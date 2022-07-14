ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Montgomery, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ulNKq_0cgaJaxU00
Kzenon // Shutterstock

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Montgomery features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Montgomery on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Montgomery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02nIfj_0cgaJaxU00
Tripadvisor

#17. Hibachi Sushi

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (69 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $
- Address: 181 Eastern Blvd Atlanta Crossing Shopping Center, Montgomery, AL 36117-2007
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XoaxX_0cgaJaxU00
Tripadvisor

#16. Ala Thai East

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6663 Atlanta Hwy, Montgomery, AL 36117-4236
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xBYC8_0cgaJaxU00
Tripadvisor

#15. Kobe Japanese Steakhouse And Sushi Bar

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (53 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7760 Eastchase Pkwy Eastchase Shopping Center, Montgomery, AL 36117-7092
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qnORl_0cgaJaxU00
Tripadvisor

#14. Top China

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 9160 Eastchase Pkwy, Montgomery, AL 36117-6883
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZCvlr_0cgaJaxU00
Tripadvisor

#13. Miyako Japanese Steak & Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8173 Vaughn Rd, Montgomery, AL 36116-6705
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ehz61_0cgaJaxU00
Tripadvisor

#12. Kabuki

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7834 Vaughn Rd, Montgomery, AL 36116-1333
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oRs3D_0cgaJaxU00
Tripadvisor

#11. VN Pho

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2759 Bell Rd, Montgomery, AL 36117-4329
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DPLe1_0cgaJaxU00
Tripadvisor

#10. Osaka Hibachi & Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8860 Minnie Brown Rd C, Montgomery, AL 36117-7839
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jPhbN_0cgaJaxU00
Tripadvisor

#9. Wasabi Japanese Cuisine

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (75 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 117 Coosa St, Montgomery, AL 36104-2506
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KIzb2_0cgaJaxU00
Tripadvisor

#8. Shilla Korean Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5215 Carmichael Rd, Montgomery, AL 36106-2904
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zEjEz_0cgaJaxU00
Tripadvisor

#7. Green Papaya Lao & Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 409 Coliseum Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36109-2713
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bhhs7_0cgaJaxU00
Tripadvisor

#6. Mr. Chen's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5461 Atlanta Hwy, Montgomery, AL 36109-3325
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gTUJw_0cgaJaxU00
Tripadvisor

#5. Ming's Garden

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1741 Eastern Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36117-1609
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xuzWo_0cgaJaxU00
Tripadvisor

#4. Lek's Taste of Thailand

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5421 Atlanta Hwy, Montgomery, AL 36109-3325
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XLLJS_0cgaJaxU00
Tripadvisor

#3. Noodles Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8123 Vaughn Rd, Montgomery, AL 36116-6707
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wGS1v_0cgaJaxU00
Tripadvisor

#2. Lek's Railroad Thai

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (234 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: Union Station 300B Water Street, Montgomery, AL 36104
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QTTNF_0cgaJaxU00
Tripadvisor

#1. Sushi Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (128 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3004 Zelda Rd, Montgomery, AL 36106-2700
