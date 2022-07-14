ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Norfolk, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2svXvf_0cgaJRxp00
Kzenon // Shutterstock

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Norfolk features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Norfolk on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Norfolk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pTzvY_0cgaJRxp00
Tripadvisor

#23. Maymar Norfolk

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Filipino, Asian
- Price: not available
- Address: 5030 E Princess Anne Rd, Norfolk, VA 23502-1733
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PpZb6_0cgaJRxp00
Tripadvisor

#22. Pho 79

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 723 W 21st St, Norfolk, VA 23517-1920
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45jhvK_0cgaJRxp00
Tripadvisor

#21. Alkaline

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 742 W 21st St, Norfolk, VA 23517-1900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PZzpd_0cgaJRxp00
Tripadvisor

#20. Genghis Khan Mongolian Bar-b-q

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (49 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Mongolian
- Price: $
- Address: 862 N Military Hwy, Norfolk, VA 23502-3627
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45PvXh_0cgaJRxp00
Tripadvisor

#19. Royal Garden Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 155 W Ocean View Ave, Norfolk, VA 23503-1502
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KGauh_0cgaJRxp00
Tripadvisor

#18. Katana

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: not available
- Address: 520 W 21st St Ste E, Norfolk, VA 23517-1950
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mZ0FE_0cgaJRxp00
Tripadvisor

#17. Norfolk Garden

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 525 N Military Hwy, Norfolk, VA 23502-3622
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dkzo8_0cgaJRxp00
Tripadvisor

#16. Teppanyaki Grill & Buffet

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 7525 Tidewater Dr Ste 18 Southern Shopping Center, Norfolk, VA 23505-3700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hzlXp_0cgaJRxp00
Tripadvisor

#15. Bangkok Garden

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (76 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 417 W 21st St, Norfolk, VA 23517-2124
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4chl0W_0cgaJRxp00
Tripadvisor

#14. Sushi King

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 420 Monticello Ave Suite 100, Norfolk, VA 23510-0007
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2loE0J_0cgaJRxp00
Tripadvisor

#13. Kin's Wok Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Chinese
- Price: $
- Address: 222 W 21st St, Norfolk, VA 23517-2200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bFgkE_0cgaJRxp00
Tripadvisor

#12. Golden China 1

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 9645 1st View St, Norfolk, VA 23503-1613
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kFDz1_0cgaJRxp00
Tripadvisor

#11. Noodles & Company - Ghent

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Japanese
- Price: $
- Address: 1520 Colley Ave, Norfolk, VA 23517-1708
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28zbVr_0cgaJRxp00
Tripadvisor

#10. Bonchon - Norfolk, VA

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 273 Granby St, Norfolk, VA 23510
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uObIm_0cgaJRxp00
Tripadvisor

#9. Daiwa Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8401 Hampton Blvd, Norfolk, VA 23505-1018
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sVDwL_0cgaJRxp00
Tripadvisor

#8. Yummy Wok

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 811 Brandon Ave, Norfolk, VA 23517-1605
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iOa7N_0cgaJRxp00
Tripadvisor

#7. Ya Ya Asian Gourmet

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 109 College Pl, Norfolk, VA 23510-1907
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QgvxE_0cgaJRxp00
Tripadvisor

#6. Sake Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1213 N Military Hwy, Norfolk, VA 23502-2228
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JOZhw_0cgaJRxp00
Tripadvisor

#5. Hokkaido Sushi Bar and Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 233 Granby St 7612 Nancy Drive, Norfolk, VA 23510-1809
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20EWWF_0cgaJRxp00
Tripadvisor

#4. Volcano Sushi and Chinese Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 339 W 21st St, Norfolk, VA 23517-2112
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05hRNu_0cgaJRxp00
Tripadvisor

#3. Rama Garden Thai

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 441 Granby St, Norfolk, VA 23510-1913
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DKEYm_0cgaJRxp00
Tripadvisor

#2. Sawasdee Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5601 E Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk, VA 23502
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32wRBu_0cgaJRxp00
Tripadvisor

#1. Kotobuki Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 721 W 21st St, Norfolk, VA 23517-1920
