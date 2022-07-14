Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Montgomery, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Montgomery features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Montgomery on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Montgomery.

#17. Hibachi Sushi

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (69 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

- Price: $

- Address: 181 Eastern Blvd Atlanta Crossing Shopping Center, Montgomery, AL 36117-2007

#16. Ala Thai East

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6663 Atlanta Hwy, Montgomery, AL 36117-4236

#15. Kobe Japanese Steakhouse And Sushi Bar

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (53 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7760 Eastchase Pkwy Eastchase Shopping Center, Montgomery, AL 36117-7092

#14. Top China

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 9160 Eastchase Pkwy, Montgomery, AL 36117-6883

#13. Miyako Japanese Steak & Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8173 Vaughn Rd, Montgomery, AL 36116-6705

#12. Kabuki

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7834 Vaughn Rd, Montgomery, AL 36116-1333

#11. VN Pho

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2759 Bell Rd, Montgomery, AL 36117-4329

#10. Osaka Hibachi & Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8860 Minnie Brown Rd C, Montgomery, AL 36117-7839

#9. Wasabi Japanese Cuisine

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (75 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 117 Coosa St, Montgomery, AL 36104-2506

#8. Shilla Korean Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5215 Carmichael Rd, Montgomery, AL 36106-2904

#7. Green Papaya Lao & Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 409 Coliseum Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36109-2713

#6. Mr. Chen's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5461 Atlanta Hwy, Montgomery, AL 36109-3325

#5. Ming's Garden

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1741 Eastern Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36117-1609

#4. Lek's Taste of Thailand

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5421 Atlanta Hwy, Montgomery, AL 36109-3325

#3. Noodles Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8123 Vaughn Rd, Montgomery, AL 36116-6707

#2. Lek's Railroad Thai

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (234 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: Union Station 300B Water Street, Montgomery, AL 36104

#1. Sushi Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (128 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3004 Zelda Rd, Montgomery, AL 36106-2700

