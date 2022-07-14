ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Jackson, according to Tripadvisor

 2 days ago

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Jackson, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Jackson features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Jackson on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Jackson.

#14. Ichiban Chinese Buffet

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (147 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 359 Ridge Way, Flowood, MS 39232-3307
#13. Saigon Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 2640 Lakeland Dr, Flowood, MS 39232-8823
#12. Fusion Japanese & Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1002 Treetops Blvd, Flowood, MS 39232-7605
#11. Mikado Japanese Express

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $
- Address: 404 Riverwind Dr Suite A, Pearl, MS 39208-5900
#10. Bonsai Japanese Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1925 Lakeland Dr, Jackson, MS 39216-5008
#9. Kobe Japanese

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 136 S Pearson Rd, Pearl, MS 39208-5633
#8. Ichiban Hibachi & Sushi Of Pearl

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3 Mac and Bones Blvd, Pearl, MS 39208-4442
#7. Osaka Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4325 Lakeland Dr, Jackson, MS 39232-8947
#6. Thai Tasty

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5050 Parkway Dr # 7, Jackson, MS 39211-4322
#5. Nagoya Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6351 I 55 N Ste 131, Jackson, MS 39213-7861
#4. Ichiban Chinese Buffet

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (103 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 433 Riverwind Dr, Pearl, MS 39208-5917
#3. EDO Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5834 Ridgewood Rd Ste B, Jackson, MS 39211-2602
#2. Sakura Bana

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4800 I 55 N Ste 12, Jackson, MS 39211
#1. Mr. Chen's Authentic Chinese Cooking

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (86 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5465 I 55 N, Jackson, MS 39206-3616
