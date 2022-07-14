ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Tulsa, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 2 days ago

Anna_Pustynnikova // Shutterstock

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Tulsa features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Tulsa on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Tulsa.

Tripadvisor

#28. Asahi Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7831 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK 74133-2911
Tripadvisor

#27. My Thai Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3023 S Harvard Ave, Tulsa, OK 74114-6139
Tripadvisor

#26. Pho V-Nam & Banh Mi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 8240 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK 74133-2908
Tripadvisor

#25. JINYA Ramen Bar - Tulsa

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 416 E 2nd St., Tulsa, OK 74120
Tripadvisor

#24. Osaka

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (119 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11016 E 81st St, Tulsa, OK 74133-4567
Tripadvisor

#23. HuHot Mongolian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (89 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Mongolian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6746 S Memorial Dr 71st & Memorial -- across the street from Woodland Hills Mall, Tulsa, OK 74133-2061
Tripadvisor

#22. Sura

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6946 S Lewis Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136-3913
Tripadvisor

#21. Gigi's Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 7105 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136-6308
Tripadvisor

#20. Lanna Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7227 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK 74133-2943
Tripadvisor

#19. Yummy Asia

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Japanese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10903 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK 74133-7356
Tripadvisor

#18. Pho Da Cao

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9066 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK 74145-1704
Tripadvisor

#17. Lone Wolf Bahn Mi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 203 E Archer St, Tulsa, OK 74103-2409
Tripadvisor

#16. Asian Fusion

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 6565 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK 74133-2755
Tripadvisor

#15. Mandarin Taste

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6125 S Sheridan Rd Ste K, Tulsa, OK 74133-4053
Tripadvisor

#14. Gogi Gui Korean Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6380 E 31st St Suite M, Tulsa, OK 74135-5477
Tripadvisor

#13. Chopsticks

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6193 E 61st St, Tulsa, OK 74136-2118
Tripadvisor

#12. KEO Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8921 S Yale Ave Ste A, Tulsa, OK 74137-3557
Tripadvisor

#11. Golden Gate Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 2620 S Harvard Ave, Tulsa, OK 74114-4603
Tripadvisor

#10. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (173 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1978 E 21st St. Utica Square, Tulsa, OK 74114
Tripadvisor

#9. Ri Le's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (87 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4932 E 91st St Ste 102, Tulsa, OK 74137-3568
Tripadvisor

#8. Kirin Asian Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8041 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK 74133-0900
Tripadvisor

#7. Viet Huong

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (78 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 7919 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74129-1220
Tripadvisor

#6. Keo Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (93 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3524 S Peoria Ave, Tulsa, OK 74105-2529
Tripadvisor

#5. Tropical Restaurant and Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (87 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8125 E 49th St, Tulsa, OK 74145-6908
Tripadvisor

#4. Roka

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (68 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1616 S Utica Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104-4910
Tripadvisor

#3. Pho Nhi Vietnamese Noodle House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 11514 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74129-1816
Tripadvisor

#2. Sushi Hana

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (192 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3739 S Peoria Ave Parking in the back of the location, Tulsa, OK 74105
Tripadvisor

#1. Yokozuna

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (301 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 309 E 2nd St, Tulsa, OK 74120-1804
