New Orleans, LA

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in New Orleans, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15y5D2_0cgaJciw00
Elena Eryomenko // Shutterstock

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

New Orleans features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in New Orleans on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in New Orleans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AuVZu_0cgaJciw00
Tripadvisor

#30. Origami

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5130 Freret St, New Orleans, LA 70115-6408
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16gGxV_0cgaJciw00
Tripadvisor

#29. Magasin Kitchen

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 611 Okeefe Ave, New Orleans, LA 70113-1967
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TuFdZ_0cgaJciw00
Tripadvisor

#28. Pho Noi Viet

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 2005 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70130-5017
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MHa66_0cgaJciw00
Tripadvisor

#27. Pho Cam Ly Traditional Vietnamese Food

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 3814 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115-2639
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MYWuQ_0cgaJciw00
Tripadvisor

#26. Little Korea

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2240 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70130-5685
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13MNGF_0cgaJciw00
Tripadvisor

#25. Mikimoto Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3301 S Carrollton Ave, New Orleans, LA 70118-4531
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SO7Ni_0cgaJciw00
Tripadvisor

#24. Poseidon

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (53 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2100 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130-7100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yak8m_0cgaJciw00
Tripadvisor

#23. LUVI Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5236 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans, LA 70115-1812
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HUOk2_0cgaJciw00
Tripadvisor

#22. Ba Chi Canteen

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 7900 Maple St, New Orleans, LA 70118-2729
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HfcO1_0cgaJciw00
Tripadvisor

#21. Pho Bistreaux

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 1200 S Carrollton Ave, New Orleans, LA 70118-2061
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pDGgr_0cgaJciw00
Tripadvisor

#20. Sushi Brothers

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1612 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130-6211
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m6n9K_0cgaJciw00
Tripadvisor

#19. Namese

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4077 Tulane Ave, New Orleans, LA 70119-6829
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39dqG1_0cgaJciw00
Tripadvisor

#18. Hoshun Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (108 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Japanese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1601 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130-4435
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CzOnN_0cgaJciw00
Tripadvisor

#17. Singha Thai Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (112 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 828 Gravier St, New Orleans, LA 70112-1408
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09WLXV_0cgaJciw00
Tripadvisor

#16. Orient Dong Phuong Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 14207 Chef Menteur Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70129-2019
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qbcIX_0cgaJciw00
Tripadvisor

#15. Five Happiness Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (164 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3605 S Carrollton Ave, New Orleans, LA 70118-4509
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qtkvr_0cgaJciw00
Tripadvisor

#14. Ming's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7224 Pontchartrain Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70124-2408
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vu4Z2_0cgaJciw00
Tripadvisor

#13. Magasin Vietnamese Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (80 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 4201 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115-2734
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TOGCS_0cgaJciw00
Tripadvisor

#12. SukhoThai

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (73 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4519 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115-1542
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n7a9A_0cgaJciw00
Tripadvisor

#11. Minh Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4139 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70119-5972
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43G7lh_0cgaJciw00
Tripadvisor

#10. Dian Xin

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1218 Decatur St New Orleans, New Orleans, LA 70116-2608
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wNNsb_0cgaJciw00
Tripadvisor

#9. Rock-n-Sake Bar & Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (144 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 823 Fulton Street, New Orleans, LA 70130
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a85eV_0cgaJciw00
Tripadvisor

#8. Viet Orleans Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (82 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 300 Baronne St, New Orleans, LA 70112-1606
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WrJ3P_0cgaJciw00
Tripadvisor

#7. Red's Chinese

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3048 Saint Claude Ave, New Orleans, LA 70117-6641
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36HQPS_0cgaJciw00
Tripadvisor

#6. Maypop Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (205 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 611 O'Keefe St Suite C2, New Orleans, LA 70113-1967
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32G5bm_0cgaJciw00
Tripadvisor

#5. Geisha Sushi Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (182 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 111 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans, LA 70130-2404
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mKzlh_0cgaJciw00
Tripadvisor

#4. Tsunami Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (117 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 601 Poydras St Suite B, Corner of Poydras and St. Charles Ave on the Historic Streetcar Line in the Pan-American Building, New Orleans, LA 70130-6029
Tripadvisor

#3. SukhoThai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (200 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2200 Royal St, New Orleans, LA 70117-8528
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2desjn_0cgaJciw00
Tripadvisor

#2. MoPho

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (239 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 514 City Park Ave, New Orleans, LA 70119-4363
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q6ewK_0cgaJciw00
Tripadvisor

#1. Lilly's Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (142 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 1813 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70130-5013
