan

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (96 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 201 Fresh Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579-4461

#14. Yamato Seafood Steak and Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (612 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1213 Celebrity Cir Ste R5, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

#13. Indo Asian Bistro + Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (134 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4620 Dick Pond Rd Unit I, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588-6862

#12. Thai-E-San Restaurant, Myrtle B each, SC

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7727 77th Ave N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

#11. King Kong Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (138 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1306 Celebrity Cir # 163C Broadway at the Beach, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-7458

#10. Thai Lao Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (136 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1210 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3635

#9. Thai Cuisine Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (211 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1208 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3635

#8. King Kong Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (293 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2120 Oakheart Rd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579-1253

#7. Soho

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (835 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 407 21st Ave N, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3175

#6. Miyabi Kyoto Japanese Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (535 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9732 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-4013

#5. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (694 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1190 Farrow Pkwy., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

#4. Nakato Japanese Restaurant - Myrtle Beach

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (424 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9912 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-4015

#3. E-Noodle & Co.

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (323 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Vietnamese, Chinese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 400 20th Ave S, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-4625

#2. Pho Claire

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (72 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 1201 38th Ave N, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-1313

#1. CO

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (358 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Vietnamese, Japanese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3098 Deville St, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-1569

