Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Jackson, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Jackson features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Jackson on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Jackson.

Tripadvisor

#14. Ichiban Chinese Buffet

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (147 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 359 Ridge Way, Flowood, MS 39232-3307

Tripadvisor

#13. Saigon Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 2640 Lakeland Dr, Flowood, MS 39232-8823

Tripadvisor

#12. Fusion Japanese & Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1002 Treetops Blvd, Flowood, MS 39232-7605

Tripadvisor

#11. Mikado Japanese Express

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $

- Address: 404 Riverwind Dr Suite A, Pearl, MS 39208-5900

Tripadvisor

#10. Bonsai Japanese Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1925 Lakeland Dr, Jackson, MS 39216-5008

Tripadvisor

#9. Kobe Japanese

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 136 S Pearson Rd, Pearl, MS 39208-5633

Tripadvisor

#8. Ichiban Hibachi & Sushi Of Pearl

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3 Mac and Bones Blvd, Pearl, MS 39208-4442

Tripadvisor

#7. Osaka Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4325 Lakeland Dr, Jackson, MS 39232-8947

Tripadvisor

#6. Thai Tasty

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5050 Parkway Dr # 7, Jackson, MS 39211-4322

Tripadvisor

#5. Nagoya Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6351 I 55 N Ste 131, Jackson, MS 39213-7861

Tripadvisor

#4. Ichiban Chinese Buffet

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (103 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 433 Riverwind Dr, Pearl, MS 39208-5917

Tripadvisor

#3. EDO Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5834 Ridgewood Rd Ste B, Jackson, MS 39211-2602

Tripadvisor

#2. Sakura Bana

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4800 I 55 N Ste 12, Jackson, MS 39211

Tripadvisor

#1. Mr. Chen's Authentic Chinese Cooking

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (86 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5465 I 55 N, Jackson, MS 39206-3616

