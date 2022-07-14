ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Fort Smith, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 2 days ago

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Fort Smith, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Fort Smith features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Fort Smith on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Fort Smith.

#13. Hong Kong Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 500 N Greenwood Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72901-3510
#12. Diamond Head Restaurant 2

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Chinese
- Price: $
- Address: 1901 Midland Blvd, Fort Smith, AR 72904-5917
#11. Asian Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2503 Market Trce Fianna Hills Shopping Center, Fort Smith, AR 72908-8677
#10. Ninja

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $
- Address: 5612 Rogers Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72903-3750
#9. Shogun Peking Palace

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5819 Rogers Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72903-3837
#8. Taipei Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: not available
- Address: 2320 Rogers Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72901-4064
#7. Fuji Japanese Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (90 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3600 Massard Rd, Fort Smith, AR 72903-6214
#6. Pho King

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: not available
- Address: 1217 S Waldron Rd 1217 S Waldron Rd, 72903-2585, Fort Smith, Arkansas, Fort Smith, AR 72903-2585
#5. Smile Bull Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9009 Rogers Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72903-5250
#4. Pho Hoang

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 2111 Grand Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72901-3042
#3. Pad thai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7805 Rogers Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72903-5545
#2. Pho Vietnam

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (88 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 2214 Rogers Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72901-3938
#1. Green Papaya

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (225 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6301 Us-271, Fort Smith, AR 72908-7348
