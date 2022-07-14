ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Panama City, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mk7d7_0cgaJdbf00
Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Panama City, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Panama City features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Panama City on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Panama City.

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Panama City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hFcS3_0cgaJdbf00
Tripadvisor

#19. New Jin Jin Buffet

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (69 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 23038 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL 32413-1107
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XWEXd_0cgaJdbf00
Tripadvisor

#18. Pho Express Vietnamese Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Vietnamese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 8776 Thomas Dr Ste 5, Panama City Beach, FL 32408-4027
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XfDWq_0cgaJdbf00
Tripadvisor

#17. Jin Jin Super King

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (141 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9802 Front Beach Rd, Panama City Beach, FL 32407-4135
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13mfo1_0cgaJdbf00
Tripadvisor

#16. Hibachi Express & Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $
- Address: 9956 Hutchison Blvd Suite 500, Panama City Beach, FL 32407-3751
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VfiQF_0cgaJdbf00
Tripadvisor

#15. Jin Jin II

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 2425 Thomas Dr, Panama City Beach, FL 32408-5808
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Panama City, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JbmDW_0cgaJdbf00
Tripadvisor

#14. Ichiban Buffet

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 15600 Panama City Beach Pkwy Pier Park North, Panama City Beach, FL 32413-5427
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sEOjB_0cgaJdbf00
Tripadvisor

#13. China Coast

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 10100 Hutchison Blvd, Panama City Beach, FL 32407-3822
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wN2B5_0cgaJdbf00
Tripadvisor

#12. Mikato Japanese Seafood Steak House and Lounge

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (114 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7724 Front Beach Rd, Panama City Beach, FL 32407-4814
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q1AyM_0cgaJdbf00
Tripadvisor

#11. Sake House II

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1012 Thomas Dr, Panama City, FL 32408-7444
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dbUNt_0cgaJdbf00
Tripadvisor

#10. Hana Japan

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Japanese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 600 Pier Park Dr Suite 115, Building E, Panama City Beach, FL 32413-2169
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Closest national parks to Panama City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=493wRI_0cgaJdbf00
Tripadvisor

#9. Jin Jin Fusion

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7901 Front Beach Rd, Panama City Beach, FL 32407-4816
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Weie6_0cgaJdbf00
Tripadvisor

#8. Jin Jin 88

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (151 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11560 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL 32407-2526
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Sou6_0cgaJdbf00
Tripadvisor

#7. Oishi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (79 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 207 S Highway 79, Panama City Beach, FL 32413-2113
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hX1ar_0cgaJdbf00
Tripadvisor

#6. Ketana Thai Restaurant & Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (119 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10514 Front Beach Rd, Panama City Beach, FL 32407-3516
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R1ZU6_0cgaJdbf00
Tripadvisor

#5. Osaka Japanese Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (164 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 15533 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL 32413-5411
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Panama City for high school graduates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qy4GT_0cgaJdbf00
Tripadvisor

#4. Shan Kishi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (202 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 13800 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL 32407-2865
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1naNwg_0cgaJdbf00
Tripadvisor

#3. Oishi Thai Restaurant & Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (169 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 16920 Front Beach Rd, Panama City Beach, FL 32413-2345
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23znth_0cgaJdbf00
Tripadvisor

#2. Jin Jin King

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (212 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Japanese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7725 Front Beach Rd, Panama City Beach, FL 32407-4816
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d8WgJ_0cgaJdbf00
Tripadvisor

#1. Pho Pier 77

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (127 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 19932 Front Beach Rd, Panama City Beach, FL 32413-4431
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
Panama City, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
City
Panama City, FL
City
Panama City Beach, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Panama City, FL
Food & Drinks
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tripadvisor Reviews#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Fast Food#Food Drink#Asian#Chinese
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy