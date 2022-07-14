ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Birmingham, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wlSp5_0cgaJWNS00
Elena Eryomenko // Shutterstock

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Birmingham features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Birmingham on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Birmingham.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jdAbI_0cgaJWNS00
Tripadvisor

#29. New China Town Restaurant INC

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 1020 20th St S, Birmingham, AL 35205-2606
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tOCM9_0cgaJWNS00
Tripadvisor

#28. O Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5519 Grove Blvd Ste 101, Birmingham, AL 35226-4607
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o0fsT_0cgaJWNS00
Tripadvisor

#27. IKKO Japanese Fusion

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1909 11th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35205-2603
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CVnKN_0cgaJWNS00
Tripadvisor

#26. Masaman Thai Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $
- Address: 790 Montgomery Hwy Suite 104, Birmingham, AL 35216-1872
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aOTGQ_0cgaJWNS00
Tripadvisor

#25. China Doll 2

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 2656 Valleydale Rd, Birmingham, AL 35244-2023
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hkPcv_0cgaJWNS00
Tripadvisor

#24. Shiki Sakura

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: not available
- Address: 27 Olmsted St, Birmingham, AL 35242-1826
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pswY9_0cgaJWNS00
Tripadvisor

#23. Shangri-La

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4500 Montevallo Rd Ste B103, Birmingham, AL 35210-3129
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HAmmP_0cgaJWNS00
Tripadvisor

#22. Saigon Noodle House

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3719 3rd Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35222-1820
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZAtPe_0cgaJWNS00
Tripadvisor

#21. Great Wall Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 706 Valley Ave, Birmingham, AL 35209-3306
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X0VBr_0cgaJWNS00
Tripadvisor

#20. Ginza Sushi Bar & Korean BBQ

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (53 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5291 Valleydale Rd, Birmingham, AL 35242-7705
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j7xFW_0cgaJWNS00
Tripadvisor

#19. Magic Wok

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Chinese
- Price: $
- Address: 401 19th St S, Birmingham, AL 35233-1997
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ChHXt_0cgaJWNS00
Tripadvisor

#18. Black Pearl Asian Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3439 Colonnade Pkwy, Birmingham, AL 35243-3381
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vTuVr_0cgaJWNS00
Tripadvisor

#17. Pho Place

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4647 Highway 280 Ste K, Birmingham, AL 35242-5032
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MjVvq_0cgaJWNS00
Tripadvisor

#16. Hunan Cuisine Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 5510 Highway 280 Ste 113, Birmingham, AL 35242-6581
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hiq3Q_0cgaJWNS00
Tripadvisor

#15. Stix Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (99 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3250 Galleria Cir, Birmingham, AL 35244-2300
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bD3iP_0cgaJWNS00
Tripadvisor

#14. Shiki thai and sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 300 Hallman Hl E Suite 109, Birmingham, AL 35209-6527
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mMwR1_0cgaJWNS00
Tripadvisor

#13. Wasabi Juan's The Battery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (113 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Sushi
- Price: $
- Address: 2201 2nd Ave S Suite 105, Birmingham, AL 35233-1919
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16KlsQ_0cgaJWNS00
Tripadvisor

#12. EastWest

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2306 2nd Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35203-3808
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PoIQN_0cgaJWNS00
Tripadvisor

#11. Pho 280

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 5426 Us-280 Suite 9, Birmingham, AL 35242-6599
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mmwHc_0cgaJWNS00
Tripadvisor

#10. Black Pearl Asian Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 180 State Farm Pkwy, Birmingham, AL 35209-7186
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eqTQM_0cgaJWNS00
Tripadvisor

#9. Ming's Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 514 Cahaba Park Cir, Birmingham, AL 35242-5088
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ibtri_0cgaJWNS00
Tripadvisor

#8. Taste of Thailand

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3321 Lorna Rd Ste 3, Birmingham, AL 35216-5449
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E1sQq_0cgaJWNS00
Tripadvisor

#7. Bamboo Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (86 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2212 2nd Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35203-3806
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qgf3g_0cgaJWNS00
Tripadvisor

#6. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (298 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 233 Summit Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35243
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CnLer_0cgaJWNS00
Tripadvisor

#5. Surin 280

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (110 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 16 Perimeter Park S, Birmingham, AL 35243
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ePxOj_0cgaJWNS00
Tripadvisor

#4. Abhi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 300 Summit Blvd Suite Ste 104, Birmingham, AL 35243-3164
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fJNFC_0cgaJWNS00
Tripadvisor

#3. Nori Thai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (72 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4704 Cahaba River Rd, Birmingham, AL 35243-2344
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hfAuM_0cgaJWNS00
Tripadvisor

#2. Saigon Noodle House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (113 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 4606 Hwy 280 Suite 108, Birmingham, AL 35242-8127
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nSjQH_0cgaJWNS00
Tripadvisor

#1. Surin West

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (355 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1918 11th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35205
- Read more on Tripadvisor

