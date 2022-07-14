ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Mobile, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 2 days ago

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Mobile features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Mobile on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Mobile.

#25. Hibachi Express

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Asian
- Price: not available
- Address: 3461 Spring Hill Ave, Mobile, AL 36608-1563
#24. Yak The Kathmandu Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Indian, Nepali
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3210 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36606-4001
#23. China Super Buffet

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $
- Address: 3725 Airport Blvd Ste 203, Mobile, AL 36608-1633
#22. Panda Haven

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 6300 Grelot Rd Ste K, Mobile, AL 36609-3602
#21. Sushi 9 Thai & Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 720 Schillinger Rd S, Mobile, AL 36695
#20. Rock-N-Roll Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 273 McGregor Ave S, Mobile, AL 36608-2340
#19. Rock N Roll Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: not available
- Address: 6345 Airport Blvd Piccadilly Square, Mobile, AL 36608-3164
#18. Panda Palace

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $
- Address: 1335 Satchel Paige Dr Ste C100, Mobile, AL 36606-2539
#17. Pot Au Pho Vietnamese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 464 Azalea Rd, Mobile, AL 36609-1653
#16. Osaka Mobile

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: not available
- Address: 3827 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608-1619
#15. Bangkok Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3821 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608-1619
#14. Taiwan Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 960 Schillinger Rd S Ste E, Mobile, AL 36695-8975
#13. China Doll Seafood Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3966 Airport Blvd Ste C, Mobile, AL 36608-2224
#12. Bamboo Steakhouse and Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 650 Cody Rd S, Mobile, AL 36695-3418
#11. Siam Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Thai, Sushi
- Price: not available
- Address: 915 Hillcrest Rd, Mobile, AL 36695-4048
#10. Shogun Japanese Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7038 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608-3713
#9. Chef Sake

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5821 Old Shell Rd, Mobile, AL 36608-3426
#8. Rice Asian Grill & Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3964 Government Blvd, Mobile, AL 36693-4723
#7. Kai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Japanese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5045 Cottage Hill Rd, Mobile, AL 36609-4204
#6. Charm Thai Kitchen & Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 960 Schillinger Rd S Suite K, Mobile, AL 36695-8975
#5. Aroy Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Thai, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 966 Government St, Mobile, AL 36604-2402
#4. Fuji San

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (78 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2000 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36606-1339
#3. Wasabi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3654 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608-1616
#2. Asian Garden

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2488 Hillcrest Rd, Mobile, AL 36695-3812
#1. Thai Diner

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 853 Hillcrest Rd, Mobile, AL 36695-3909
