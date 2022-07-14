Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Greenville, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Greenville features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Greenville on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Greenville.

#29. Asian Delight

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (22 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 215 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC 29615-2546

#28. Lin's Asian Cafe Five Forks

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2603 Woodruff Rd Ste B B, Greenville, SC 29681-4988

#27. Tsunami

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (117 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 106 E North St, Greenville, SC 29601-2110

#26. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (240 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1127 Woodruff Rd. The Shops at Green Ridge, Greenville, SC 29607

#25. Miyabi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (107 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 625 Congaree Rd, Greenville, SC 29607-3517

#24. Korean BBQ

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (71 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1170 Woodruff Rd # D, Greenville, SC 29607-4154

#23. Asia Pacific Supermarket

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 420 N Pleasantburg Dr, Greenville, SC 29607-2128

#22. Chin Chin Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (48 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1099 E Butler Rd, Greenville, SC 29607-6538

#21. Pho Noodleville

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (62 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 21 Orchard Park Dr, Greenville, SC 29615-3528

#20. The Orient on Main

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (61 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4 S Main St, Greenville, SC 29601

#19. Sushi Asa

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 150 Tanner Rd, Greenville, SC 29607-5917

#18. Purple International Bistro and Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (62 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 933 S Main St 29601, Greenville, SC 29601-3334

#17. Bangkok Tokyo Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 599 Haywood Rd, Greenville, SC 29607-2769

#16. Red Bowl Bistro

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (113 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 27 S Pleasantburg Dr Ste 30, Greenville, SC 29607-2574

#15. Oriental House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1922 Augusta St Ste 115, Greenville, SC 29605-2995

#14. Sushi Murasaki

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (140 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2 S Main St, Greenville, SC 29601-2709

#13. Koi Asian Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (71 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 115 Pelham Rd Suite 15, Greenville, SC 29615-2184

#12. Otto Izakaya

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (85 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 15 Market Point Dr, Greenville, SC 29607-5768

#11. Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3012 Augusta St, Greenville, SC 29605-2050

#10. Takosushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (224 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 34 S Main St, Greenville, SC 29601-2709

#9. Mekong Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (93 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 2013 Wade Hampton Blvd, Greenville, SC 29615-1036

#8. Sushi-masa Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (68 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8590 Pelham Rd Ste 7, Greenville, SC 29615-5786

#7. SUSHI GO

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (104 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 247 North Main street, Greenville, SC 29601-2115

#6. Basil Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9 N Laurens St ONE Plaza, Greenville, SC 29601-2712

#5. Sweet Basil Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (144 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8590 Pelham Rd Ste 15, Greenville, SC 29615-5786

#4. Lieu's Chinese Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (325 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1149 Woodruff Rd, Greenville, SC 29607-4116

#3. Tokyo Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (90 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 413 The Pkwy Thornblade Publix Shopping Center, Greenville, SC 29650-4522

#2. Kannika's Thai Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (161 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 430 Haywood Rd Ste B, Greenville, SC 29607-4305

#1. Yellow Ginger

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (195 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2100 Poinsett Hwy Ste J, Greenville, SC 29609-2868

