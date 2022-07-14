Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Rockford, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Rockford features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Rockford on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Rockford.

#15. Prairie Street Brewing Co.

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (294 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, German

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 200 Prairie St, Rockford, IL 61107-3987

#14. Abreo Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (134 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, International

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 515 E State St, Rockford, IL 61104-1016

#13. Noodles & Company

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 6430 E. State St. Ste 102, Rockford, IL 61108

#12. Hachi Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $

- Address: 6516 E Riverside Blvd Crown Plaza, Loves Park, IL 61111-4424

#11. Pho Square

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 6338 E Riverside Blvd, Loves Park, IL 61111-4420

#10. Great Wall

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (39 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4228 E State St, Rockford, IL 61108-2010

#9. Spider Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (73 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4415 Harrison Ave, Rockford, IL 61108

#8. Hachi Sushi & Hibachi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Japanese

- Price: $

- Address: 145 Sundae Dr, Rockford, IL 61107-8200

#7. Thai Hut Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (56 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 701 Highgrove Pl, Rockford, IL 61108-2520

#6. Hai Quynh

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 324 7th St, Rockford, IL 61104-1211

#5. Rock-Pho'd

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6551 E Riverside Blvd Suite 114, Rockford, IL 61114-4962

#4. Sister's thai cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7801 E State St, Rockford, IL 61108-2721

#3. Shogun Japanese

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (157 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 293 Executive Pkwy, Rockford, IL 61107-5337

#2. JMK Nippon

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (279 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2551 N Perryville Rd, Rockford, IL 61107

#1. Marc's Fusion Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (116 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4133 Charles St, Rockford, IL 61108-6209

