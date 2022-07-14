Elena Eryomenko // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Atlanta, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Atlanta features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Atlanta on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Atlanta.

#30. Fortune Cookie

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (86 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: Briarcliff Rd Suite 7, Atlanta, GA 30329

#29. Hankook Taqueria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (151 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 1311 Collier Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318-2303

#28. Little Bangkok

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (110 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2225 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30324-4234

#27. Ru San's - Tower Walk

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (89 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3365 Piedmont Rd NE Ste 152, Atlanta, GA 30305-1794

#26. Gu's Dumplings

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (79 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Chinese

- Price: $

- Address: 99 Krog St NE Inside Krog Street Market, Atlanta, GA 30307-2677

#25. Top Spice Thai & Malaysian Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (118 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3007 N Druid Hills Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30329-3911

#24. Thaicoon & Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1799 Briarcliff Rd NE Ste W, Atlanta, GA 30306-2134

#23. Thai Diner

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (66 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3280 Cobb Pkwy SE, Atlanta, GA 30339-3896

#22. Wagaya

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (64 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 339 14th St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318-5366

#21. 26 Thai Kitchen & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 541 Main St NE Ste F170, Atlanta, GA 30324-6252

#20. Rain

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (113 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2345 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE Suite 6, Atlanta, GA 30324-3758

#19. Nakato Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (150 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1776 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30324-4922

#18. Umi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (312 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3050 Peachtree Rd NW Ste 1, Atlanta, GA 30305-2296

#17. Pho Dai Loi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (136 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 4186 Buford Hwy NE Ste G, Atlanta, GA 30345-1067

#16. JINYA Ramen Bar - Sandy Springs

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (118 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5975 Roswell Rd. Suite B217, Atlanta, GA 30328

#15. Ocean Wave By Harry and Sons

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (91 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 820 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306-4507

#14. Mali Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (137 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 961 Amsterdam Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306-3405

#13. Tuk Tuk Thai Food Loft

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (207 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1745 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309-2410

#12. Orient Express

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (159 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Japanese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2921 Paces Ferry Rd SE, Atlanta, GA 30339-5737

#11. Nam Phuong

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (118 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 4051 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta, GA 30345-1617

#10. Pacific Rim Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (244 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 303 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308-3201

#9. Surin of Thailand

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (199 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 810 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306

#8. Tomo Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (141 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3630 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 140, Atlanta, GA 30326-1543

#7. Lee's Bakery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (124 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 4005 Buford Hwy NE Ste C, Atlanta, GA 30345-1684

#6. Bangkok Station

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (104 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Fusion

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 550 Pharr Rd NE Suite 101, Atlanta, GA 30305-3428

#5. Herban Fix - Vegan Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (239 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Fusion

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 565 Peachtree St NE Ste A, Atlanta, GA 30308-2213

#4. Hsu's Gourmet

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (343 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 192 Peachtree Center Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30303-1712

#3. Poor Calvin's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (686 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 510 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308-3411

#2. Nan Thai Fine Dining

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (479 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1350 Spring St NW Ste 1, Atlanta, GA 30309-2864

#1. Eight Sushi Lounge

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (192 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 930 Howell Mill Rd NW Suite B, Atlanta, GA 30318-5627

