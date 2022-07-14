Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Baltimore, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Baltimore features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Baltimore on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Baltimore.

Tripadvisor

#30. Yum's Asian Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2501 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21218-4602

Tripadvisor

#29. Niwana Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (32 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3 E 33rd St Ste 2, Baltimore, MD 21218

Tripadvisor

#28. Minato Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1013 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201-5408

Tripadvisor

#27. Stang of Siam

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (44 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1301 N Calvert St, Baltimore, MD 21202-3910

Tripadvisor

#26. Lucky Inn

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8924 Waltham Woods Rd, Baltimore, MD 21234-2449

Tripadvisor

#25. Tokyo Seafood Buffet

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6901 Security Blvd Suite B, Baltimore, MD 21244-2412

Tripadvisor

#24. Indochine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 1015 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201-5409

Tripadvisor

#23. Chiu's Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (59 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 608 S Exeter St, Baltimore, MD 21202-4316

Tripadvisor

#22. Kippo Ramen

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 606 S Broadway, Baltimore, MD 21231-2914

Tripadvisor

#21. Shiso Tavern

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2933 Odonnell St, Baltimore, MD 21224-4823

Tripadvisor

#20. Khun Nine Thai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 804 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201-5308

Tripadvisor

#19. Winli Asian Restaurant

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Chinese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2519 Putty Hill Ave, Baltimore, MD 21234-4307

Tripadvisor

#18. Brown Rice Korean Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 2404 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21218-5145

Tripadvisor

#17. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (202 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 600 E Pratt St Ste 101 Ste 101, Baltimore, MD 21202

Tripadvisor

#16. Pho Viet

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 104 Saint Paul St, Baltimore, MD 21202-1704

Tripadvisor

#15. Thai Elephant Wok

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $

- Address: 32 S Eutaw St, Baltimore, MD 21201-1607

Tripadvisor

#14. Jong Kak Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Barbecue, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 18 W 20th St, Baltimore, MD 21218-6001

Tripadvisor

#13. Chiyo Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1619 Sulgrave Ave, Baltimore, MD 21209-3662

Tripadvisor

#12. Gachi House of Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Baltimore, MD 21240

Tripadvisor

#11. Yama Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1030 W 41st St, Baltimore, MD 21211-1663

Tripadvisor

#10. Mayuree Thai Tavern

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Thai, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2318 Fleet St, Baltimore, MD 21224-3621

Tripadvisor

#9. Sticky Rice

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (90 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1634 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD 21231-2926

Tripadvisor

#8. Thai Arroy

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (95 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1019 Light St, Baltimore, MD 21230-4017

Tripadvisor

#7. David Chu's China Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (71 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7105 Reisterstown Rd, Baltimore, MD 21215-1424

Tripadvisor

#6. My Thai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (66 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 323 S Central Ave, Baltimore, MD 21202-4310

Tripadvisor

#5. Namaste Baltimore Indian Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (105 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Indian, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 413 W Cold Spring Ln, Baltimore, MD 21210-2845

Tripadvisor

#4. Ra Sushi Bar Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (233 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1390 Lancaster St, Baltimore, MD 21231-3300

Tripadvisor

#3. Mi & Yu Noodle Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Japanese

- Price: $

- Address: 1016 S Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21230-4008

Tripadvisor

#2. Azumi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (239 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Japanese

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 725 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD 21202-4647

Tripadvisor

#1. Ekiben Restaurant

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (72 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 1622 Eastern Ave Fells Point, Baltimore, MD 21231-2331

