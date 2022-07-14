ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Asheville, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Asheville features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Asheville on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Asheville.

#29. Asian Wok

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Chinese
- Price: $
- Address: 328 New Leicester Hwy Ste 120, Asheville, NC 28806-2089
#28. Broth Lab

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 1 Roberts St, Asheville, NC 28801-3103
#27. Wild Wok Asian Bistro

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (79 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3 South Tunnel Road Suite E-5, Asheville, NC 28805-2238
#26. Gan Shan West

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 285 Haywood Rd Ste 20, Asheville, NC 28806-4545
#25. Itto Ramen Bar & Tapas

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (49 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 630 Haywood Rd, Asheville, NC 28806-3258
#24. Pad Thai

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 18 Sardis Rd Near the Asheville Outlet Center and off Brevard Road, Asheville, NC 28806-8536
#23. Pon's Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $
- Address: 3101 Sweeten Creek Rd, Asheville, NC 28803-2115
#22. Yao Buffet Sushi Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (123 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 153 Smokey Park Hwy, Asheville, NC 28806-1166
#21. Hana Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (171 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5B Biltmore Ave, Asheville, NC 28801-3603
#20. Mr. Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $
- Address: 1578 Henderson Rd, Asheville, NC 28803-3119
#19. Asiana Grand Buffet

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (153 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1968 Hendersonville Rd, Asheville, NC 28803-2105
#18. Blue Dream Curry House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (310 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Indian, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 81 Patton Ave, Asheville, NC 28801-3316
#17. Baan Thai Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1950 Hendersonville Rd, Asheville, NC 28803-2350
#16. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (329 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 26 Schenck Pkwy. Biltmore Park Town Square, Asheville, NC 28803
#15. Siam Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 100 Stone Ridge Boulevard, Stoneridge Business Park off Merrimon Avenue extension - Weaverville Highway, Asheville, NC 28804
#14. Asheville Sushi &Hibachi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1636 Hendersonville Rd #175, Asheville, NC 28803-3197
#13. Noi's Thai Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (91 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 535 Merrimon Ave, Asheville, NC 28804-3492
#12. Pacific Pagoda

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (88 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Japanese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1863 Hendersonville Rd #124 #124, Asheville, NC 28803
#11. Ichiban Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (162 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2 Hendersonville Rd Suite A6, Asheville, NC 28803-2764
#10. Thai Pearl Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 747 Haywood Rd, Asheville, NC 28806-3131
#9. Zen Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (99 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 640 Merrimon Ave, Asheville, NC 28804-3400
#8. Shanghai Dumpling House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 37 Biltmore Ave, Asheville, NC 28801-3603
#7. Green Tea

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (153 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2 Regent Park Blvd, Asheville, NC 28806-3704
#6. Little Bee Thai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (79 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $
- Address: 45 S French Broad Ave, Asheville, NC 28801-3354
#5. Stone Bowl

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (133 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1987 Hendersonville Rd Suite A, Asheville, NC 28803-1924
#4. The Noodle Shop

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (313 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 3 W Pack Sq, Asheville, NC 28801-3402
#3. Wild Ginger Noodle

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (121 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 1950 Hendersonville Rd Suite 12, Asheville, NC 28803-2350
#2. Suwana's Thai Orchid

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (300 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11 Broadway St, Asheville, NC 28801-2903
#1. Red Ginger DimSum & Tapas

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (631 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 82 Patton Ave, Asheville, NC 28801-3319
