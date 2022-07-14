Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Norfolk, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Norfolk features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Norfolk on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Norfolk.

#23. Maymar Norfolk

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Filipino, Asian

- Price: not available

- Address: 5030 E Princess Anne Rd, Norfolk, VA 23502-1733

#22. Pho 79

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 723 W 21st St, Norfolk, VA 23517-1920

#21. Alkaline

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 742 W 21st St, Norfolk, VA 23517-1900

#20. Genghis Khan Mongolian Bar-b-q

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (49 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Mongolian

- Price: $

- Address: 862 N Military Hwy, Norfolk, VA 23502-3627

#19. Royal Garden Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 155 W Ocean View Ave, Norfolk, VA 23503-1502

#18. Katana

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (16 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: not available

- Address: 520 W 21st St Ste E, Norfolk, VA 23517-1950

#17. Norfolk Garden

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 525 N Military Hwy, Norfolk, VA 23502-3622

#16. Teppanyaki Grill & Buffet

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (24 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 7525 Tidewater Dr Ste 18 Southern Shopping Center, Norfolk, VA 23505-3700

#15. Bangkok Garden

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (76 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 417 W 21st St, Norfolk, VA 23517-2124

#14. Sushi King

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (29 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 420 Monticello Ave Suite 100, Norfolk, VA 23510-0007

#13. Kin's Wok Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (21 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Chinese

- Price: $

- Address: 222 W 21st St, Norfolk, VA 23517-2200

#12. Golden China 1

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 9645 1st View St, Norfolk, VA 23503-1613

#11. Noodles & Company - Ghent

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Japanese

- Price: $

- Address: 1520 Colley Ave, Norfolk, VA 23517-1708

#10. Bonchon - Norfolk, VA

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 273 Granby St, Norfolk, VA 23510

#9. Daiwa Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8401 Hampton Blvd, Norfolk, VA 23505-1018

#8. Yummy Wok

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 811 Brandon Ave, Norfolk, VA 23517-1605

#7. Ya Ya Asian Gourmet

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 109 College Pl, Norfolk, VA 23510-1907

#6. Sake Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1213 N Military Hwy, Norfolk, VA 23502-2228

#5. Hokkaido Sushi Bar and Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 233 Granby St 7612 Nancy Drive, Norfolk, VA 23510-1809

#4. Volcano Sushi and Chinese Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (58 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 339 W 21st St, Norfolk, VA 23517-2112

#3. Rama Garden Thai

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (62 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 441 Granby St, Norfolk, VA 23510-1913

#2. Sawasdee Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (50 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5601 E Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk, VA 23502

#1. Kotobuki Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 721 W 21st St, Norfolk, VA 23517-1920

