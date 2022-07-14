Elena Eryomenko // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Jacksonville, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Jacksonville features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Jacksonville on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Jacksonville.

#30. Thai Spice Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6426 Bowden Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32216-0970

#29. Kim's Korean BBQ

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9825 San Jose Blvd Ste 1, Jacksonville, FL 32257-5489

#28. Indochine San Marco & Buddha Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1974 San Marco Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207-3212

#27. Pagoda Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (49 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8617 Baymeadows Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32256-7423

#26. Pattaya Thai Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9551 Baymeadows Rd Ste 1, Jacksonville, FL 32256-7938

#25. Kaika Teppanyaki Asian Fusion

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (55 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1012 Margaret St Ste 1, Jacksonville, FL 32204-3916

#24. Pho Today

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (53 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 9700 Deer Lake Ct, Jacksonville, FL 32246-4412

#23. Yummy Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (77 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4372 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32216-8501

#22. Takhrai Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (62 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 12790 Bartram Park Blvd Suite 3, Jacksonville, FL 32258

#21. Pho 99 Vietnamese Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 5024 Blanding Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32210-7838

#20. Sushi House & Grill

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (35 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 13820 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 145, Jacksonville, FL 32258-5424

#19. Pho King Noodles

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 11925 Beach Blvd Suite 204, Jacksonville, FL 32246-6677

#18. Kazu Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (86 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9965 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32257-5856

#17. Thai Blossom Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10916 Atlantic Blvd Ste 24, Jacksonville, FL 32225-2947

#16. Lemongrass Thai Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Thai, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 14866 Old St Augustine Rd #116, Jacksonville, FL 32258

#15. Sala Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10769 Beach Blvd Ste 10, Jacksonville, FL 32246-4648

#14. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (365 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10281 Midtown Pkwy. #137, Jacksonville, FL 32246

#13. Rice Bowl

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (55 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 13947 Beach Blvd Ste 110, Jacksonville, FL 32224-1270

#12. Crazy Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (71 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4320 Deerwood Lake Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL 32216-1177

#11. Thai Cuisine & Noodle House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 11701 San Jose Blvd Ste 28, Jacksonville, FL 32223-1884

#10. Timwah Dim Sum Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8358 Point Meadows Dr Ste 11, Jacksonville, FL 32256-9684

#9. NOOM Thai Bistro

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (35 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8642 Baymeadows Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32256-7424

#8. Hana Yori

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 12226 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32246-1420

#7. Blue Bamboo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (173 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10110 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32257-5838

#6. Indochine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (172 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 21 E Adams St Suite 200, Jacksonville, FL 32202-3301

#5. Peony Asian Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (101 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10586 Old Saint Augustine Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32257-3941

#4. Bowl of Pho

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (159 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 9902 Old Baymeadows Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32256-8103

#3. Blue Orchid Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (133 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 13475 Atlantic Blvd Suite 32, Jacksonville, FL 32225

#2. Hawkers Asian Street Fare

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (390 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1001 Park St, Jacksonville, FL 32204-3907

#1. Green Papaya Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (433 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 13141 City Station Dr #d149, Jacksonville, FL 32218-7235

