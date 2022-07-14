ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Greenville, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EfFPd_0cgaJeUO00
Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Greenville, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Greenville features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Greenville on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Greenville.

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Greenville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bLyPE_0cgaJeUO00
Tripadvisor

#29. Asian Delight

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 215 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC 29615-2546
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sg9aK_0cgaJeUO00
Tripadvisor

#28. Lin's Asian Cafe Five Forks

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2603 Woodruff Rd Ste B B, Greenville, SC 29681-4988
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JcuBu_0cgaJeUO00
Tripadvisor

#27. Tsunami

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (117 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 106 E North St, Greenville, SC 29601-2110
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t1D3o_0cgaJeUO00
Tripadvisor

#26. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (240 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1127 Woodruff Rd. The Shops at Green Ridge, Greenville, SC 29607
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09XrSC_0cgaJeUO00
Tripadvisor

#25. Miyabi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (107 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 625 Congaree Rd, Greenville, SC 29607-3517
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Greenville metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hRrYj_0cgaJeUO00
Tripadvisor

#24. Korean BBQ

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (71 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1170 Woodruff Rd # D, Greenville, SC 29607-4154
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FSsFf_0cgaJeUO00
Tripadvisor

#23. Asia Pacific Supermarket

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 420 N Pleasantburg Dr, Greenville, SC 29607-2128
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QucmB_0cgaJeUO00
Tripadvisor

#22. Chin Chin Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1099 E Butler Rd, Greenville, SC 29607-6538
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qhqME_0cgaJeUO00
Tripadvisor

#21. Pho Noodleville

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 21 Orchard Park Dr, Greenville, SC 29615-3528
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RXIOk_0cgaJeUO00
Tripadvisor

#20. The Orient on Main

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (61 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4 S Main St, Greenville, SC 29601
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Lowest-paying jobs in Greenville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aRzzr_0cgaJeUO00
Tripadvisor

#19. Sushi Asa

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 150 Tanner Rd, Greenville, SC 29607-5917
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HRRTw_0cgaJeUO00
Tripadvisor

#18. Purple International Bistro and Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 933 S Main St 29601, Greenville, SC 29601-3334
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ccraj_0cgaJeUO00
Tripadvisor

#17. Bangkok Tokyo Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 599 Haywood Rd, Greenville, SC 29607-2769
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NbBZu_0cgaJeUO00
Tripadvisor

#16. Red Bowl Bistro

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (113 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 27 S Pleasantburg Dr Ste 30, Greenville, SC 29607-2574
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Ye0M_0cgaJeUO00
Tripadvisor

#15. Oriental House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1922 Augusta St Ste 115, Greenville, SC 29605-2995
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Greenville metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OrA99_0cgaJeUO00
Tripadvisor

#14. Sushi Murasaki

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (140 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2 S Main St, Greenville, SC 29601-2709
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=070s1X_0cgaJeUO00
Tripadvisor

#13. Koi Asian Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (71 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 115 Pelham Rd Suite 15, Greenville, SC 29615-2184
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MUln9_0cgaJeUO00
Tripadvisor

#12. Otto Izakaya

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 15 Market Point Dr, Greenville, SC 29607-5768
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22vKaE_0cgaJeUO00
Tripadvisor

#11. Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3012 Augusta St, Greenville, SC 29605-2050
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KtC13_0cgaJeUO00
Tripadvisor

#10. Takosushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (224 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 34 S Main St, Greenville, SC 29601-2709
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Greenville that don't require a college degree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43JVPm_0cgaJeUO00
Tripadvisor

#9. Mekong Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (93 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 2013 Wade Hampton Blvd, Greenville, SC 29615-1036
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WHDzF_0cgaJeUO00
Tripadvisor

#8. Sushi-masa Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (68 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8590 Pelham Rd Ste 7, Greenville, SC 29615-5786
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DT1fi_0cgaJeUO00
Tripadvisor

#7. SUSHI GO

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (104 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 247 North Main street, Greenville, SC 29601-2115
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35rUlt_0cgaJeUO00
Tripadvisor

#6. Basil Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9 N Laurens St ONE Plaza, Greenville, SC 29601-2712
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08l3Ss_0cgaJeUO00
Tripadvisor

#5. Sweet Basil Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (144 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8590 Pelham Rd Ste 15, Greenville, SC 29615-5786
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Greenville, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jI3a8_0cgaJeUO00
Tripadvisor

#4. Lieu's Chinese Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (325 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1149 Woodruff Rd, Greenville, SC 29607-4116
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03dE9v_0cgaJeUO00
Tripadvisor

#3. Tokyo Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (90 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 413 The Pkwy Thornblade Publix Shopping Center, Greenville, SC 29650-4522
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FefZN_0cgaJeUO00
Tripadvisor

#2. Kannika's Thai Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (161 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 430 Haywood Rd Ste B, Greenville, SC 29607-4305
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WnSHo_0cgaJeUO00
Tripadvisor

#1. Yellow Ginger

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (195 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2100 Poinsett Hwy Ste J, Greenville, SC 29609-2868
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, SC
Lifestyle
Greenville, SC
Food & Drinks
City
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
Restaurants
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tripadvisor Reviews#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Asian Cuisine#Restaurant Info#Bistro#Food Drink#Chinese#Asian Cafe Five Forks
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy