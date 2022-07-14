ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Wilkes-Barre, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Wilkes-Barre, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Wilkes-Barre features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Wilkes-Barre on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Wilkes-Barre.

#9. Ho Yi Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 220 E End Ctr, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702-6970
#8. Super Kings Buffet

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Chinese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2298 Wilkes Barre Township Market Pl, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702-6061
#7. Tang Asian Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Japanese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 302 Wilkes Barre Township Blvd Across Street Applebee, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702-6708
#6. Jasmine Thai Restaurant & Lounge

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 216 N River Steet, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702-2532
#5. Mirakuya Japanese Restaurant Incorporated

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (77 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 695 Kidder St Ste 25, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702-6938
#4. Mizu Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (166 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 244 Highland Park Blvd, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702-6768
#3. Royal House Buffet

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (75 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $
- Address: 29 Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702-6810
#2. Shogun Japanese Seafood Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (162 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1073 Highway 315 Blvd, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702-6926
#1. Thai Thai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (159 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 41 S Main St Ste 12, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701-1722
