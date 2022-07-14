Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Panama City, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Panama City features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Panama City on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Panama City.

Tripadvisor

#19. New Jin Jin Buffet

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (69 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 23038 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL 32413-1107

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Pho Express Vietnamese Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Vietnamese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 8776 Thomas Dr Ste 5, Panama City Beach, FL 32408-4027

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Jin Jin Super King

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (141 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9802 Front Beach Rd, Panama City Beach, FL 32407-4135

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Hibachi Express & Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $

- Address: 9956 Hutchison Blvd Suite 500, Panama City Beach, FL 32407-3751

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Jin Jin II

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 2425 Thomas Dr, Panama City Beach, FL 32408-5808

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Ichiban Buffet

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 15600 Panama City Beach Pkwy Pier Park North, Panama City Beach, FL 32413-5427

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. China Coast

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 10100 Hutchison Blvd, Panama City Beach, FL 32407-3822

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Mikato Japanese Seafood Steak House and Lounge

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (114 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7724 Front Beach Rd, Panama City Beach, FL 32407-4814

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Sake House II

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1012 Thomas Dr, Panama City, FL 32408-7444

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Hana Japan

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (22 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Japanese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 600 Pier Park Dr Suite 115, Building E, Panama City Beach, FL 32413-2169

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Jin Jin Fusion

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7901 Front Beach Rd, Panama City Beach, FL 32407-4816

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Jin Jin 88

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (151 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 11560 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL 32407-2526

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Oishi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (79 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 207 S Highway 79, Panama City Beach, FL 32413-2113

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Ketana Thai Restaurant & Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (119 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10514 Front Beach Rd, Panama City Beach, FL 32407-3516

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Osaka Japanese Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (164 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 15533 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL 32413-5411

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Shan Kishi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (202 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 13800 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL 32407-2865

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Oishi Thai Restaurant & Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (169 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 16920 Front Beach Rd, Panama City Beach, FL 32413-2345

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Jin Jin King

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (212 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Japanese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7725 Front Beach Rd, Panama City Beach, FL 32407-4816

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Pho Pier 77

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (127 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 19932 Front Beach Rd, Panama City Beach, FL 32413-4431

- Read more on Tripadvisor