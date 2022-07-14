Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Asheville, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Asheville features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Asheville on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Asheville.

Tripadvisor

#29. Asian Wok

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Chinese

- Price: $

- Address: 328 New Leicester Hwy Ste 120, Asheville, NC 28806-2089

Tripadvisor

#28. Broth Lab

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 1 Roberts St, Asheville, NC 28801-3103

Tripadvisor

#27. Wild Wok Asian Bistro

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (79 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3 South Tunnel Road Suite E-5, Asheville, NC 28805-2238

Tripadvisor

#26. Gan Shan West

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 285 Haywood Rd Ste 20, Asheville, NC 28806-4545

Tripadvisor

#25. Itto Ramen Bar & Tapas

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (49 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 630 Haywood Rd, Asheville, NC 28806-3258

Tripadvisor

#24. Pad Thai

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 18 Sardis Rd Near the Asheville Outlet Center and off Brevard Road, Asheville, NC 28806-8536

Tripadvisor

#23. Pon's Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $

- Address: 3101 Sweeten Creek Rd, Asheville, NC 28803-2115

Tripadvisor

#22. Yao Buffet Sushi Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (123 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 153 Smokey Park Hwy, Asheville, NC 28806-1166

Tripadvisor

#21. Hana Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (171 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5B Biltmore Ave, Asheville, NC 28801-3603

Tripadvisor

#20. Mr. Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $

- Address: 1578 Henderson Rd, Asheville, NC 28803-3119

Tripadvisor

#19. Asiana Grand Buffet

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (153 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1968 Hendersonville Rd, Asheville, NC 28803-2105

Tripadvisor

#18. Blue Dream Curry House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (310 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Indian, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 81 Patton Ave, Asheville, NC 28801-3316

Tripadvisor

#17. Baan Thai Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1950 Hendersonville Rd, Asheville, NC 28803-2350

Tripadvisor

#16. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (329 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 26 Schenck Pkwy. Biltmore Park Town Square, Asheville, NC 28803

Tripadvisor

#15. Siam Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 100 Stone Ridge Boulevard, Stoneridge Business Park off Merrimon Avenue extension - Weaverville Highway, Asheville, NC 28804

Tripadvisor

#14. Asheville Sushi &Hibachi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1636 Hendersonville Rd #175, Asheville, NC 28803-3197

Tripadvisor

#13. Noi's Thai Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (91 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 535 Merrimon Ave, Asheville, NC 28804-3492

Tripadvisor

#12. Pacific Pagoda

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (88 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Japanese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1863 Hendersonville Rd #124 #124, Asheville, NC 28803

Tripadvisor

#11. Ichiban Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (162 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2 Hendersonville Rd Suite A6, Asheville, NC 28803-2764

Tripadvisor

#10. Thai Pearl Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 747 Haywood Rd, Asheville, NC 28806-3131

Tripadvisor

#9. Zen Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (99 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 640 Merrimon Ave, Asheville, NC 28804-3400

Tripadvisor

#8. Shanghai Dumpling House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 37 Biltmore Ave, Asheville, NC 28801-3603

Tripadvisor

#7. Green Tea

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (153 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2 Regent Park Blvd, Asheville, NC 28806-3704

Tripadvisor

#6. Little Bee Thai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (79 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $

- Address: 45 S French Broad Ave, Asheville, NC 28801-3354

Tripadvisor

#5. Stone Bowl

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (133 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1987 Hendersonville Rd Suite A, Asheville, NC 28803-1924

Tripadvisor

#4. The Noodle Shop

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (313 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 3 W Pack Sq, Asheville, NC 28801-3402

Tripadvisor

#3. Wild Ginger Noodle

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (121 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 1950 Hendersonville Rd Suite 12, Asheville, NC 28803-2350

Tripadvisor

#2. Suwana's Thai Orchid

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (300 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 11 Broadway St, Asheville, NC 28801-2903

Tripadvisor

#1. Red Ginger DimSum & Tapas

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (631 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 82 Patton Ave, Asheville, NC 28801-3319

