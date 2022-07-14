Anna_Pustynnikova // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Tulsa, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Tulsa features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Tulsa on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Tulsa.

Tripadvisor

#28. Asahi Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7831 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK 74133-2911

Tripadvisor

#27. My Thai Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3023 S Harvard Ave, Tulsa, OK 74114-6139

Tripadvisor

#26. Pho V-Nam & Banh Mi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 8240 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK 74133-2908

Tripadvisor

#25. JINYA Ramen Bar - Tulsa

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 416 E 2nd St., Tulsa, OK 74120

Tripadvisor

#24. Osaka

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (119 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 11016 E 81st St, Tulsa, OK 74133-4567

Tripadvisor

#23. HuHot Mongolian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (89 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Mongolian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6746 S Memorial Dr 71st & Memorial -- across the street from Woodland Hills Mall, Tulsa, OK 74133-2061

Tripadvisor

#22. Sura

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6946 S Lewis Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136-3913

Tripadvisor

#21. Gigi's Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 7105 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136-6308

Tripadvisor

#20. Lanna Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7227 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK 74133-2943

Tripadvisor

#19. Yummy Asia

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Japanese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10903 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK 74133-7356

Tripadvisor

#18. Pho Da Cao

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9066 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK 74145-1704

Tripadvisor

#17. Lone Wolf Bahn Mi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 203 E Archer St, Tulsa, OK 74103-2409

Tripadvisor

#16. Asian Fusion

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 6565 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK 74133-2755

Tripadvisor

#15. Mandarin Taste

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6125 S Sheridan Rd Ste K, Tulsa, OK 74133-4053

Tripadvisor

#14. Gogi Gui Korean Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6380 E 31st St Suite M, Tulsa, OK 74135-5477

Tripadvisor

#13. Chopsticks

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (50 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6193 E 61st St, Tulsa, OK 74136-2118

Tripadvisor

#12. KEO Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8921 S Yale Ave Ste A, Tulsa, OK 74137-3557

Tripadvisor

#11. Golden Gate Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 2620 S Harvard Ave, Tulsa, OK 74114-4603

Tripadvisor

#10. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (173 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1978 E 21st St. Utica Square, Tulsa, OK 74114

Tripadvisor

#9. Ri Le's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (87 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4932 E 91st St Ste 102, Tulsa, OK 74137-3568

Tripadvisor

#8. Kirin Asian Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8041 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK 74133-0900

Tripadvisor

#7. Viet Huong

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (78 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 7919 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74129-1220

Tripadvisor

#6. Keo Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (93 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3524 S Peoria Ave, Tulsa, OK 74105-2529

Tripadvisor

#5. Tropical Restaurant and Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (87 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8125 E 49th St, Tulsa, OK 74145-6908

Tripadvisor

#4. Roka

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (68 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1616 S Utica Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104-4910

Tripadvisor

#3. Pho Nhi Vietnamese Noodle House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 11514 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74129-1816

Tripadvisor

#2. Sushi Hana

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (192 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3739 S Peoria Ave Parking in the back of the location, Tulsa, OK 74105

Tripadvisor

#1. Yokozuna

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (301 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 309 E 2nd St, Tulsa, OK 74120-1804

