ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Jacksonville, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eotcj_0cgaJfN700
Elena Eryomenko // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Jacksonville, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Jacksonville features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Jacksonville on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Jacksonville.

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Jacksonville, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GEEzj_0cgaJfN700
Tripadvisor

#30. Thai Spice Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6426 Bowden Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32216-0970
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28GULe_0cgaJfN700
Tripadvisor

#29. Kim's Korean BBQ

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9825 San Jose Blvd Ste 1, Jacksonville, FL 32257-5489
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LoEA7_0cgaJfN700
Tripadvisor

#28. Indochine San Marco & Buddha Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1974 San Marco Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207-3212
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10dDcf_0cgaJfN700
Tripadvisor

#27. Pagoda Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (49 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8617 Baymeadows Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32256-7423
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qShbj_0cgaJfN700
Tripadvisor

#26. Pattaya Thai Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9551 Baymeadows Rd Ste 1, Jacksonville, FL 32256-7938
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Jacksonville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oc1tX_0cgaJfN700
Tripadvisor

#25. Kaika Teppanyaki Asian Fusion

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (55 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1012 Margaret St Ste 1, Jacksonville, FL 32204-3916
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3crudJ_0cgaJfN700
Tripadvisor

#24. Pho Today

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (53 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 9700 Deer Lake Ct, Jacksonville, FL 32246-4412
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wefu6_0cgaJfN700
Tripadvisor

#23. Yummy Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (77 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4372 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32216-8501
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kpL8Q_0cgaJfN700
Tripadvisor

#22. Takhrai Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12790 Bartram Park Blvd Suite 3, Jacksonville, FL 32258
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dYn24_0cgaJfN700
Tripadvisor

#21. Pho 99 Vietnamese Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 5024 Blanding Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32210-7838
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Jacksonville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GqlDF_0cgaJfN700
Tripadvisor

#20. Sushi House & Grill

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 13820 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 145, Jacksonville, FL 32258-5424
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wjhwz_0cgaJfN700
Tripadvisor

#19. Pho King Noodles

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 11925 Beach Blvd Suite 204, Jacksonville, FL 32246-6677
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XnseR_0cgaJfN700
Tripadvisor

#18. Kazu Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (86 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9965 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32257-5856
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46j6WQ_0cgaJfN700
Tripadvisor

#17. Thai Blossom Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10916 Atlantic Blvd Ste 24, Jacksonville, FL 32225-2947
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hwp5b_0cgaJfN700
Tripadvisor

#16. Lemongrass Thai Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Thai, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 14866 Old St Augustine Rd #116, Jacksonville, FL 32258
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Jacksonville that don't require a college degree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PFXcN_0cgaJfN700
Tripadvisor

#15. Sala Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10769 Beach Blvd Ste 10, Jacksonville, FL 32246-4648
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49BIAd_0cgaJfN700
Tripadvisor

#14. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (365 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10281 Midtown Pkwy. #137, Jacksonville, FL 32246
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OA71N_0cgaJfN700
Tripadvisor

#13. Rice Bowl

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (55 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 13947 Beach Blvd Ste 110, Jacksonville, FL 32224-1270
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30YNU4_0cgaJfN700
Tripadvisor

#12. Crazy Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (71 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4320 Deerwood Lake Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL 32216-1177
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x29ME_0cgaJfN700
Tripadvisor

#11. Thai Cuisine & Noodle House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11701 San Jose Blvd Ste 28, Jacksonville, FL 32223-1884
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: How gas prices have changed in Jacksonville in the last week

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2czTZ0_0cgaJfN700
Tripadvisor

#10. Timwah Dim Sum Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8358 Point Meadows Dr Ste 11, Jacksonville, FL 32256-9684
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fskce_0cgaJfN700
Tripadvisor

#9. NOOM Thai Bistro

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8642 Baymeadows Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32256-7424
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m64dn_0cgaJfN700
Tripadvisor

#8. Hana Yori

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12226 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32246-1420
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bJEPp_0cgaJfN700
Tripadvisor

#7. Blue Bamboo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (173 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10110 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32257-5838
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bR6Ap_0cgaJfN700
Tripadvisor

#6. Indochine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (172 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 21 E Adams St Suite 200, Jacksonville, FL 32202-3301
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Closest national parks to Jacksonville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XcZ84_0cgaJfN700
Tripadvisor

#5. Peony Asian Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (101 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10586 Old Saint Augustine Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32257-3941
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pghnb_0cgaJfN700
Tripadvisor

#4. Bowl of Pho

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (159 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 9902 Old Baymeadows Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32256-8103
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WXhpX_0cgaJfN700
Tripadvisor

#3. Blue Orchid Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (133 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 13475 Atlantic Blvd Suite 32, Jacksonville, FL 32225
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sL6Ow_0cgaJfN700
Tripadvisor

#2. Hawkers Asian Street Fare

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (390 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1001 Park St, Jacksonville, FL 32204-3907
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Vyr1_0cgaJfN700
Tripadvisor

#1. Green Papaya Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (433 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 13141 City Station Dr #d149, Jacksonville, FL 32218-7235
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Jacksonville metro area

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
Jacksonville, FL
Restaurants
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Jacksonville, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Jacksonville, FL
Food & Drinks
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tripadvisor Reviews#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Asian Cuisine#Restaurant Info#Fast Food#Bistro#Food Drink#Korean
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy