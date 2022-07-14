ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Myrtle Beach, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

Kzenon // Shutterstock

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Myrtle Beach features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Myrtle Beach on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Myrtle Beach.

Tripadvisor

#29. China Wok

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Chinese
- Price: $
- Address: 5411 Dick Pond Rd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588-6836
Tripadvisor

#28. Mulan Japanese

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: not available
- Address: 762 Oak Forest Ln, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-9736
Tripadvisor

#27. Lucky Panda

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 1399 S Commons Dr # 2, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588-7768
Tripadvisor

#26. China Chef

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 1470 S Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-4509
Tripadvisor

#25. California Rolls

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 715 N Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3726
Tripadvisor

#24. Saigon Cafe of Myrtle Beach

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 1943 10th Ave. North Unit A., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Tripadvisor

#23. Fortune Asian Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7937 N Kings Hwy Suite 200, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-3056
Tripadvisor

#22. JimmyZ Original Hibachi House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (281 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 6108 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-2371
Tripadvisor

#21. China Dragon

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Fast Food
- Price: $
- Address: 7701 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-3042
Tripadvisor

#20. Thai Palms Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3803 Socastee Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588-6152
Tripadvisor

#19. Osaka Buffet

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (215 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 794 Oak Forest Ln #101, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-9736
Tripadvisor

#18. Vietnam House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (81 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 619 Broadway St, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3814
Tripadvisor

#17. Bangkok House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $
- Address: 318 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3945
Tripadvisor

#16. Black Thai Restaurant & Lounge

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (224 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 710 Main St, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3809
Tripadvisor

#15. Dragon Pan

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (96 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 201 Fresh Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579-4461
Tripadvisor

#14. Yamato Seafood Steak and Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (612 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1213 Celebrity Cir Ste R5, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Tripadvisor

#13. Indo Asian Bistro + Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (134 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4620 Dick Pond Rd Unit I, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588-6862
Tripadvisor

#12. Thai-E-San Restaurant, Myrtle B each, SC

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7727 77th Ave N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
Tripadvisor

#11. King Kong Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (138 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1306 Celebrity Cir # 163C Broadway at the Beach, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-7458
Tripadvisor

#10. Thai Lao Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (136 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1210 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3635
Tripadvisor

#9. Thai Cuisine Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (211 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1208 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3635
Tripadvisor

#8. King Kong Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (293 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2120 Oakheart Rd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579-1253
Tripadvisor

#7. Soho

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (835 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 407 21st Ave N, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3175
Tripadvisor

#6. Miyabi Kyoto Japanese Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (535 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9732 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-4013
Tripadvisor

#5. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (694 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1190 Farrow Pkwy., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Tripadvisor

#4. Nakato Japanese Restaurant - Myrtle Beach

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (424 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9912 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-4015
Tripadvisor

#3. E-Noodle & Co.

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (323 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Vietnamese, Chinese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 400 20th Ave S, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-4625
Tripadvisor

#2. Pho Claire

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (72 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 1201 38th Ave N, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-1313
Tripadvisor

#1. CO

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (358 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Vietnamese, Japanese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3098 Deville St, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-1569
