Hackensack, NJ

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Hackensack, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 2 days ago

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Hackensack features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Hackensack on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Hackensack.

#25. Clifton Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 239 Parker Ave Botany Village, Clifton, NJ 07011-1542
#24. Ho Mei Kitchen

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Chinese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 225 Boulevard, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604-1901
#23. Matsuya Japanese Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Japanese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 490 Market St, Saddle Brook, NJ 07663-5931
#22. East Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (61 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1405 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666-5018
#21. Teaneck Sushi Buffet

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 972 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666-4506
#20. Mitsuwa

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (185 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Japanese
- Price: $
- Address: 595 River Rd Ste 105, Edgewater, NJ 07020-1104
#19. Mantra

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (98 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Indian, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 275 W State Rt 4, Paramus, NJ 07652-1235
#18. Rock N' Roll Sushi & Noodle Bar

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1448 Queen Anne Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666-3518
#17. Joyce Chinese Cuisine

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 478 Kinderkamack Rd, River Edge, NJ 07661-2138
#16. Tropical Hut Philippine Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Filipino, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 598 Main St, Hackensack, NJ 07601-5913
#15. Mt. Fuji Japanese Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 193 Route 17 South, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
#14. DD Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 184 W Passaic St, Rochelle Park, NJ 07662-3106
#13. Yuki Hana

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 375 Liberty St, Little Ferry, NJ 07643-2229
#12. Poc American Fusion & Sushi Buffet

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (87 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 450 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601-6312
#11. Mei Japanese Steak House and Sushi Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 500 S River St, Hackensack, NJ 07601-6651
#10. Kinyobi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean
- Price: not available
- Address: 838 Main St, Hackensack, NJ 07601-4813
#9. Estihana Teaneck

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 515 Cedar Ln, Teaneck, NJ 07666-1710
#8. Yakitori 39

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 252 Degraw Ave # 254, Teaneck, NJ 07666-3206
#7. Lotus Cafe

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 450 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601-6312
#6. The Green Papaya

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (65 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 110 Kinderkamack Rd, River Edge, NJ 07661-1910
#5. Pho Thai-Lao Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 219 Maywood Ave, Maywood, NJ 07607-1016
#4. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (164 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 390 Hackensack Ave # 50 Ste 50, Hackensack, NJ 07601-6310
#3. Tom Yum Koong Thai Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 305 Boulevard, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604-1302
#2. Veggie Heaven

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (116 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 473 Cedar Ln, Teaneck, NJ 07666-1710
#1. Bangkok Garden Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (105 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 261 Main St, Hackensack, NJ 07601-5704
