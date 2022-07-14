Elena Eryomenko // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Birmingham, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Birmingham features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Birmingham on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Birmingham.

Tripadvisor

#29. New China Town Restaurant INC

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 1020 20th St S, Birmingham, AL 35205-2606

Tripadvisor

#28. O Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5519 Grove Blvd Ste 101, Birmingham, AL 35226-4607

Tripadvisor

#27. IKKO Japanese Fusion

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1909 11th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35205-2603

Tripadvisor

#26. Masaman Thai Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $

- Address: 790 Montgomery Hwy Suite 104, Birmingham, AL 35216-1872

Tripadvisor

#25. China Doll 2

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 2656 Valleydale Rd, Birmingham, AL 35244-2023

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. Shiki Sakura

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

- Price: not available

- Address: 27 Olmsted St, Birmingham, AL 35242-1826

Tripadvisor

#23. Shangri-La

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4500 Montevallo Rd Ste B103, Birmingham, AL 35210-3129

Tripadvisor

#22. Saigon Noodle House

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (38 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3719 3rd Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35222-1820

Tripadvisor

#21. Great Wall Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 706 Valley Ave, Birmingham, AL 35209-3306

Tripadvisor

#20. Ginza Sushi Bar & Korean BBQ

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (53 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5291 Valleydale Rd, Birmingham, AL 35242-7705

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Magic Wok

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Chinese

- Price: $

- Address: 401 19th St S, Birmingham, AL 35233-1997

Tripadvisor

#18. Black Pearl Asian Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3439 Colonnade Pkwy, Birmingham, AL 35243-3381

Tripadvisor

#17. Pho Place

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4647 Highway 280 Ste K, Birmingham, AL 35242-5032

Tripadvisor

#16. Hunan Cuisine Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 5510 Highway 280 Ste 113, Birmingham, AL 35242-6581

Tripadvisor

#15. Stix Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (99 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3250 Galleria Cir, Birmingham, AL 35244-2300

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Shiki thai and sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 300 Hallman Hl E Suite 109, Birmingham, AL 35209-6527

Tripadvisor

#13. Wasabi Juan's The Battery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (113 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Sushi

- Price: $

- Address: 2201 2nd Ave S Suite 105, Birmingham, AL 35233-1919

Tripadvisor

#12. EastWest

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2306 2nd Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35203-3808

Tripadvisor

#11. Pho 280

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 5426 Us-280 Suite 9, Birmingham, AL 35242-6599

Tripadvisor

#10. Black Pearl Asian Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 180 State Farm Pkwy, Birmingham, AL 35209-7186

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Ming's Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 514 Cahaba Park Cir, Birmingham, AL 35242-5088

Tripadvisor

#8. Taste of Thailand

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3321 Lorna Rd Ste 3, Birmingham, AL 35216-5449

Tripadvisor

#7. Bamboo Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (86 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2212 2nd Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35203-3806

Tripadvisor

#6. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (298 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 233 Summit Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35243

Tripadvisor

#5. Surin 280

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (110 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 16 Perimeter Park S, Birmingham, AL 35243

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Abhi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 300 Summit Blvd Suite Ste 104, Birmingham, AL 35243-3164

Tripadvisor

#3. Nori Thai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (72 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4704 Cahaba River Rd, Birmingham, AL 35243-2344

Tripadvisor

#2. Saigon Noodle House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (113 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 4606 Hwy 280 Suite 108, Birmingham, AL 35242-8127

Tripadvisor

#1. Surin West

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (355 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1918 11th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35205

