Rockford, IL

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Rockford, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06MPkp_0cgaJY8u00
Kzenon // Shutterstock

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Rockford features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Rockford on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Rockford.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MAk7W_0cgaJY8u00
Tripadvisor

#15. Prairie Street Brewing Co.

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (294 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, German
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 200 Prairie St, Rockford, IL 61107-3987
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07LQgk_0cgaJY8u00
Tripadvisor

#14. Abreo Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (134 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, International
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 515 E State St, Rockford, IL 61104-1016
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mOx30_0cgaJY8u00
Tripadvisor

#13. Noodles & Company

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 6430 E. State St. Ste 102, Rockford, IL 61108
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D4rcp_0cgaJY8u00
Tripadvisor

#12. Hachi Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $
- Address: 6516 E Riverside Blvd Crown Plaza, Loves Park, IL 61111-4424
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03B2vz_0cgaJY8u00
Tripadvisor

#11. Pho Square

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 6338 E Riverside Blvd, Loves Park, IL 61111-4420
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27G6pG_0cgaJY8u00
Tripadvisor

#10. Great Wall

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4228 E State St, Rockford, IL 61108-2010
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fSahS_0cgaJY8u00
Tripadvisor

#9. Spider Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (73 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4415 Harrison Ave, Rockford, IL 61108
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jDgid_0cgaJY8u00
Tripadvisor

#8. Hachi Sushi & Hibachi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Japanese
- Price: $
- Address: 145 Sundae Dr, Rockford, IL 61107-8200
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TNKID_0cgaJY8u00
Tripadvisor

#7. Thai Hut Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (56 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 701 Highgrove Pl, Rockford, IL 61108-2520
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V5Py5_0cgaJY8u00
Tripadvisor

#6. Hai Quynh

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 324 7th St, Rockford, IL 61104-1211
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WNgks_0cgaJY8u00
Tripadvisor

#5. Rock-Pho'd

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6551 E Riverside Blvd Suite 114, Rockford, IL 61114-4962
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OPzSe_0cgaJY8u00
Tripadvisor

#4. Sister's thai cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7801 E State St, Rockford, IL 61108-2721
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nEquV_0cgaJY8u00
Tripadvisor

#3. Shogun Japanese

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (157 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 293 Executive Pkwy, Rockford, IL 61107-5337
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U0bgF_0cgaJY8u00
Tripadvisor

#2. JMK Nippon

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (279 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2551 N Perryville Rd, Rockford, IL 61107
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SgcXf_0cgaJY8u00
Tripadvisor

#1. Marc's Fusion Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (116 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4133 Charles St, Rockford, IL 61108-6209
- Read more on Tripadvisor

